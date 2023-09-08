FALL 2023 FESTIVALS: Over 25 events celebrating food, culture across the Dayton area

Fall is one of the best seasons for festivals due to the cooler weather and sheer variety of events offered in the area. Over the coming weeks, you can enjoy German culture with a number of Oktoberfest events or stuff your face with popcorn, pretzels and potatoes.
Below is our fall festival guide. If you would like your festival to be added, send details to jessica.graue@coxinc.com. Festival details, times and events are subject to change.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
1. Ohio Renaissance Festival
WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29
WHERE: 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville
DETAILS: Step back in time by heading to the Ohio Renaissance Festival’s re-created 16th-century English village from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Live entertainment, including full-armored jousting tournaments, will be offered including arts and craft vendors and a variety of food and beverages.
Tickets are $80-$85 for a season pass; $30-$32 for adults 13 and older ($32-$34 from Oct. 2-29), $10-$12 for children 5 to 12 and children under 5 are free. Also, tickets are $27 for seniors and for military, police, firefighter and emergency responder personnel.
For more information, visit www.renfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook Page (@OhioRenFest).
2. Italian Fall Festa
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10
WHERE: 2625 County Line Road, Kettering
DETAILS: Enjoy a weekend of wonderful Italian music, great Italian food, friends, and a fun game of Bocce on the beautiful, spacious, shaded grounds of Bella Villa.
Festival parking is located in the Reynolds & Reynolds parking lot and a free shuttle service is available. The festival runs from 6-11 p.m. Friday with a lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. There will be a Meatball Madness 5K Run at 10 a.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit www.johnpirelliosdia.org/fall-festa or the festival’s Facebook page (@ItalianFallFesta).
3. Dayton Greek Festival Express Drive-Thru
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10
WHERE: 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton
DETAILS: While the actual Greek Festival was canceled this year, there will be a Greek Fest Express drive-thru festival where you can pick up food. Food pick-up will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Orders can be placed now through Sunday, Sept. 10.
The menu includes chicken Souvlaki, lamb chops, gyros, dolmathes, spanakopita, tiropita, Greek-style green beans, Greek potatoes, rice, Greek salads with chicken or gyro, hummus plate, sausage plate, pastries and Greek salad dressing.
For more information or to pre-order food, visit www.daytongreekfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page (@daytongreekfestival).
4. Oktoberfest in Springboro
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9
WHERE: 5 W. Mill Street, Springboro
DETAILS: Gather for German food, beer, wine and entertainment from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday. Festivities include games, polka music, dancing and a variety of German side dishes, wursts, snacks and more. Admission is $3. Children under 12 are free.
For more information, visit www.oktoberfestspringboro.org or the festival’s Facebook page (@OktoberfestSpringboro).
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
5. Beavercreek Popcorn Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10
WHERE: Located on Dayton-Xenia Road between North Fairfield Road and Meadow Bridge Drive, Beavercreek
DETAILS: Festivalgoers can expect over 200 booths at this entertaining outing that will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. There will also be a 5K Run on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and a car show from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit www.beavercreekpopcornfestival.org or the festival’s Facebook page (@BeavercreekPopcornFestival).
6. Community Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 9
WHERE: Zion Lutheran Church, 5550 Munger Road, Dayton
DETAILS: This all-ages festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free food, games, prizes and live music will be featured.
7. Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival
WHEN: Three Saturdays in Sept. (Sept. 9, 16 and 23)
WHERE: 2624 N. US Highway 68, Urbana
DETAILS: The 21st annual Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will celebrate the state’s freshwater shrimp harvest complete with live music, games and family-friendly activities.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children 3-12 and free for 2 and under.
For more information, visit https://fwfarms.com/festival/ or the festival’s Facebook page.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
8. Hispanic Heritage Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 16
WHERE: 111 E. Monument Avenue in Dayton
DETAILS: The Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization (PACO) and Five Rivers MetroParks celebrates the Hispanic culture from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The festivities include music, food and cultural displays.
For more information, visit www.pacodayton.org or the event’s Facebook page.
9. Autumn Fest 2023
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 16
WHERE: 3376 S. Union Road, Dayton
DETAILS: This fundraiser at the Learning Tree Farm will include a day full of fall fun including pony rides, hayrides, animal interactions, kids crafts, history and nature games and activities, food trucks, and vendors. Cost is $10 a person and free for ages 2 and under.
For more information, visit www.learningtreefarm.org.
10. Preble County Pork Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17
WHERE: 722 S. Franklin Street, Eaton
DETAILS: The Preble County Pork Festival features a smorgasbord, pig racing, a beer garden and several pork vendors featuring such items as pulled pork nachos.
There will be a launch party on Friday night with live music and an aerial event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10-$15. Admission on Saturday and Sunday is free. Grandstand entertainment events on Saturday and Sunday are $10-$15. On Saturday and Sunday, gates open at 6:30 a.m. with a pancake and sausage breakfast.
For more information, visit www.porkfestival.org or visit the festival’s Facebook page (@porkfestival).
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
11. Wool Gathering
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17
WHERE: 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs
DETAILS: Young’s Jersey Dairy will bring wool into the spotlight from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Expect shearing demonstrations, wool spinning, weaving and more.
For more information, visit https://youngsdairy.com/wool-gathering/ or Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Facebook page (@YoungsDairy).
12. Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 29
WHERE: 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs
DETAILS: Guests can pick their own pumpkins, visit a corn maze, enjoy a wagon ride and more.
