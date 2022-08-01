Over 35 events to keep you busy throughout August in Dayton

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. First Friday hours are extended to 8 p.m. “Waking Up” is on display through Sunday, Sept. 4. More info: 937-224-3822 or www.thecontemporarydayton.org.

Combined Shape Caption "Weird Al" Yankovic will perform at the Schuster Center Aug. 23, 2022. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption "Weird Al" Yankovic will perform at the Schuster Center Aug. 23, 2022. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

2. “Weird Al” Yankovic

“The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” is the humorously titled summer roadshow from “Weird Al” Yankovic. The modern king of musical parody returns to town for a performance at the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. Cost: $49 to $329. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Combined Shape Caption Comedian John Mulaney. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Comedian John Mulaney. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

3. John Mulaney

While best known as a stand-up comedian, John Mulaney has a diverse resume. He spent four years as a writer on “Saturday Night Live” and has done voice work on animated films and television projects. The Chicago native performs at the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton, at 7 and 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. Cost: $55-$95. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

4. DCDC

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, which has enthralled audiences with its unmistakable talent and style for more than 50 years, returns to Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton, at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. The local company presents “Dancing in the Streets” at the outdoor venue where it performed its first live concert in 18 months in August 2021. Cost: Free. More info: 937-228-3232 or www.dcdc.org.

5. Great American Beer Tasting

The Great American Beer Tasting returns to Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton, on Saturday, Aug. 20. The annual event, presented by Heidelberg Distributing Company, runs from 2 to 6 p.m. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Cost: $40 in advance, $50 week of event. $10 designated driver ticket. Paying attendees receive 20 four-ounce samples and a pint glass. More info: 937-228-2287 or www.milb.com/dayton.

6. “The Lifespan of a Fact”

Dayton Theatre Guild opens its 2022-2023 season with “The Lifespan of a Fact” by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell. Tim Rezash directs the drama, which opens in The Caryl D. Philips TheatreScape, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton, on Friday, Aug. 26. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday opening weekend, and 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday the following weekends. Cost: $21 adults, $19 seniors and $14 students. Season tickets are available. “The Lifespan of a Fact” runs through Sunday, Sept. 11. More info: 937-278-5993 or www.daytontheatreguild.org.

Combined Shape Caption Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, starred in the sitcom, “Mr. Iglesias,” which ran for three seasons on Netflix, performs at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Saturday, Aug. 20. Credit: TNS Credit: TNS Combined Shape Caption Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, starred in the sitcom, “Mr. Iglesias,” which ran for three seasons on Netflix, performs at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Saturday, Aug. 20. Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

7. Gabriel Iglesias

Whether doing stand-up, voiceover work or acting, Gabriel Iglesias injects a bit of his own personality into it. The performer known as “Fluffy” most recently starred in the sitcom, “Mr. Iglesias,” which ran for three seasons on Netflix. The California native performs at Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Cost: $30 Tix pack, $45 lawn & terrace, $65 orchestra and $70 plaza in advance. Tickets increase $5 the day of the show. More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

8. “HWD”

“The 16th Annual HWD,” the Juried Sculpture Exhibition, opens at Rosewood Gallery at Rosewood Arts Centre, 2655 Olson Dr., Kettering, on Monday, Aug. 15. This show features three-dimensional work from artists in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and West Virginia. Gallery hours at 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. “HWD” is on display through Friday, Sept. 16. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-0294 or www.playkettering.org.

Combined Shape Caption Prost! Food, music and cultural displays are just some of the attractions when Dayton German Club presents the 39th annual Germanfest Picnic at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12 through 14. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Combined Shape Caption Prost! Food, music and cultural displays are just some of the attractions when Dayton German Club presents the 39th annual Germanfest Picnic at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12 through 14. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

9. Germanfest Picnic

Since it was founded in 1983, Germanfest Picnic has celebrated German and German-American culture with food, music, cultural displays and more. Dayton German Club presents the 39th annual event at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12 through 14. Germanfest hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Polka Mass at 10 a.m. Sunday. Cost: Free. More info: 937-429-9251 or www.germanfestdayton.com.

10. Art on the Lawn

After being canceled the past two years due to COVID concerns, Art on the Lawn in Yellow Springs is back. Village Artisans presents the annual fine arts and craft festival on the lawn of Mills Lawn School, 200 S. Walnut St., Yellow Springs, on Saturday, Aug. 13. Art on the Lawn, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., features work from visual artists and artisans from Ohio and surrounding states. Cost: Free. More info: 937-767-1209 or villageartisans.org.

