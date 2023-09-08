FALL 2023 FESTIVALS: Over 25 events celebrating food, culture across the Dayton area

Fall is one of the best seasons for festivals due to the cooler weather and sheer variety of events offered in the area. Over the coming weeks, you can enjoy German culture with a number of Oktoberfest events or stuff your face with popcorn, pretzels and potatoes.

Below is our fall festival guide. If you would like your festival to be added, send details to jessica.graue@coxinc.com. Festival details, times and events are subject to change.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

1. Ohio Renaissance Festival

WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29

WHERE: 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville

DETAILS: Step back in time by heading to the Ohio Renaissance Festival’s re-created 16th-century English village from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Live entertainment, including full-armored jousting tournaments, will be offered including arts and craft vendors and a variety of food and beverages.

Tickets are $80-$85 for a season pass; $30-$32 for adults 13 and older ($32-$34 from Oct. 2-29), $10-$12 for children 5 to 12 and children under 5 are free. Also, tickets are $27 for seniors and for military, police, firefighter and emergency responder personnel.

For more information, visit www.renfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook Page (@OhioRenFest).

2. Italian Fall Festa

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10

WHERE: 2625 County Line Road, Kettering

DETAILS: Enjoy a weekend of wonderful Italian music, great Italian food, friends, and a fun game of Bocce on the beautiful, spacious, shaded grounds of Bella Villa.

Festival parking is located in the Reynolds & Reynolds parking lot and a free shuttle service is available. The festival runs from 6-11 p.m. Friday with a lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. There will be a Meatball Madness 5K Run at 10 a.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.johnpirelliosdia.org/fall-festa or the festival’s Facebook page (@ItalianFallFesta).

3. Dayton Greek Festival Express Drive-Thru

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10

WHERE: 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

DETAILS: While the actual Greek Festival was canceled this year, there will be a Greek Fest Express drive-thru festival where you can pick up food. Food pick-up will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Orders can be placed now through Sunday, Sept. 10.

The menu includes chicken Souvlaki, lamb chops, gyros, dolmathes, spanakopita, tiropita, Greek-style green beans, Greek potatoes, rice, Greek salads with chicken or gyro, hummus plate, sausage plate, pastries and Greek salad dressing.

For more information or to pre-order food, visit www.daytongreekfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page (@daytongreekfestival).

4. Oktoberfest in Springboro

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9

WHERE: 5 W. Mill Street, Springboro

DETAILS: Gather for German food, beer, wine and entertainment from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday. Festivities include games, polka music, dancing and a variety of German side dishes, wursts, snacks and more. Admission is $3. Children under 12 are free.

For more information, visit www.oktoberfestspringboro.org or the festival’s Facebook page (@OktoberfestSpringboro).

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

5. Beavercreek Popcorn Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10

WHERE: Located on Dayton-Xenia Road between North Fairfield Road and Meadow Bridge Drive, Beavercreek

DETAILS: Festivalgoers can expect over 200 booths at this entertaining outing that will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. There will also be a 5K Run on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and a car show from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.beavercreekpopcornfestival.org or the festival’s Facebook page (@BeavercreekPopcornFestival).

6. Community Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 9

WHERE: Zion Lutheran Church, 5550 Munger Road, Dayton

DETAILS: This all-ages festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free food, games, prizes and live music will be featured.

7. Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival

WHEN: Three Saturdays in Sept. (Sept. 9, 16 and 23)

WHERE: 2624 N. US Highway 68, Urbana

DETAILS: The 21st annual Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will celebrate the state’s freshwater shrimp harvest complete with live music, games and family-friendly activities.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children 3-12 and free for 2 and under.

For more information, visit https://fwfarms.com/festival/ or the festival’s Facebook page.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

8. Hispanic Heritage Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 16

WHERE: 111 E. Monument Avenue in Dayton

DETAILS: The Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization (PACO) and Five Rivers MetroParks celebrates the Hispanic culture from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The festivities include music, food and cultural displays.

For more information, visit www.pacodayton.org or the event’s Facebook page.

9. Autumn Fest 2023

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 16

WHERE: 3376 S. Union Road, Dayton

DETAILS: This fundraiser at the Learning Tree Farm will include a day full of fall fun including pony rides, hayrides, animal interactions, kids crafts, history and nature games and activities, food trucks, and vendors. Cost is $10 a person and free for ages 2 and under.

For more information, visit www.learningtreefarm.org.

10. Preble County Pork Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17

WHERE: 722 S. Franklin Street, Eaton

DETAILS: The Preble County Pork Festival features a smorgasbord, pig racing, a beer garden and several pork vendors featuring such items as pulled pork nachos.

There will be a launch party on Friday night with live music and an aerial event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10-$15. Admission on Saturday and Sunday is free. Grandstand entertainment events on Saturday and Sunday are $10-$15. On Saturday and Sunday, gates open at 6:30 a.m. with a pancake and sausage breakfast.

For more information, visit www.porkfestival.org or visit the festival’s Facebook page (@porkfestival).

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

11. Wool Gathering

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17

WHERE: 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

DETAILS: Young’s Jersey Dairy will bring wool into the spotlight from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Expect shearing demonstrations, wool spinning, weaving and more.

For more information, visit https://youngsdairy.com/wool-gathering/ or Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Facebook page (@YoungsDairy).

12. Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 29

WHERE: 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

DETAILS: Guests can pick their own pumpkins, visit a corn maze, enjoy a wagon ride and more.

