Three new restaurants participating in Winter Restaurant Week

(937) 949-0522 or https://www.backwatervoodoo.com

Cost: $25.22 per person

Appetizers: Select one, spammy slider, shrimp or catfish “Po Boy” slider, cup of rivertown chili, cup of gumbo, boudin balls with remoulade

Backwater Voodoo in Miamisburg, owned by Maria and Eric Walusis, is a warm, cozy new restaurant and bar influenced by the couple's love for New Orleans, and the city's contribution to Tiki cocktail history and rebirth. They also own Watermark, which is next door to Backwater Voodoo, and the two restaurants share a patio dining area.

Entrees: Creole shrimp and grits, chicken and andouille jambalaya with rice, catfish or shrimp basket with slaw, and your choice of “Tiki tots” or dirty rice

Dessert: Select one, Café au Lait Pot du Crème, fudgy Coca-Cola cake

Note: No online, phone or curbside orders - carry-out only available to walk-in guests

Jollity

Jollity

127 E. 3rd St., Dayton

(937) 938-9089 or jollitydayton.com

Cost: $31.22 per person

Three courses: Baby kale salad with roasted beet, saffron carrot, citrus and pistachio vinaigrette, charred brussel sprouts with fermented BBQ, koji salt, JP mustard aioli, scallion and bonito flake and a Koji aged double patty burger with American cheese, red onion, shredded lettuce, sesame soy mayo ad house shokupan

Drinks being poured at the bar at Jollity

Top of the Market

32 Webster St., Dayton

(937) 224-3663 or https://topofmarket.com

Cost: $30.22 per person

Bar & Bistro at the Top of the Market

Starter: Mixed green salad, fried calamari with honey sriracha aioli sauce, Korean style chicken wings or a charcuterie board for two with sharp cheddar, bleu, parmesan and brie cheeses, salami, fig jam, olives and gherkins.

Entrees: Choice of petite filet mignon, salmon frites, crab cakes or a chicken quesadilla

Dessert: NY-style cheesecake, apple pie, ice cream sundae

This year 27 locally owned restaurants have signed up for the promotion. Amy Zahora, Executive Director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association says that most of the restaurants will be offering curbside pickup. With restaurants facing so many issues right now Zahora recommends calling ahead.

For more information and a complete list of restaurants call (937) 461-MVRA or www.dineoutdayton.com

