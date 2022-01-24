Hamburger icon
Three new restaurants participating in Winter Restaurant Week

Backwater Voodoo in Miamisburg, owned by Maria and Eric Walusis, is a warm, cozy new restaurant and bar influenced by the couple’s love for New Orleans, and the city’s contribution to Tiki cocktail history and rebirth. They also own Watermark, which is next door to Backwater Voodoo, and the two restaurants share a patio dining area. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

By Alexis Larsen
1 hour ago

Three restaurants new to the scene are participating in this year’s Winter Restaurant Week promotion, continuing through Jan. 30.

The trio: Jollity, which opened on Third St. in downtown Dayton in May last year; Backwater Voodoo, which opened in mid-September last year; and the Bar & Bistro, which opened downtown in the Top of the Market space in downtown Dayton. Here’s a look at the menus these spots will be serving for their first venture into the world of Dayton Restaurant Week.

Backwater Voodoo

3 South Main St., Miamisburg

(937) 949-0522 or https://www.backwatervoodoo.com

Cost: $25.22 per person

Appetizers: Select one, spammy slider, shrimp or catfish “Po Boy” slider, cup of rivertown chili, cup of gumbo, boudin balls with remoulade

Entrees: Creole shrimp and grits, chicken and andouille jambalaya with rice, catfish or shrimp basket with slaw, and your choice of “Tiki tots” or dirty rice

Dessert: Select one, Café au Lait Pot du Crème, fudgy Coca-Cola cake

Note: No online, phone or curbside orders - carry-out only available to walk-in guests

Jollity

Jollity

127 E. 3rd St., Dayton

(937) 938-9089 or jollitydayton.com

Cost: $31.22 per person

Three courses: Baby kale salad with roasted beet, saffron carrot, citrus and pistachio vinaigrette, charred brussel sprouts with fermented BBQ, koji salt, JP mustard aioli, scallion and bonito flake and a Koji aged double patty burger with American cheese, red onion, shredded lettuce, sesame soy mayo ad house shokupan

Top of the Market

32 Webster St., Dayton

(937) 224-3663 or https://topofmarket.com

Cost: $30.22 per person

Starter: Mixed green salad, fried calamari with honey sriracha aioli sauce, Korean style chicken wings or a charcuterie board for two with sharp cheddar, bleu, parmesan and brie cheeses, salami, fig jam, olives and gherkins.

Entrees: Choice of petite filet mignon, salmon frites, crab cakes or a chicken quesadilla

Dessert: NY-style cheesecake, apple pie, ice cream sundae

This year 27 locally owned restaurants have signed up for the promotion. Amy Zahora, Executive Director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association says that most of the restaurants will be offering curbside pickup. With restaurants facing so many issues right now Zahora recommends calling ahead.

For more information and a complete list of restaurants call (937) 461-MVRA or www.dineoutdayton.com

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

