JUST IN: Clifton Mill’s holiday lights voted among the top in the country, again

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill placed second in the USA Today ‘Best Public Holiday Lights Display of 2020.’ TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Do | 1 hour ago
By Sarah FranksLisa Powell

The Legendary Lights of Historic Clifton Mill are among the top three holiday lights displays in the country for the third year in a row.

Clifton Mill placed second in the USA Today ‘Best Public Holiday Lights Display of 2020.’

“Our readers have voted for the 10 best, brightest and most beautiful holiday lights shows put on by neighborhoods, cities and park across the United States,” stated USA Today on its contest page.

The historic Clifton mill, built in 1802 and still working, opened its Legendary Lights for the 2018 holiday season on Friday, Nov. 23.
Credit: Tom Gilliam

Clifton Mill was the only nominee from Ohio. It placed No. 3 in 2019 and No. 2 in 2018.

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill are on display daily through Dec. 30, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hours Dec. 24 and 25 are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Another holiday light display within driving distance of the Dayton area also made the top 10.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Lights Under Louisville, an underground holiday light show in Kentucky, placed eighth on the list.

Families can enjoy the Louisville display safely from inside their own vehicle through Jan. 3, 2021.

The 30-minute drive takes visitors through underground passageways lined with 40 themed displays, mapping projections, 850 lit characters and 5 million lights.

