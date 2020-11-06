Middletown to host discounted ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ premiere ahead of Netflix release

Another local theater will give area residents a chance to see “Hillbilly Elegy” ahead of the Nov. 24 Netflix premiere.
Cinema 10 Middletown at 3479 Dixie Highway in Franklin will host a premiere screening of the film on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m., with all available seats at a discounted price of $5.
The theater is requesting a food donation of two cans of any food to receive a complimentary 85-ounce popcorn. All food collected will be donated to Hope Shelter for Women and Children in Middletown.
“Hillbilly Elegy” is the movie adaptation of J.D. Vance’s book “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and a Culture in Crisis.” The film was directed by Ron Howard and stars Amy Adams and Glenn Close. The film was partially filmed in Middletown and featured some local actors and acting extras.
“We are excited to be able to premiere the Ron Howard directed movie ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ in Middletown where many of the location scenes were filmed,” said Mitchell Bryson, Republic Theatre Group director of operations. “The Premiere at Cinema 10 lets us bring native son J.D. Vance’s best-selling book and now Hollywood movie back home to Middletown, the setting for the story. And in theme with the book’s subject, help support struggling families through a food donation to Hope Shelter.”
Following the premiere screening on Nov. 10, Cinema 10 Middletown will begin showing the film on a regular schedule, at regular ticket prices on Nov. 11. To purchase tickets and see the theater’s schedule, visit https://www.republictheatres.com/.
When Netflix feels a film has Oscar-winning potential, the streaming service will often release the film to select local or independent theaters, less-often chain theaters, to premiere ahead of the Netflix release, explained Jonathan McNeal, The Neon manager and film expert. Last month, The Neon announced plans for its own premiere of the film on Nov. 11.
J.D. Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” said it was “surreal” to watch the filming of the movie in Middletown in August 2019. He told the Journal-News in a 2019 interview: “It’s pretty surreal to watch famous actors and actresses portraying real people from my life.”
Directors worked with local actors and FilmDayton to cast local extras to appear in the film. FilmDayton also helped the production team with location scouting, McNeal said.