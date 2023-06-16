FARMERS MARKET GUIDE: Where to find local produce, goods across the Dayton area

Shopping local this summer is made easy by the Dayton area’s abundance of farmers markets. The area is home to more than 20 farmers markets where residents can purchase locally grown produce, meats, baked goods and artisan items from neighborhood vendors.

Below is our guide to notable farmers markets. If you would like your farmers market to be added, send details to Natalie.Jones@coxinc.com.

PLEASE NOTE: Details and times are subject to change.

2nd Street Market

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays

WHERE: 600 E. Second St., Dayton

2nd Street Market features a variety of growers/producers, specialty food vendors/bakers, artisan/general merchandise vendors and restaurants. The market also has different events, classes, workshops and musicians each weekend.

For more information about 2nd Street Market, visit www.metroparks.org/places-to-go/2nd-street-market/ or the market’s Facebook page.

Shiloh Farmers Market

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through October 21

WHERE: 5300 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton

Check out the Shiloh Farmers Market each Saturday through early October for baked goods, plants, fresh produce, jewelry and more.

For more information about the Shiloh Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.

Oakwood Farmers Market

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October 14

WHERE: 22 Orchard Drive, Oakwood

The Oakwood Farmers Market was founded in 2013 by a group of Oakwood residents who wanted to bring local farmers, gourmet food vendors and artisans to the heart of Oakwood’s business district.

For more information about the Oakwood Farmers Market, visit www.oakwoodfarmersmarket.org or the market’s Facebook page.

Miamisburg Farmers Market

WHEN: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday through October.

WHERE: 1146 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg

The Miamisburg Farmers Market features fresh strawberries, maple syrup and much more locally produced goods.

For more information, visit the Miamisburg Farmers Market Facebook page.

Fairborn Farmers Markets

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday execpt the last of the month, which serves as the night market with hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. through October 25

WHERE: 103 W. Main Street, Fairborn

The Fairborn Farmers Market features a day and night market. The day market features fresh produce, preserves, handmade crafts and home goods. The night market features similar vendors as well as a food truck rally.

For more information about the Fairborn Farmer Markets, visit https://www.fairbornoh.gov/ or the city of Fairborn’s Facebook page.

Xenia Farmers Market

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Sept. 2

WHERE: N. Detroit, E. Main and Greene street in downtown Xenia

The Xenia Farmers Market features local produce, baked goods, craft items, family activities and more.

For more information about the Xenia Farmers Market, visit https://xfmarket.wixsite.com/xeniafarmersmarket the market’s Facebook page.

Yellow Springs 4 Season Farmers Market

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday

WHERE: 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs 4 Season Farmers Market features natural body care products, flower bouquets, local produce, eggs, meats, baked goods, coffee, honey, maple syrup and more.

For more information about the Yellow Springs Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.

Springfield Farmers Market

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through September

WHERE: 117 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

The Springfield Farmers Market features a variety of staples including local produce, meats, baked goods, oils, flowers, crafts and more.

For more information about Springfield Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.

Saint Paris Farmers Market

WHEN: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday through October 13

WHERE: 135 W. Main St., Saint Paris

The Saint Paris Farmers Market offers a variety of local goods including fresh produce, honey, baked goods, organic tea blends and more.

For more information about the Saint Paris Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.

Cherry Street Local Farmers Market

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through September 30

WHERE: South Cherry Street between West Main and West Franklin Streets, Troy

The Cherry Street Local Farmers Market features local produce, baked goods, eggs, oils, honey, syrup, flowers, jewelry, crafts and more.

For more information about the Cherry Street Local Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.

Piqua Community Farmers Market

WHEN: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday through September 28

WHERE: 116 W. High St., Piqua

The Piqua Community Farmers Market offers fresh produce, homemade treats, craft items, plants, food trucks and more.

For more information about the Piqua Community Farmers Market, visit www.piquafarmersmarket.com or the market’s Facebook page.

Downtown Franklin Ohio Farmers Market

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September 9

WHERE: 1 Benjamin Franklin Way, Franklin

The Downtown Franklin Ohio Farmers Market features fresh produce, honey/jams, meats, eggs and more.

For more information about the Franklin Farmers Market, visit www.franklinohio.org/i-want-to/farmers-market or the market’s Facebook page.

Lebanon Farmers Market

WHEN: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday through October

WHERE: The corner of Mulberry and Cherry streets, Lebanon

The Lebanon Farmers Market features an array of fresh produce, baked goods, jams, meat, eggs, body care, flowers and other artisan items.

For more information about the Lebanon Farmers Market, visit www.lebanonohio.gov or the market’s Facebook page.

Trotwood Community Farmers Market

WHEN: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday beginning July 5 through Sept. 27

WHERE: 5200 Salem Ave., Trotwood

Located at the former Salem Mall parking lot, this market provides locally grown produce.

For more information about the Trotwood Community Farmers Market, visit https://trotwood.org/.

Middletown Farmers Market

WHEN: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month through Sept. 20.

WHERE: 55 S. Broad St., Middletown

Located between the downtown bus depot and the library, this market provides locally grown produce, art, plants, baked goods and more.

For more information about the Middletown Farmers Market, visit downtown Middletown’s Facebook page.

Centerville Farmers Market

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second Saturday of the month through August

WHERE: 221 N. Main St., Centerville

Located at the Activity Center Park, this market provides locally grown produce, baked good, coffee vendors and more.

For more information about the Centerville Farmers Market, visit https://centervillefarmersmarket.com/.

Hamilton’s Historic Farmers Market

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 7

WHERE: 101 High St., Hamilton

This historic market offers locally grown produce, home goods, craft items, baked goods, plants and more.

For more information about the Hamilton’s Historic Farmers Market, visit https://www.hamiltonshistoricfarmersmarket.com/ or the market’s Facebook page.

The Great Sidney Farmers Market

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through mid October

WHERE: 100 E. Court St., Sidney

The Great Sidney Farmers Market features locally grown produce, baked goods, craft items and more.

For more information about the Great Sidney Farmers Market, visit https://sidneyalive.wpcomstaging.com/farmers-market/ or the market’s Facebook page.

Farmers Market at The Heights

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through October

WHERE: 8625 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Located at the Eichelberger Amphitheater, this market provides locally grown produce.

For more information about the Farmers Market at The Heights, visit https://www.hhoh.org/ or the market’s Facebook page.

New Carlisle Farmers Market

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through Sept. 30

WHERE: 113 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle

Located on Main and Jefferson streets, this market provides locally grown produce, craft items, food trucks and more.

For more information about the New Carlisle Farmers Market, visit https://newcarlislefarmersmarket.org/ or the market’s Facebook page.

Tippecanoe Market Days

WHEN: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of the month through September

WHERE: S. Second Street, downtown Tipp City

Tippecanoe Market Days feature locally grown produce, plants, food trucks and more.

For more information about Tippecanoe Market Days, visit https://downtowntippcity.org/ or the market’s Facebook page.

Englewood Farmers Market

WHEN: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month through October

WHERE: 520 W. National Road, Englewood

Located at Wagoner Power Equipment, this market provides locally grown produce, craft items, live music and more.

For more information about the Englewood Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.