7 summer festivals happening this weekend across the Dayton region

This week’s Dayton summer festival lineup is packed with several events celebrating food, culture and entertainment. A major theme for the weekend’s festivities is all things art, with three cities holding community art fairs. From potatoes to paintings, here’s what’s happening across the Dayton area this weekend.

Check out these five summer festivals coming up Aug. 11-13.

Germanfest Picnic

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13

WHERE: 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

INFO: The 40th annual Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Germanfest Picnic will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The festival will feature authentic German food, a large selection of German Beer, live music, craft vendors, family-friendly activities and much more. There also will be a polka Mass at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, visit https://germanfestdayton.com/.

Dayton Potato Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 12

WHERE: Oak and Ivy Park, 803 Anderson Goodrich Court, Dayton

INFO: The third annual Potatoes ‘N Such festival will be from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Alongside all things potato, the festival features a potato dish contest, craft vendors, live music from the band Top Secret and line dancing. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

BoomerFest

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 12

WHERE: St. Leonard CHI Living Community, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville

INFO: This all-day community festival from noon to 10 p.m. celebrates the music and entertainment of the Baby Boomer generation. BoomerFest 2023 will feature food trucks, activities for kids, a craft beer selection, a classic car cruise-in and live music from Elvis! With Ryan Roth and The Comeback Special Band, Brass Tracks, The Hathaways and The Fries. For more information, visit https://www.chilivingcommunities.org/.

Art on the Lawn

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 12

WHERE: Mills Lawn Elementary School, 200 S. Walnut St., Yellow Springs

INFO: The 39th annual Art on the Lawn juried art fair will go on this year in Yellow Springs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Over 100 artists are expected to showcase their work at the fair. Artists will be selling pieces spanning several mediums including fiber art, ceramics, glass, jewelry, paintings, leatherwork, photography and more. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Englewood Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 13

WHERE: Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood

INFO: This year, Englewood is celebrating its 49th annual Englewood Festival on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival includes a parade, a 5K run, an art fair with over 100 artists displaying and selling work, live music, food vendors and a car show. For more information, visit https://www.englewood.oh.us/237/Englewood-Festival.

Art on the Commons

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 13

WHERE: Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 675 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

INFO: The 35th annual Art on the Commons will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Approximately 100 artists from around the country will be featured at the arts and crafts festival alongside live music and other interactive elements. For more information, visit https://www.playkettering.org/art-programs-events/art-on-the-commons/.

Dayton Funk Festival

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 13

WHERE: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

INFO: The Dayton Funk Festival will return from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Levitt Pavilion Sunday. The festival is one in a series of three hosted by the City of Dayton, with the Blues Festival taking place in June and the Reggae Festival planned for Sept. 3. For more information, visit the City of Dayton’s Facebook page.