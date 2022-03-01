JUST IN: Barenaked Ladies and special guests bound for Rose

Multi-platinum rock band Barenaked Ladies is bringing its “Last Summer On Earth Tour” featuring special guests Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket to The Rose Music Center at The Heights on Tuesday, July 19.
Toronto-based Barenaked Ladies have sold over 15 million albums worldwide and earned two Grammy nominations. Their hits include “One Week” and “Pinch Me.” They also wrote and recorded the theme song to the TV series “The Big Bang Theory.”
Gin Blossoms stormed on the scene with their 1992 album, “New Miserable Experience,” which produced four Top 40 hit singles (”Hey Jealousy,” Found Out About You,” “Until I Fall Away,” and “Allison Road”) and sold four million units.
Toad the Wet Sprocket, celebrating 30 years as a band, are best known for Billboard-charting hits such as “Walk on the Ocean,” “All I Want,” “Something’s Always Wrong,” and “Fall Down.”
“We’re looking forward to getting back out on the Last Summer On Earth tour,” said Barenaked Ladies vocalist/guitarist Ed Robertson in a statement on the Rose’s website. “Having Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket out with us is going to be a blast. That’s a LOT of hits per night.”
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets are priced at $23.50-$73. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
For tickets or more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.
