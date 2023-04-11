X

Kevin Hart to perform at Nutter Center

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

What to Know
By
2 hours ago

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart will bring his 2023 “Reality Check Tour” to the Nutter Center on Tuesday, May 16.

Hart’s “Reality Check Tour” was ranked the highest grossing comedy tour of 2022 on Billboard and Pollstar and he was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022. Last year’s run included more than 80 shows, including cities such as Vancouver, Las Vegas, Montreal, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto and San Francisco.

ExploreLevitt Pavilion to announce 2023 concert season next month

Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart sold out Cryptom. com Arena in 2022 as part of “Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.” Additionally, his previous global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world. In addition, Hart continued to break records with his hometown stand-up performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field during his “What Now Tour,” marking the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.

Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning on Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, April 13 at 11:59 pm. The general on sale will begin on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. on KevinHartNation.com.

ExploreR&B, funk legends coming to Fraze for benefit concert

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