For more information, visit www.youngsdairy.com/fall-farm-festival or Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Facebook page (@YoungsDairy).

13. Beer Fest at The Greene

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 16

WHERE: The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

DETAILS: Beer Fest returns to The Greene from 5-10 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event. Tickets include 12 beer samples and a 4-ounce souvenir mug. There will also be live music and food trucks.

For more information, visit www.dineoutdayton.com or the event’s Facebook page.

14. Boro Fest

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 16

WHERE: 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro

DETAILS: Boro Fest is coming to North Park from 4-8 p.m. Saturday. There will be a variety of food trucks and family-friendly activities including bounce houses and face painting.

For more information, visit www.cityofspringboro.com.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

15. Polish Fall Festival

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 17

WHERE: 3690 Needmore Road, Dayton

DETAILS: Held at the Polish Club every year, the festival will feature Randy Krajewski and his polka band from Toledo, food, beverages, music and dancing. The event is 1-7 p.m. Admission is $5 per carload.

For more information, call 937-222-8092.

16. Tipp City Mum Festival

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24

WHERE: Downtown Tipp City

DETAILS: This year’s theme for the Tipp City Mum Festival is “Tipp City Library: 100 Years of Stories.” Activities include a car show, 5K, parade and live entertainment. There will also be over 250 vendors featuring arts and crafts, food and more.

For more information, visit www.tippmumfestival.org or the festival’s Facebook page.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

17. Oktoberfest at Dayton Art Institute

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24

WHERE: 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

DETAILS: The Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest will kick off Friday with the Lederhosen Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the Preview Party from 7-11 p.m. This will be followed by Oktoberfest festivities noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Dayton tradition pays tribute to German culture with fare like brats, metts, schnitzel sandwiches, German salads and plenty of beer, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

General admission for Saturday and Sunday is $8 for adults or $5 for seniors and youth in advance. Admission is $2 more at the gate.

For more information, visit www.daytonartinstitute.org or the event’s Facebook page.

18. Germantown Pretzel Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24

WHERE: 190 W. Warren Street, Germantown

DETAILS: Pretzels galore will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Festivalgoers can enjoy a variety of food, rides, games and entertainment including a pretzel contest on Saturday.

For more information, visit www.pretzelfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page (@PretzelFestival).

19. Fall Festival in Centerville

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 30

WHERE: 255 W. Spring Valley Road

DETAILS: The festival held at Stubbs Park takes place from noon to 9 p.m. Activities include a vendor village, kids activities, hayrides, a petting zoo, a pumpkin patch and food. Motown Sounds of Touch will perform at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.centervillohio.gov.

20. Spring Valley Potato Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8

WHERE: 2 W. Main Street, Spring Valley

DETAILS: The 46th Spring Valley Potato Festival will feature potato putt-putt, a mashed potato eating contest, mashed potato tug-o-war and much more. There will be a variety of food vendors featuring all things potato and arts and craft vendors. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The 5K Tater-Trot in conjunction with the festival will be Saturday at 8 a.m.

For more information, visit www.springvalleyoh.com or the festival’s Facebook page.

21. MetroParks’ Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8

WHERE: 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton

DETAILS: The Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience is returning to Eastwood MetroPark 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Festivalgoers can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities including climbing, mountain biking, disc golf, fishing, paddling and more. There will also be live entertainment and competitions. Free admission.

For more information, visit www.outdoorx.metroparks.org or the event’s Facebook page.

22. Annual Chocolate Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7

WHERE: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

DETAILS: The 20th Annual Chocolate Festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Event Center. Visit professional chocolatiers and enjoy food from area food trucks. There will also be a variety of entertainment and craft vendors.

For more information, visit www.montcofair.com or the event’s Facebook page.

23. Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15

WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville

DETAILS: Sauerkraut is king at this festival featuring approximately 460 craft vendors and 60 food items. Festivities will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Sauerkraut-inspired food includes sauerkraut pizza, sauerkraut balls and sauerkraut doughnuts.

For more information, visit www.sauerkrautfestival.waynesvilleohio.com or the festival’s Facebook page.

24. Yellow Springs Street Fair

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14

WHERE: Downtown Yellow Springs

DETAILS: The Yellow Springs Street Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can expect around 250 vendors including food trucks, hand-crafted artisan vendors, music and beer.

For more information, visit www.yellowspringsohio.org/street-fair/.

25. Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Oktoberfest

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7

WHERE: 1400 E. Fifth Street, Dayton

DETAILS: The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Oktoberfest takes place from 5-11 p.m. Guests can expect a variety of German beer, food and music. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available.

For more information, visit www.daytongermanclub.org.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

26. Enon Apple Butter Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15

WHERE: South Xenia Street in Enon and at Enon Elementary School

DETAILS: The Enon Apple Butter Festival is returning downtown 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday with food and craft vendors, demonstrations and entertainment.

The Enon Historical Society will make apple butter on-site the old-fashioned way in six, 50-gallon copper kettles, cooked over open wood-burning fires. Canning and selling of the apple butter is done at the festival as it becomes ready.

For more information, visit www.enonhistoricalsociety.com.

27. Fall Farm Fest

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15

WHERE: 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy

DETAILS: Fall Farm Fest is returning to Lost Creek Reserve noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The two-day festival will feature pumpkins, pony rides, a corn maze, a corn shooter and more. Admission is free, but there are charges for pumpkins, pony rides and the corn maze/shooter.

For more information, visit www.miamicountyparks.com/fall-farm-fest or the park’s Facebook page.