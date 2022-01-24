Three new restaurants participating in Winter Restaurant Week

Three restaurants new to the scene are participating in this year’s Winter Restaurant Week promotion, continuing through Jan. 30.
The trio: Jollity, which opened on Third St. in downtown Dayton in May last year; Backwater Voodoo, which opened in mid-September last year; and the Bar & Bistro, which opened downtown in the Top of the Market space in downtown Dayton. Here’s a look at the menus these spots will be serving for their first venture into the world of Dayton Restaurant Week.
Backwater Voodoo
3 South Main St., Miamisburg
(937) 949-0522 or https://www.backwatervoodoo.com
Cost: $25.22 per person
Appetizers: Select one, spammy slider, shrimp or catfish “Po Boy” slider, cup of rivertown chili, cup of gumbo, boudin balls with remoulade
Entrees: Creole shrimp and grits, chicken and andouille jambalaya with rice, catfish or shrimp basket with slaw, and your choice of “Tiki tots” or dirty rice
Dessert: Select one, Café au Lait Pot du Crème, fudgy Coca-Cola cake
Note: No online, phone or curbside orders - carry-out only available to walk-in guests
Jollity
127 E. 3rd St., Dayton
(937) 938-9089 or jollitydayton.com
Cost: $31.22 per person
Three courses: Baby kale salad with roasted beet, saffron carrot, citrus and pistachio vinaigrette, charred brussel sprouts with fermented BBQ, koji salt, JP mustard aioli, scallion and bonito flake and a Koji aged double patty burger with American cheese, red onion, shredded lettuce, sesame soy mayo ad house shokupan
Top of the Market
32 Webster St., Dayton
(937) 224-3663 or https://topofmarket.com
Cost: $30.22 per person
Starter: Mixed green salad, fried calamari with honey sriracha aioli sauce, Korean style chicken wings or a charcuterie board for two with sharp cheddar, bleu, parmesan and brie cheeses, salami, fig jam, olives and gherkins.
Entrees: Choice of petite filet mignon, salmon frites, crab cakes or a chicken quesadilla
Dessert: NY-style cheesecake, apple pie, ice cream sundae
This year 27 locally owned restaurants have signed up for the promotion. Amy Zahora, Executive Director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association says that most of the restaurants will be offering curbside pickup. With restaurants facing so many issues right now Zahora recommends calling ahead.
For more information and a complete list of restaurants call (937) 461-MVRA or www.dineoutdayton.com
