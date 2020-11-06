Middletown to host discounted ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ premiere ahead of Netflix release

Following the premiere screening on Nov. 10, Cinema 10 Middletown will begin showing the film on a regular schedule, at regular ticket prices on Nov. 11. To purchase tickets and see the theater’s schedule, visit https://www.republictheatres.com/.

When Netflix feels a film has Oscar-winning potential, the streaming service will often release the film to select local or independent theaters, less-often chain theaters, to premiere ahead of the Netflix release, explained Jonathan McNeal, The Neon manager and film expert. Last month, The Neon announced plans for its own premiere of the film on Nov. 11.

J.D. Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” said it was “surreal” to watch the filming of the movie in Middletown in August 2019. He told the Journal-News in a 2019 interview: “It’s pretty surreal to watch famous actors and actresses portraying real people from my life.”

Directors worked with local actors and FilmDayton to cast local extras to appear in the film. FilmDayton also helped the production team with location scouting, McNeal said.