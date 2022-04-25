Rose announces latest summer headliner

First discovered and mentored by Simon Cowell in 2003, the group has sold over 30 million records throughout its career. Their latest album is “For Once In My Life: A Celebration of Motown.”

In late 2021, the group suffered the loss of original member Carlos Marín. Special guest vocalist baritone Steven LaBrie has been added to the shows, which have been reimagined as a Greatest Hits Tour in honor of and in tribute to Marín.