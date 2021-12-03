Reigning ‘Jeopardy’ champion rolls on

Caption Amy Schneider, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning “Jeopardy” champion. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption Amy Schneider, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning “Jeopardy” champion. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Although Schneider was on a roll once again, especially in the Words in Elements category during Double Jeopardy, here are three notable questions that stumped her:

1. “First name of Mr. Youssef, who plays the title character in a Hulu series he also created.” Answer: Ramy

2. “Nearly 2,200 years old and carved from marble, she’s from Melos but resides in Paris; she now has a tough time shaking hands.” Answer: Venus de Milo

3. “The song with this Latin title was one of the few pieces Schubert got published in his lifetime and has been popular since.” Answer: “Ave Maria”

Schneider is an engineering manager from Oakland, California. She grew up in Dayton, graduating from Chaminade-Julienne High School. She was active in Drama Club and appeared in both plays and musicals, particularly “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Snoopy.” She also appeared in the Dayton Playhouse productions of “Mame,” “Oliver!” and “Scrooge.”

Fun fact: she scored a 1600 on her SATs.

“Jeopardy” airs weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.