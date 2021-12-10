HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE: Give the gift of the arts this holiday season

A DAI membership includes free admission to the collection galleries and exhibitions, access to educational programs, exclusive in-person and online member events and more. Through Dec. 31, you can get 15 percent off the cost of select new and gift memberships. For more information, call 937-223-4278 during regular museum hours, visit the Guest Services Desk at the museum, or purchase online at daytonartinstitute.org using the discount code HOLIDAY2021 at checkout.

Caption The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company performed "Taking It To the Streets" at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The concert marked the opening of DCDC's 2021-2022 Evolve(d) season. CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

Rooted in the African-American experience, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company provides authentic, soul-stirring artistry. The troupe’s 53rd season notably continues with “Inside/Out” (Feb. 26-27, Victoria Theatre), an interdisciplinary and collaborative program featuring music by jazz composer Wesley Winfrey.

For tickets or more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit dcdc.org.

Caption Violinist Kev Marcus (left) and violist Wil Baptiste are the classically trained duo known as Black Violin (seen here at the Schuster Center in fall 2019). Dayton Live is offering students and educators a virtual opportunity to see their latest concert this winter. Credit: Ron Valle

Dayton Live

There’s something for everyone to enjoy from Dayton Live’s assortment of entertaining selections.

From the best of Broadway (“Dear Evan Hansen,” “Come From Away,” “Fiddler on the Roof”) and the adventurous explorers of National Geographic (Kara Cooney, Andy Mann, Ronan Donovan) to a variety of concerts (tributes to Led Zeppelin, Creedence Clearwater Revival, AC/DC) and returning favorites (Black Violin), Dayton Live offers an array of unique experiences.

Dayton Live gift certificates can be purchased for any amount. The gift certificates can be applied toward any performances available through Dayton Live.

For more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Caption The Dayton Ballet will be presenting "The Great Gatsby" at the Victoria Theatre. CONTRIBUTED

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra are gearing up for a full slate of appealing shows next year.

In particular, the highly anticipated return of Dayton Ballet’s “The Great Gatsby” (Apr. 8-10, Victoria Theatre), Dayton Opera’s world premiere of “Finding Wright” (Feb. 25 and 27, Schuster Center) and Dayton Philharmonic’s SuperPops presentation of “Paul Laurence Dunbar: A Juneteenth Celebration” (June 17 and 18, Schuster Center).

It’s not too late to become a DPAA subscriber. Perks include up to 25 percent savings over single-ticket prices, a 10 percent discount on additional tickets throughout the season and exclusive invites to special concerts and subscriber-only events.

For more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

Caption Premiere of "9 To 5" at the Dixie Twin Drive-In Credit: CONTRIBUTED

FilmDayton

Dedicated to advancing the art, craft and business of film in the Dayton region, non-profit FilmDayton is at the forefront of building and encouraging the next generation of filmmakers and cinephiles.

Membership levels begin at $30 but benefits begin at the film enthusiast level at $60 which includes free admission to Film Connections (10 meetings/screenings per year), the monthly FilmDayton e-newsletter, special ticket opportunities and discounts to selected film activities, and one free small popcorn at the Neon in downtown Dayton with paid admission (monthly benefit).

For more information, visit filmdayton.com.

Caption Charisa Bertels stars in "My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend," which will have its local premiere June 16-July 3, 2022, at the Loft Theatre. Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Human Race Theatre Company

The Human Race Theatre Company, currently presenting the hilariously naughty comedy “Who’s Holiday!” at the Loft Theatre starring Wright State graduate Alex Sunderhaus as Cindy Lou Who, is having a delightful 35th anniversary season.

Three Dayton premieres are on the horizon: Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder’s gender-identity family drama “Everything That’s Beautiful” (Feb. 17-March 6), Katie Forgette’s nostalgic, female-driven family comedy “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help” (Apr. 14-May 1) and Christian Duhamel, Ed Bell and Charissa Bertels’s one-woman musical “My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend” (June 16-July 3).

For more information about this three-show package, call 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org.

Caption Stephanie Windland (Belle) and the cast of La Comedia Dinner Theatre's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, which continues through Aug. 20, 2017 in Springboro. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Give the gift of dinner theatre as La Comedia in Springboro offers a 2022 roster of familiar titles.

The season opens with “Godspell” (Jan. 13-Feb. 13) and includes Maury Yeston’s gorgeously operatic “Phantom” (Feb. 17-Apr. 3) as well as family-friendly favorites “The Music Man” (Apr. 7-May 22) Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” (June 2-July 24) and “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” (Nov. 3-Dec. 31).

For more information about La Comedia gift certificates, call 1-800-677-9505 or visit lacomedia.com.

Caption The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton. (Photo source: Facebook) Credit: HANDOUT

The Neon

It’s Oscar season! If you know a film buff who loves catching the latest Oscar nominees or potential nominees, look no further than the Neon in downtown Dayton, currently screening Nicole Kidman’s buzzworthy portrayal of Lucille Ball opposite Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos,” written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (“The West Wing”).

Gift cards are always available. For more information, call 937-222-8452 or visit neonmovies.com.

Caption TheatreLab Dayton presents the world premiere musical "Charlie and Doggy and the Song at the Edge of the World: An Original Seafaring Musical Adventure" Jan. 19-22 at the PNC Arts Annex. Credit: CONTRIBUTED

TheatreLab Dayton

Formerly Dare to Defy Productions, TheatreLab Dayton is offering 15 percent off any ticket to the remainder of its 2021-2022 season. This special holiday deal continues through Dec. 24.

The options are: TheatreLab executive director Philip Drennen and ensemble member Skyler McNeely’s world premiere musical “Charlie and Doggy and the Song at the Edge of the World: An Original Seafaring Musical Adventure” (Jan. 19-22, PNC Arts Annex), Stephen Sondheim’s groundbreaking musical “Company” (March 16-19, PNC Arts Annex) and Wayne Kirkpatrick, Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell’s Tony-nominated Renaissance-era musical “Something Rotten!” (May 20-21, Victoria Theatre).

To access the discount, visit daytonlive.org and use code lab15 at checkout.

For more information about the company, visit theatrelabdayton.org.