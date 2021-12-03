dayton logo
He’s back! “Weird Al” Yankovic to play Schuster Center

"Weird Al" Yankovic will perform at the Schuster Center Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
"Weird Al" Yankovic will perform at the Schuster Center Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

Comedian “Weird Al” Yankovic will bring his “Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” to the Schuster Center on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

"Weird Al" Yankovic will perform at the Schuster Center Aug. 23, 2022.

"Weird Al" Yankovic will perform at the Schuster Center Aug. 23, 2022.
"Weird Al" Yankovic will perform at the Schuster Center Aug. 23, 2022.

Almost four years after Yankovic entered into unchartered territory with the first iteration of his “Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,” he returns with a second iteration. The upcoming tour notably marks the comedian’s long-anticipated return to the stage after his successful “Strings Attached Tour” in 2019 where he performed each night alongside a full symphony orchestra.

According to a press release, he’s leaving behind the high-octane theatrics he’s known for and going bare-bones: no costumes, props or video screens... Just Al and his band of almost four decades hanging out on stage and playing music.

In addition, the comedian promises a different set list every night. No two shows will be the same. The show will also focus on his non-parody material. In particular, the “somewhat more obscure pastiches and original songs that have largely escaped the pop culture radar but are adored by his long-time fans.”

Opening the show each night will be legendary comedian Emo Philips, Al’s longtime friend.

Yankovic, a five-time Grammy winner, is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. In fact, he is one of only five artists to have had Top 40 singles in each of the last four decades, the other four being Michael Jackson, Madonna, U2 and Kenny G.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at daytonlive.org/weird-al or call the Dayton Live Ticket Office Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 937-228-3630.

Russell Florence

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