11. “Seussical Jr.”

Dayton Live Creative Academy summer camp presents “Seussical Jr.” The musical program featuring young actors ages 8 to 16 is at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton, on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6. Show times are 3 p.m. Friday, noon and 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

12. Down a River, Down a Beer

The seventh annual Down a River, Down a Beer, returns to 919 S. Main St., Piqua, from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. The tasting event features an 80-beer list of possible offerings to sample, plus food and live music from the Driving Force. The River Fire Rings are lighted at dusk. Cost: $30 in advance, which includes 20 tastings. Designated driver admission is $5. downariverdownabeer.com.

13. A Century of Cinema

A Century of Cinema, a film series at Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg, focuses on the films of director Blake Edwards in August. “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” is screening at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The 1961 film was adapted from Truman Capote’s 1958 novel and starred Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard. A pre-show introductory program includes stories, photos, film clips and more. Cost: $5. Next up in the series is “Tombstone” starring on September 7. More info: 937-530-8013 or www.myplazatheatre.com.

CULTURAL FESTIVALS

14. African American Cultural Fest

The 14th annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival is presented in partnership with Five Rivers MetroParks at Island MetroPark, 101 Helena St., Dayton, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21. The two-day celebration features an African village, vendors, health pavilion, drumming, storytelling, visuals arts, authors, live music and more. The second day of the festival includes the Gospel Explosion. The festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free but donations are accepted. More info: 937-715-5121 or www.daacf.com.

15. Summer in the City

Hundreds of local dancers, painters, musicians, sculptors, poets and other creatives will present demonstrations, performances and hands-on workshops during AES Ohio Summer in the City on Saturday, Aug. 6. The outdoor family event is presented in various spots in downtown Dayton from 1 to 7 p.m. More info: www.downtowndayton.org.

16. Lebanese Fest

St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, 5915 Springboro Pike, Miami Twp., hosts the Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival Friday through Sunday, Aug. 26 through 28. The 29th annual event features traditional Lebanese food, baklava, beer, music, Middle Eastern dance and children’s rides. Festival hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free. More info: thelebanesefestival.com.

Combined Shape Caption Delicious dishes served at Bacon Fest at Kettering Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 28, included pulled pork bacon nachos, bacon banana cream pudding, bacon wrapped turkey legs and Cuban sandwiches. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN Combined Shape Caption Delicious dishes served at Bacon Fest at Kettering Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 28, included pulled pork bacon nachos, bacon banana cream pudding, bacon wrapped turkey legs and Cuban sandwiches. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

17. Bacon Fest

The Restaurant Raiders presents Bacon Fest 2022 at Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. The ninth annual event features food from local restaurants and live music from area bands. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

18. Englewood Art Fest

The Englewood Festival and Arts Commission presents the annual Englewood Art Festival in Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood, on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13 and 14. The festival parade begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the festival running from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Music on Saturday from Northmont Marching Band, Victorious KayBirds and Willow. Sunday’s performers are Tyler Michael Walton & the Mayflower Satchel, Englewood Civic Band and Air Force Band of Flight. Cost: Free. More info: Englewood.oh.us/237/Englewood-festival.

Combined Shape Caption Artwork for display and sale includes ceramics, digital art, fiber/leather, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture, works on paper and wood creations. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT Combined Shape Caption Artwork for display and sale includes ceramics, digital art, fiber/leather, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture, works on paper and wood creations. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

19. Art on the Commons

Rosewood Arts Center and the Kettering Arts Council co-present Art on the Commons at Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, on Sunday, Aug. 14. The 34th annual event features paintings, sculpture, photography and other forms of visual art for area creators. Art on the Commons hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

20. Polish Summer Fest

Polish Club hosts Polish Summer Fest Polish Picnic Grounds, 3690 Needmore Road, Dayton, on Sunday, Aug. 7. Gates open at 2 p.m. for an afternoon of food, beverages and dancing to live music. Duane Malinowski and his polka band from Toledo perform from 4 to 8 p.m. Cost: $5 per carload. No coolers permitted. More info: 937-222-8092.