For more information, visit www.youngsdairy.com/fall-farm-festival or Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Facebook page (@YoungsDairy).
13. Beer Fest at The Greene
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 16
WHERE: The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek
DETAILS: Beer Fest returns to The Greene from 5-10 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event. Tickets include 12 beer samples and a 4-ounce souvenir mug. There will also be live music and food trucks.
For more information, visit www.dineoutdayton.com or the event’s Facebook page.
14. Boro Fest
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 16
WHERE: 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro
DETAILS: Boro Fest is coming to North Park from 4-8 p.m. Saturday. There will be a variety of food trucks and family-friendly activities including bounce houses and face painting.
For more information, visit www.cityofspringboro.com.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
15. Polish Fall Festival
WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 17
WHERE: 3690 Needmore Road, Dayton
DETAILS: Held at the Polish Club every year, the festival will feature Randy Krajewski and his polka band from Toledo, food, beverages, music and dancing. The event is 1-7 p.m. Admission is $5 per carload.
For more information, call 937-222-8092.
16. Tipp City Mum Festival
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24
WHERE: Downtown Tipp City
DETAILS: This year’s theme for the Tipp City Mum Festival is “Tipp City Library: 100 Years of Stories.” Activities include a car show, 5K, parade and live entertainment. There will also be over 250 vendors featuring arts and crafts, food and more.
For more information, visit www.tippmumfestival.org or the festival’s Facebook page.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
17. Oktoberfest at Dayton Art Institute
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24
WHERE: 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton
DETAILS: The Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest will kick off Friday with the Lederhosen Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the Preview Party from 7-11 p.m. This will be followed by Oktoberfest festivities noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
The Dayton tradition pays tribute to German culture with fare like brats, metts, schnitzel sandwiches, German salads and plenty of beer, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.
General admission for Saturday and Sunday is $8 for adults or $5 for seniors and youth in advance. Admission is $2 more at the gate.
For more information, visit www.daytonartinstitute.org or the event’s Facebook page.
18. Germantown Pretzel Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24
WHERE: 190 W. Warren Street, Germantown
DETAILS: Pretzels galore will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Festivalgoers can enjoy a variety of food, rides, games and entertainment including a pretzel contest on Saturday.
For more information, visit www.pretzelfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page (@PretzelFestival).
19. Fall Festival in Centerville
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 30
WHERE: 255 W. Spring Valley Road
DETAILS: The festival held at Stubbs Park takes place from noon to 9 p.m. Activities include a vendor village, kids activities, hayrides, a petting zoo, a pumpkin patch and food. Motown Sounds of Touch will perform at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.centervillohio.gov.
20. Spring Valley Potato Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8
WHERE: 2 W. Main Street, Spring Valley
DETAILS: The 46th Spring Valley Potato Festival will feature potato putt-putt, a mashed potato eating contest, mashed potato tug-o-war and much more. There will be a variety of food vendors featuring all things potato and arts and craft vendors. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The 5K Tater-Trot in conjunction with the festival will be Saturday at 8 a.m.
For more information, visit www.springvalleyoh.com or the festival’s Facebook page.
21. MetroParks’ Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8
WHERE: 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton
DETAILS: The Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience is returning to Eastwood MetroPark 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Festivalgoers can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities including climbing, mountain biking, disc golf, fishing, paddling and more. There will also be live entertainment and competitions. Free admission.
For more information, visit www.outdoorx.metroparks.org or the event’s Facebook page.
22. Annual Chocolate Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7
WHERE: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton
DETAILS: The 20th Annual Chocolate Festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Event Center. Visit professional chocolatiers and enjoy food from area food trucks. There will also be a variety of entertainment and craft vendors.
For more information, visit www.montcofair.com or the event’s Facebook page.
23. Ohio Sauerkraut Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15
WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville
DETAILS: Sauerkraut is king at this festival featuring approximately 460 craft vendors and 60 food items. Festivities will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Sauerkraut-inspired food includes sauerkraut pizza, sauerkraut balls and sauerkraut doughnuts.
For more information, visit www.sauerkrautfestival.waynesvilleohio.com or the festival’s Facebook page.
24. Yellow Springs Street Fair
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14
WHERE: Downtown Yellow Springs
DETAILS: The Yellow Springs Street Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can expect around 250 vendors including food trucks, hand-crafted artisan vendors, music and beer.
For more information, visit www.yellowspringsohio.org/street-fair/.
25. Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Oktoberfest
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7
WHERE: 1400 E. Fifth Street, Dayton
DETAILS: The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Oktoberfest takes place from 5-11 p.m. Guests can expect a variety of German beer, food and music. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available.
For more information, visit www.daytongermanclub.org.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
26. Enon Apple Butter Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15
WHERE: South Xenia Street in Enon and at Enon Elementary School
DETAILS: The Enon Apple Butter Festival is returning downtown 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday with food and craft vendors, demonstrations and entertainment.
The Enon Historical Society will make apple butter on-site the old-fashioned way in six, 50-gallon copper kettles, cooked over open wood-burning fires. Canning and selling of the apple butter is done at the festival as it becomes ready.
For more information, visit www.enonhistoricalsociety.com.
27. Fall Farm Fest
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15
WHERE: 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy
DETAILS: Fall Farm Fest is returning to Lost Creek Reserve noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The two-day festival will feature pumpkins, pony rides, a corn maze, a corn shooter and more. Admission is free, but there are charges for pumpkins, pony rides and the corn maze/shooter.
For more information, visit www.miamicountyparks.com/fall-farm-fest or the park’s Facebook page.