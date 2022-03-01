JUST IN: Barenaked Ladies and special guests bound for Rose

Toronto-based Barenaked Ladies have sold over 15 million albums worldwide and earned two Grammy nominations. Their hits include “One Week” and “Pinch Me.” They also wrote and recorded the theme song to the TV series “The Big Bang Theory.”

Gin Blossoms stormed on the scene with their 1992 album, “New Miserable Experience,” which produced four Top 40 hit singles (”Hey Jealousy,” Found Out About You,” “Until I Fall Away,” and “Allison Road”) and sold four million units.