SUMMER POOL GUIDE: Where to take a dip when pools open in the Dayton area

The Kroger Aquatic Center at The Heights is set to open for the season at noon on Saturday, May 27. The center is open to the public from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Season pass holders and Huber Heights residents can get in an hour earlier on those four days. The center is open noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday to season pass holders and Huber Heights residents only.

Once Huber Heights City Schools go back to school in mid-August, the center will switch to weekends only until Labor Day.

The Kroger Aquatic Center boasts a number of favorite summertime activities such as a lazy river and water jungle gym.

Pricing for day passes are as follows:

- Seniors (60 or older): $7 for Huber Heights resident, $10 for non-resident

- Adult (18-59): $10 for Huber Heights resident, $12 for non-resident

- Youth (3-17): $7 for Huber Heights resident, $10 for non-resident

- Children 2 and under are free

For more information about the pool’s reopening and pricing for season passes, visit www.hhoh.org/271/Kroger-Aquatic-Center.

The Kroger Aquatic Center at The Heights is located at 8625 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights.

Troy Aquatic Park

The Troy Aquatic Park, featuring two giant water slides, a drop slide and diving board, will open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.

Hours of operation for open swim is 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Pass holders will be able to swim 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Family swim is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. All youth 17 and younger must be accompanied by their parent to stay in the facility during that time.

Daily admission rates are as follows:

- Ages 60+: $6

- Ages 6–59: $7

- Ages 3–5: $5

- Children 2 and under are free

For more information about the Troy Aquatic Park, head to their www.facebook.com/troyaquaticpark/ or www.troypool.com/.

The Troy Aquatic Park is located at 460 W. Staunton Dr., Troy.

Gardner Memorial Pool

Gardner Memorial Pool in Oakwood will open beginning Saturday, May 27. The pool will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily. End of season hours will begin Monday, Aug. 14 to Monday, Sept. 4. At that time, the pool will be open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 8 p.m. on weekends.

You must be a member to have access to the pool and only Oakwood residents can be members of the Gardner Memorial Pool. Individual guest passes will be sold at the pool for $7 with a member present.

For more information about memberships, visit https://oakwoodohio.gov/gardner-pool/.

Gardner Memorial Pool is located at 105 Patterson Rd., Oakwood.

Black Oak Swim Club

Black Oak Swim Club, a private swim club in Centerville, will open on Friday, May 26. The pool will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Adult-only swim takes place from 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays.

The concession stand will be open from 12:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

When Centerville City Schools are in session, the pool will be open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. The adult-only swim will continue to take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays.

According to the swim club’s website, there is currently a wait list for the 2023 season. If you wish to be added, please contact boscmembership5@gmail.com. To learn more about memberships, visit the club’s Facebook page or website.

The Black Oak Swim Club is located at 1570 Ambridge Rd., Centerville.

Germantown Aquatic Center

The Germantown Aquatic Center will be open daily from noon to 7 p.m. beginning Saturday, May 27.

Daily admission rates are as follows:

- $8 for resident, $10 for non-resident

- Ages 3–4: $3

- Children 2 and under are free

- Senior citizens: free for resident, $4 for non-resident

There is reduced admission after 5 p.m. for $4 per person.

For more information about the Germantown Aquatic Center, visit their Facebook page.

The Germantown Aquatic Center is located at 75 N Walnut St., Germantown.

New Carlisle Pool

New Carlisle’s city owned and operated public pool will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m. beginning Saturday, May 27. This schedule will run through Monday, July 31.

The pool will be open from noon to 7 p.m. starting Tuesday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 20.

Daily admission rates are as follows:

- Senior (65 and up ): $5

- Adult (18 and up ): $7

- Student (5-17): $6

- Spectator (non-swimmer): $4

- Children 4 and under are free

There is reduced admission after 6 p.m. for $4 per person.

For more information about the New Carlisle Pool, visit https://newcarlisle.net/citylocations/new-carlisle-pool/ or https://www.facebook.com/newcarlislepool.

The New Carlisle Pool is located at 301 E Lake Ave., New Carlisle.

Melody Pool Swim Club

The Melody Pool Swim Club, a family-owned member-only swim club, will kick off the season from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

Normal hours will begin Saturday, May 27 with the pool open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Membership fees excluding tax included are:

- Individual: $245

- Family of 2: $375

- Family of 3: $425

- Family of 4: $465

For more information about the Melody Pool Swim Club, visit www.facebook.com/melodypoolswimclub/ or https://www.melodypool.com/.

The Melody Pool Swim Club is located at 7331 Pleasant Plain Rd., Clayton.

Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center

The Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center will open for the Memorial Day holiday weekend on Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 from noon to 7 p.m. The center will open for the season on Saturday, June 3 from noon to 7 p.m. daily until Thursday, Aug. 24.

