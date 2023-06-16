FARMERS MARKET GUIDE: Where to find local produce, goods across the Dayton area

Shopping local this summer is made easy by the Dayton area’s abundance of farmers markets. The area is home to more than 20 farmers markets where residents can purchase locally grown produce, meats, baked goods and artisan items from neighborhood vendors.
Below is our guide to notable farmers markets. If you would like your farmers market to be added, send details to Natalie.Jones@coxinc.com.
PLEASE NOTE: Details and times are subject to change.
2nd Street Market
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays
WHERE: 600 E. Second St., Dayton
2nd Street Market features a variety of growers/producers, specialty food vendors/bakers, artisan/general merchandise vendors and restaurants. The market also has different events, classes, workshops and musicians each weekend.
For more information about 2nd Street Market, visit www.metroparks.org/places-to-go/2nd-street-market/ or the market’s Facebook page.
Credit: Jessica Hansbauer
Shiloh Farmers Market
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through October 21
WHERE: 5300 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton
Check out the Shiloh Farmers Market each Saturday through early October for baked goods, plants, fresh produce, jewelry and more.
For more information about the Shiloh Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Credit: Contributed
Oakwood Farmers Market
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October 14
WHERE: 22 Orchard Drive, Oakwood
The Oakwood Farmers Market was founded in 2013 by a group of Oakwood residents who wanted to bring local farmers, gourmet food vendors and artisans to the heart of Oakwood’s business district.
For more information about the Oakwood Farmers Market, visit www.oakwoodfarmersmarket.org or the market’s Facebook page.
Credit: SARA MASTBAUM THOMAS
Miamisburg Farmers Market
WHEN: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday through October.
WHERE: 1146 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg
The Miamisburg Farmers Market features fresh strawberries, maple syrup and much more locally produced goods.
For more information, visit the Miamisburg Farmers Market Facebook page.
Fairborn Farmers Markets
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday execpt the last of the month, which serves as the night market with hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. through October 25
WHERE: 103 W. Main Street, Fairborn
The Fairborn Farmers Market features a day and night market. The day market features fresh produce, preserves, handmade crafts and home goods. The night market features similar vendors as well as a food truck rally.
For more information about the Fairborn Farmer Markets, visit https://www.fairbornoh.gov/ or the city of Fairborn’s Facebook page.
Xenia Farmers Market
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Sept. 2
WHERE: N. Detroit, E. Main and Greene street in downtown Xenia
The Xenia Farmers Market features local produce, baked goods, craft items, family activities and more.
For more information about the Xenia Farmers Market, visit https://xfmarket.wixsite.com/xeniafarmersmarket the market’s Facebook page.
Yellow Springs 4 Season Farmers Market
WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday
WHERE: 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs
Yellow Springs 4 Season Farmers Market features natural body care products, flower bouquets, local produce, eggs, meats, baked goods, coffee, honey, maple syrup and more.
For more information about the Yellow Springs Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Springfield Farmers Market
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through September
WHERE: 117 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
The Springfield Farmers Market features a variety of staples including local produce, meats, baked goods, oils, flowers, crafts and more.
For more information about Springfield Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Credit: Contributed
Saint Paris Farmers Market
WHEN: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday through October 13
WHERE: 135 W. Main St., Saint Paris
The Saint Paris Farmers Market offers a variety of local goods including fresh produce, honey, baked goods, organic tea blends and more.
For more information about the Saint Paris Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Cherry Street Local Farmers Market
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through September 30
WHERE: South Cherry Street between West Main and West Franklin Streets, Troy
The Cherry Street Local Farmers Market features local produce, baked goods, eggs, oils, honey, syrup, flowers, jewelry, crafts and more.
For more information about the Cherry Street Local Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Piqua Community Farmers Market
WHEN: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday through September 28
WHERE: 116 W. High St., Piqua
The Piqua Community Farmers Market offers fresh produce, homemade treats, craft items, plants, food trucks and more.
For more information about the Piqua Community Farmers Market, visit www.piquafarmersmarket.com or the market’s Facebook page.
Downtown Franklin Ohio Farmers Market
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September 9
WHERE: 1 Benjamin Franklin Way, Franklin
The Downtown Franklin Ohio Farmers Market features fresh produce, honey/jams, meats, eggs and more.
For more information about the Franklin Farmers Market, visit www.franklinohio.org/i-want-to/farmers-market or the market’s Facebook page.
Lebanon Farmers Market
WHEN: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday through October
WHERE: The corner of Mulberry and Cherry streets, Lebanon
The Lebanon Farmers Market features an array of fresh produce, baked goods, jams, meat, eggs, body care, flowers and other artisan items.
For more information about the Lebanon Farmers Market, visit www.lebanonohio.gov or the market’s Facebook page.
Trotwood Community Farmers Market
WHEN: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday beginning July 5 through Sept. 27
WHERE: 5200 Salem Ave., Trotwood
Located at the former Salem Mall parking lot, this market provides locally grown produce.
For more information about the Trotwood Community Farmers Market, visit https://trotwood.org/.
Middletown Farmers Market
WHEN: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month through Sept. 20.
WHERE: 55 S. Broad St., Middletown
Located between the downtown bus depot and the library, this market provides locally grown produce, art, plants, baked goods and more.
For more information about the Middletown Farmers Market, visit downtown Middletown’s Facebook page.
Credit: Nick Graham
Centerville Farmers Market
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second Saturday of the month through August
WHERE: 221 N. Main St., Centerville
Located at the Activity Center Park, this market provides locally grown produce, baked good, coffee vendors and more.
For more information about the Centerville Farmers Market, visit https://centervillefarmersmarket.com/.
Hamilton’s Historic Farmers Market
WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 7
WHERE: 101 High St., Hamilton
This historic market offers locally grown produce, home goods, craft items, baked goods, plants and more.
For more information about the Hamilton’s Historic Farmers Market, visit https://www.hamiltonshistoricfarmersmarket.com/ or the market’s Facebook page.
The Great Sidney Farmers Market
WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through mid October
WHERE: 100 E. Court St., Sidney
The Great Sidney Farmers Market features locally grown produce, baked goods, craft items and more.
For more information about the Great Sidney Farmers Market, visit https://sidneyalive.wpcomstaging.com/farmers-market/ or the market’s Facebook page.
Farmers Market at The Heights
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through October
WHERE: 8625 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
Located at the Eichelberger Amphitheater, this market provides locally grown produce.
For more information about the Farmers Market at The Heights, visit https://www.hhoh.org/ or the market’s Facebook page.
New Carlisle Farmers Market
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through Sept. 30
WHERE: 113 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle
Located on Main and Jefferson streets, this market provides locally grown produce, craft items, food trucks and more.
For more information about the New Carlisle Farmers Market, visit https://newcarlislefarmersmarket.org/ or the market’s Facebook page.
Tippecanoe Market Days
WHEN: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of the month through September
WHERE: S. Second Street, downtown Tipp City
Tippecanoe Market Days feature locally grown produce, plants, food trucks and more.
For more information about Tippecanoe Market Days, visit https://downtowntippcity.org/ or the market’s Facebook page.
Englewood Farmers Market
WHEN: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month through October
WHERE: 520 W. National Road, Englewood
Located at Wagoner Power Equipment, this market provides locally grown produce, craft items, live music and more.
For more information about the Englewood Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.