Festival summer: Hawthorne Heights Is For Lovers

“We’ve always been super into making sure everybody has a place to belong,” Woodruff said. “That’s what these lyrics have always been about. These songs are about trying to find a ray of sunshine in dark times. That’s what inclusion is. Sometimes life isn’t easy, and music can be therapeutic for all of us. That’s why we listen to it and why we create it. It’s why we try to build festivals with lineups that fit that same motto and in areas that fit that same motto.”

Woodruff also shared his appreciation for various partnerships.

“We have a lot of different types of partners,” he said. “That’s what drives this ship. We have everybody from Live Nation to AEG, which are two of the biggest entertainment companies in the world, to independent DIY promoters. They all see the vision. We all want to give the fans a wonderful show in a wonderful setting. That’s the whole mission statement, really.”

Hawthorne Heights is currently in the United Kingdom with appearances at the Slam Dunk Festival.

“This summer is flyout central,” Woodruff said. “We’re doing all festivals, whether we’re running them or somebody else is. It’s a non-traditional summer from the way we normally do things. It’s time to put the festival hat on for that half-hour power set and really spend this summer outdoors with people, enjoying the sunlight instead of being in dark clubs.”

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Ohio is For Lovers 2 with Jimmy Eat World, Alkaline Trio, Underoath, Hawthorne Heights and others

Where: Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m. Doors open at noon

Cost: General admission tickets start at $113

More info: www.isforloversfestival.com