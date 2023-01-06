dayton logo
X

Dayton Metro Library, Dayton Live offering free tickets to National Geographic show

Events
By
38 minutes ago

Dayton Metro Library, in partnership with Dayton Live, is offering 100 free tickets to “National Geographic Live: On The Trail of Big Cats with Steve Winter” Sunday, Jan 22 at 3 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Victoria Theatre.

Winter is an award-winning photographer. His adventures include trekking through India’s Himalayas searching for rare snow leopards and stalking the elusive jaguar through Latin American jungles to chronicling the nocturnal activities of the American lion or cougar. Winter’s mission is to share the beauty of big cats while working to save them.

Explore7 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Tickets to the show, which runs 90 minutes, are available in groups of a maximum of four per party. They have no cash value and cannot be exchanged for other seats or performances. Seat location will vary by show. Dayton Live will try to group seats together if possible, but that is not guaranteed. Tickets will be held at the box office for pickup in the afternoon or evening of the show.

Organizers say the show is ideal for patrons aged 10 and up. Registration is open at DaytonMetroLibrary.org/Programs (search the program title). For more information, call the Library’s Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665 or visit daytonlive.org/events/steve-winter.

ExploreDPAA announces medical leave for artistic director Neal Gittleman

The Victoria Theatre is located at 138 N. Main St., Dayton.

In Other News
1
Dayton Art Institute announces 2023 Special Exhibition season
2
Spend the First Friday of 2023 celebrating downtown Dayton businesses
3
Antioch College to host poster series created by justice-impacted...
4
7 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
5
10 shows to see in January

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top