DPAA announces medical leave for artistic director Neal Gittleman

Reynolds, a University of Dayton music professor, has conducted SuperPops concerts, Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra’s Young People’s Concerts, and Magic Carpet programs for many years. Most recently, he conducted DPAA’s “Hometown Holiday” production featuring the one-act opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors.”

“This absence is frustrating, of course, but it also has a silver lining,” added Gittleman. “It makes me appreciate and cherish even more the opportunity I have to make music with our Philharmonic musicians, our Dayton Opera singers and our Dayton Ballet dancers. To paraphrase from Paul McCartney’s ‘Rocky Raccoon,’ I’ll be back as soon as I’m able!”

The DPAA says Gittleman’s procedure went well and he is resting at home. The organization asks the public to respect his privacy throughout his recovery. Any cards or words of encouragement can be sent to Neal Gittleman c/o DPAA, 126 N. Main St, Suite 210, Dayton, OH. 45402.