21. The Taste

“Festive Flavors With Flair” is the theme of this summer’s The Taste. Kettering Moraine Oakwood Chamber of Commerce presents the 35th annual local restaurant event in Lincoln ParkCivic Commons, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The Taste is from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost: $25 in advance, $30 day of event. $10 children $5 and older. More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

22. Potato Fest

There will be spuds galore when Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival returns to Courthouse Square, Main and Third streets, Dayton, on Saturday, Aug. 13. The second annual event features area food purveyors with different dishes featuring the versatile food. Festival hours are noon to 8 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: 937-203-5289.

23. Kettering Block Party

Kettering Block Party presented by the City of Kettering was originally scheduled for June, but it was postponed due to inclement weather. The rescheduled event is presented at Lincoln Park Civic Commons and Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. Cost: Free. The Block Party features a free hotdog roast, a bicycle helmet fitting and a performance by Kettering Civic Band at 7 p.m. More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

MUSIC FESTIVALS

Combined Shape Caption The 4th Annual Dayton Porchfest returned to the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District on Saturday, August 21, 2021 after having been rescheduled twice from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The free family-friendly neighborhood music festival, presented by The Collaboratory featured close to 50 musical acts. Since all the musicians donated their time, tip jars were placed at every porch. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Combined Shape Caption The 4th Annual Dayton Porchfest returned to the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District on Saturday, August 21, 2021 after having been rescheduled twice from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The free family-friendly neighborhood music festival, presented by The Collaboratory featured close to 50 musical acts. Since all the musicians donated their time, tip jars were placed at every porch. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

24. Porchfest

The Collaboratory presents Dayton Porchfest, the popular outdoor festival on porches, patios and lawns of participating houses throughout St. Anne’s Hill in Dayton on Saturday, Aug. 20. TRSS Drum Corp opens the festivities at 1:15 p.m. followed by a diverse array of local musical acts performing until 6:45 p.m. Cost: Free. The lineup ranges from rappers Tino, K. Carter and Ty Spacely and acoustic acts Amber Hargett, Charlie Tipton and Kyleen Downes to full bands Neo American Pioneers, Sadbox and Age Nowhere to world music Fin Tan, Miami Valley Klezmer Ensemble and Five Rivers Drum Ensemble. More info: daytonporchfest.wixsite.com/home.

25. Funk Fest

Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton is the site of the City of Dayton Funk Festival on Sunday, Aug. 14. The Next Phaze kicks off the live music with a 1:15 p.m. set, followed by Big Gil & the Funky All Stars at 3 p.m. Music continues until 9 p.m. with performances by Thump Daddy Funk Band, LYD and closer Kick-N-Flava. Cost: Free. More info: 937-333-8400 or www.downtowndayton.org.

26. Lebanon Blues Fest

The 23rd annual Lebanon Blues Festival is back in downtown Lebanon on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6. The first night features young performers from the Pinetop Perkins Foundation Masterclass with Bob Margolin, who also closes out Saturday with his own band. Saturday begins with Keith “T-Bone” Colbert at 11 a.m. followed by Liz Pennock and Dr. Blues at 12:30 p.m. Other acts that day include Authorized Personnel, Linden Davis and the Drifter Kings. Festival hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free. More info: lebanonbluesfestival.com.

27. Canoegrass

Tomfoolery Outdoors presents the 8th Canoegrass at Masters Outdoor Retreat, 5486 State Route 467, Houston, on Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5 through 7. The festival, on a two-acre pond near Sidney, features the Goldsberrys, the Repeating Arms, Amber Hargett, the New Old-Fashioned, Jah Soul and others. Music begins at 11 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Cost: $120 weekend pass, $75 Saturday only and $30 Sunday. Full weekend pass required for Friday entry. Camper, RV and van camping for $150. More info: canoegrass.com

28. Sound Valley Fest

Enmy, Stringus Kahn, K. Carter, Heather Redman & the Reputation and Seth Canan & the Carriers are among the acts at Sound Valley Summer Music Festival. The annual event returns to Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. A portion of the proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton. More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com.

29. Clifton Gorge Fest

Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival returns with activities near the Old Clifton Union School at North and Clay streets in Clifton on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27. The event, which runs from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, has arts & crafts, food vendors, live music, kids’ activity area, a Friday cruise-in and more. Cost: Free. More info: 937-342-2175 or www.villageofclifton.com.

