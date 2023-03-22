Art in the City to return to downtown Dayton this summer

Art in the City will return to downtown Dayton to celebrate visual and preforming arts Saturday, Aug. 5.
The Downtown Dayton Partnership is once again teaming up with hundreds of Dayton-area arts organizations and artists to put on this summer celebration. Last year’s Art in the City festival featured over 300 local artists as they danced, sang, played instruments, painted, made pottery, quilted, preformed magic and more. Nearly 20,000 people attended to arts showcase and contributed over $35,000 to the local artists and art organizations involved in the event.
The Downtown Dayton Partnership is currently looking for artists and arts organizations who want to show off their skills at this year’s celebration. Interested artists can sign up to preform art demonstrations, host workshops, enter into the day’s juried art show and preform at the Art in the City Party on the Patio. The event is open to both professional and amateur artists.
For more information on how to sign up or to perform, visit https://vimeo.com/801269765. Submissions close May 19.
