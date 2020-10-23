JUST IN: Large aviation-themed murals in the works at the Mall at Fairfield Commons

The Mall at Fairfield Commons has joined with Dayton artist Tiffany Clark for large-scale, aviation-themed public murals at the mall in Beavercreek. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Clark is in the process of installing the murals now, mall officials said.

When she was profiled in December 2019 as Dayton.com’s Daytonian of the Week, Clark said, “Public art is for everyone, because it heals us all in different ways. And it can truly have the power to save some of us. We can leave our mark on the city. We all desire to be seen and connect. We want to know someone cares and hears our stories.”

The Canvas Project was launched by Washington Prime Group, owner of the Fairfield Commons mall and the Dayton Mall. The company has full or part ownership of about 100 malls and other shopping venues across the country.