Combined Shape Caption The double funk bill of Tower of Power (pictured) and Lettuce on Friday, Aug. 12 is just one of numerous concerts this month at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption The double funk bill of Tower of Power (pictured) and Lettuce on Friday, Aug. 12 is just one of numerous concerts this month at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CONCERTS

30. Rose Music Center

The double funk bill of Tower of Power and Lettuce at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 is just one of numerous concerts this month at Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost: $23.50-$48.50. Other highlights at Rose Music Center include Grammy Award-winner Ziggy Marley on Saturday, Aug. 13, Lake Street Dive on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Gov’t Mule and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave. on Thursday, Aug. 25 and the Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute on Saturday, Aug. 27. More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

Combined Shape Caption Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd on Friday, Aug. 5, TLC and Shaggy on Thursday, Aug. 18 and Chris Botti (pictured) on Friday, Aug. 26 are among the August concerts at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd on Friday, Aug. 5, TLC and Shaggy on Thursday, Aug. 18 and Chris Botti (pictured) on Friday, Aug. 26 are among the August concerts at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

31. Fraze Pavilion

The ‘90s Throwdown, a co-headlining country tour with Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd, pulls into Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Cost: $20 Tix pack, $29 lawn & terrace, $36 side orchestra, $41 center orchestra and $46 plaza in advance. Ticket prices increase $5 the day of the show. Other August concerts at the outdoor amphitheater include the Hometown Heroes Concert with Chase Rice and special guests Ashland Craft and Clark Manson on Thursday, Aug. 11, TLC and Shaggy on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Mix 107.7 SummerFest 23 featuring Rick Springfield, Men at Work and John Waite on Thursday, Aug. 25 and Chris Botti on Friday, Aug. 26. More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

32. Levitt Pavilion

The Deron Bell Smooth Jazz Band kicks off a busy month of free music at Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton with a concert on Thursday, Aug. 4. The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season continues with Jackie Venson on Friday, Aug. 12, Lee Rocker with local opener Nick Kizirnis on Thursday, Aug. 18, Black Opry Revue on Saturday, Aug. 20, Jenny and the Mexicats on Thursday, Aug. 25 and Honey and Blue with local opener Gabe Maas & the Bruins on Saturday, Aug. 27. All shows begin at 7 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: www.levittdayton.org.

33. Pop 2000!

For the third of four Caesar Ford Summer Fest concerts, Greene County Parks & Trails presents the Pop 2000! Tour on Saturday, Aug. 6. Co-hosts Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC and Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees present a night of pop music at Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Road, Xenia, with O-Town, Frankie J, David Cook, LFO and Billy Gilman. Doors at 6 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. Cost: $25 general admission, $40 stage front. Next up from Caesar Ford Summer Fest is Ginuwine, Case and Jon B. on September 10. More info: gcparkstrails.com.

Combined Shape Caption The Glenn Miller Orchestra, performing at Victoria Theatre in Dayton on Wednesday, Aug. 17, continues the musical legacy of its namesake with a set full of classic songs. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption The Glenn Miller Orchestra, performing at Victoria Theatre in Dayton on Wednesday, Aug. 17, continues the musical legacy of its namesake with a set full of classic songs. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

34. Glenn Miller Orchestra

While Glenn Miller’s career was relatively short, the big band leader left behind a recorded legacy and a style of performing his classic repertoire that still resonates with music fans nearly a century later. The Glenn Miller Orchestra continues to carry on his musical legacy. The group performs at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Cost: $54 to $84. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

35. Dayton Summer Music

The City of Dayton’s Summer Music Series presents a lot of diverse talent in August, including the Kim Kelly Orchestra on Thursday, August 11. Other performs include Joslyn & the Sweet Compression on Thursday, Aug. 18 and Neo American Pioneers on Thursday, Aug. 25. Music is presented from 7 to 9 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: 937-333-8400 or www.downtowndayton.org.

36. Mother’s Jazz Collective

Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz & Beyond welcomes Mother’s Jazz Collective on Thursday, Aug. 11. The series is presented in the Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium at Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost: Free for museum members. Nonmember admission is $15 adults, $10 seniors 60 and older, active military and groups of 10 or more, $5 college students 18 and older with ID and youth ages 7 to 17. More info: 937-223-5277 or www.daytonartinstitute.org.

37. Rooftop Beatles

A talented group of area musicians are once again joining forces for Come Together: A Rooftop Tribute to the Beatles. The annual show returns to Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug.19 and 20. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door. $22 for both nights in advance. $85 for a Grillin’ with the Beatles Meat & Greet. More info: cometogetherband.net.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.