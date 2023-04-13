10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Opera’s “Das Rheingold” with stage and artistic direction from Kathleen Clawson. The cast includes Lester Lynch as Wotan, Christian Sanders as Loge and Aubrey Allicock as Alberich. Dayton Opera, presenting “Das Rheingold” for the first time, will be joined by Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. The opera, sung in German with English supertitles, tells a story of power, greed and love. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $5-$100

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

2. ‘Air’

When: Friday, April 14-Sunday, April 16 at 12:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Additional screenings Monday, April 17-Wednesday, April 19 at 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Ben Affleck directs and appears in this wonderfully nostalgic and inspiring story of Nike’s quest to partner with Michael Jordan in 1984, a deal that has generated $5 billion in annual revenue as of 2022. The entertaining cast includes Matt Damon at his most personable as Nike’s Sonny Vaccaro and Viola Davis as Jordan’s cautious and shrewd mother, Deloris. The ever-reliable Davis is particularly dynamic during a pivotal phone call opposite Damon.

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

More info: https://neonmovies.com/

3. ‘The Wiz’

When: Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15. A dress rehearsal performance will be open to the public on Friday at 2 p.m. There are 7 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday night. The performances will also be streamed live on Facebook which can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/CentralState87/

Where: Paul Robeson Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 1400 Brush Row Rd., Wilberforce

Details: This classic, Black reimagining of “The Wizard of Oz” was adapted from a children’s book to the stage in 1975 where it went on to win seven Tony Awards. Songs include “Home,” “Be a Lion” and “Ease on Down the Road.”

Cost: Free but donations will be accepted at the door.

More info: Email producer John Fleming at jfleming@centralstate.edu.

4. Ballet 5:8: ‘BareFace’

When: Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy

Details: Professional ballet company Ballet 5:8 presents the brand-new story ballet BareFace, based on the C.S. Lewis novel “Till We Have Faces.” Inspired by the ancient myth of Cupid and Psyche, this ballet by choreographer Julianna Rubio Slager is a female-driven, compelling story of jealously and selfless love.

Cost: Tickets start at $15

More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com

5. Drew Gibson

When: Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

Where: Waynesville Music, 198 S. Main St., Waynesville

Details: Drew Gibson was scheduled to perform in the Waynesville Guitar Series on March 21, 2020, the first weekend impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in Ohio. The singer-songwriter from Virginia is finally making up that date on Saturday. Gibson’s latest album, “Shipbuilder,” was released in 2019. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $20 in advance and at the door

More info: 513-897-0602 or www.facebook.com/waynesvillemusicohio

6. Kevin Bartini

When: Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 15 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Where: Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton

Details: Comedian Kevin Bartini, appearing for the first time in Dayton, has warmed up audiences for 25 TV shows including “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and “The Colbert Report” simultaneously. He also appears in the final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” as Billy Jones, a small recurring role.

Cost: $15

More info: https://www.wileyscomedy.com/

7. Front Street Art Jam

When: Sunday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 1001 E. Second St., Dayton

Details: The event features live music, mural painting and other artist-led demonstrations, food trucks, studio open houses, art galleries, and an artisan market.

Cost: Free

More info: www.frontstreet.art

8. Dayton Music Club

When: Sunday, April 16 at 4 p.m.

Where: David’s United Church of Christ, 170 W. David Road, Dayton

Details: Soprano Magdalena Kirsh will perform several water-themed songs during Dayton Music Club’s Spring musicale. Her program includes the premiere of “A Shipbuilder,” a new composition for voice and piano by John Parcell. Other performers include Noel Leopold (violin), Rosanne Brown (piano) and Tom Sobieski (violin). (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: 937-297-0463 or daytonmusicclub.org

9. Dayton Veg Fest

When: Friday, April 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: As the Yellow Cab Tavern continues to celebrate its 10th season of food truck rallies, this month’s rally spotlights vegetarian and vegan dishes. Numerous food trucks will participate.

Cost: Free

More info: www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com or the event’s Facebook page

10. ‘Mamma Mia!’ Sing-Along

When: Sunday, April 16 at 5 p.m.

Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Details: Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus presents an opportunity to sing along to the 2008 film adaptation of “Mamma Mia!” starring Meryl Streep. There will also be a silent auction and a preview of the troupe’s June concert.

Cost: $20

More info: Facebook