Daily admission rates are as follows:

- Senior: $6

- Adult: $8

- Youth: $7

-Children 2 and under are free

Season passes are available for residents and non-residents.

For more information about the Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center visit Tipp City’s website.

The Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center is located at 225 Parkwood Dr., Tipp City.

Adventure Reef Water Park

Adventure Reef Water Park, a 3-acre outdoor aquatic facility, will reopen for the season on Saturday, May 27. Park hours are noon to 5 p.m. for passholders and Kettering residents daily, and 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. for non-residents Monday through Saturday. Only passholders and residents will be admitted Sunday.

Daily admission rates are as follows:

- Adult: $6 resident, $12 non-resident

- Youth: $5 resident, $10 non-resident

- Children 2 and under: $1 resident, $2 non-resident

Season passes are available for residents and non-residents.

For more information regarding Adventure Reef Water Park’s 2023 season, visit www.playkettering.org/adventure-reef-water-park.

Adventure Reef Water Park is located at 2900 Glengarry Dr., in Kettering.

Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center

The Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center will reopen for the season on Saturday, May 27, and will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily through Sunday, Aug. 13. The center will be open exclusively to passholders and residents on Sunday. Passholders can also enjoy early entry to the center from 11:30 a.m. to noon daily. Starting Monday, Aug. 14 through Monday, Sept. 4, the center will only be open on Saturday and Sunday.

Daily admission rates are as follows:

- Senior (55 and older): $5 resident, $8 non-resident

- Adult (18-54): $6 resident, $9 non-resident

- Youth (4-17): $5 resident, $8 non-resident

- Children 3 and under are free

Admission after 5 p.m. is $1 off regular admission price.

For more information, visit https://www.playmiamisburg.com/parks_facilities/stac/ or www.facebook.com/SycamoreTrailsAquaticCenter/.

The Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center is located at 400 South Heincke Rd., Miamisburg.

Splash Zone Aquatic Center

The Splash Zone Aquatic Center in Springfield will be open daily from noon to 7 p.m. beginning Saturday, May 27 through Sunday, Aug. 13. There will be limited hours and features from Monday, Aug. 15 through Saturday, Aug. 27.

Daily admission rates are as follows:

- Ages 18 and over: $8

- Youth ages 4 to 17: $6 (must be accompanied by someone at least 16 years of age)

- Children 3 and under are free

Splash Zone features several water slides including the water vortex, a lazy river, sprayground and much more.

For more information about Splash Zone visit the https://ntprd.org/splash-zone or www.facebook.com/ntSplashZone/.

Splash Zone Aquatic Center is located at 300 Eagle City Rd., Springfield.

Fair Valley Swim & Tennis

Fair Valley Swim & Tennis in Dayton will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily starting Saturday, May 27 through Monday, Sept. 4.

The pool is private and the membership costs excluding tax are as follows:

- Family: $475

- Couple: $375

- Individual: $275

- Guest Fee: $5 with member only

The pool offers a concession stand and allows outside drinks (no glass) and food (including DoorDash). They also have a gas grill for members to use.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/fairvalley or https://www.fairvalley.club/.

Fair Valley Swim & Tennis is located at 5975 Brantford Rd., Dayton.

Cardinal Hill Recreation Club

Cardinal Hill Recreation Club, a private swim club, will open Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Normal hours for the club are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Pool hours will change when Beavercreek City Schools are in session.

The pool offers a concession stand, gaga ball pit and basketball hoop.

Full membership rates excluding tax are as follows:

-Individual or Duo: $400

-Family: $475

Full memberships also have a one-time $300 installation fee for new members and a $125 winter maintenance fee collected yearly in November for off-season upkeep of the facility. Other membership packages including a trial membership are available on a limited basis.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/cardinalhillrec or https://www.cardinalhillrec.org/.

Cardinal Hill Recreation Club is located at 1990 Wilene Dr., Beavercreek.

Woodhaven Swim & Tennis Club

Woodhaven Swim & Tennis Club, a private swim club, will open for the summer beginning on Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The pool is open weekdays from noon to 9 p.m. On weekends and holidays, the pool is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Beginning Aug. 21 and running through Sept. 4, the pool will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The concession stand will be open daily from noon to 8:30 p.m.

The club also offers swim and tennis lessons, a play area for children, tennis and basketball courts and a sand volley ball area.

Membership rates for new members excluding tax are as follows:

-Family (two adults and all children under 25): $550

-Single member plus one (two adults or one adult and one child under 25): $440

- Single adult member: $355

All new memberships have an additional one-time initiation fee of $400. Membership process for renewing members are the same, excluding the initiation fee. The club offers a 20 percent off military discount for active duty and reservist members.

For more information, visit their www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063580960490 or https://www.teamunify.com/team/recsmwstoh/page/home.

Woodhaven Swim & Tennis Club is located at 7620 Yankee St., Dayton.