Waffle House to open location in Xenia
Rose announces latest summer headliner

1 hour ago

International pop-opera sensations Il Divo will perform Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Rose Music Center at The Heights.

First discovered and mentored by Simon Cowell in 2003, the group has sold over 30 million records throughout its career. Their latest album is “For Once In My Life: A Celebration of Motown.”

In late 2021, the group suffered the loss of original member Carlos Marín. Special guest vocalist baritone Steven LaBrie has been added to the shows, which have been reimagined as a Greatest Hits Tour in honor of and in tribute to Marín.

ExploreFOODIE ALERT: Two new festivals coming to Austin Landing

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets are priced at $23.50-$90.

For tickets or more information, visit rosemusicenter.com.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

