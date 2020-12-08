Local Oscar-winning filmmakers, with grandchildren in tow, thank Miami Valley healthcare workers

The Oscar-winning duo, Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar found a way — again — to give back to the Dayton community, this time on Thanksgiving Day.
With their grandchildren Beau and Dory in tow, the pair behind the Academy Award-winning documentary “American Factory” made signs of support and stood outside Miami Valley Hospital to personally thank the hospital’s “healthcare heroes” who were working through the holiday.
Credit: Steven Bognar
“What a wonderful example Julia and Steve set for their grandkids, but also it was such an awesome expression of support to our staff,” said Sharon D. Howard, director of site communications at Premier Health, the parent organization of Miami Valley Hospital.
Reichert and Bognar, residents of Yellow Springs, are long-time pillars of Dayton’s art and film community. They received the Oscar in the documentary feature category for “American Factory” at the Academy Award ceremony Feb. 9, 2020. They shared the award with Jeff Reichert.
A couple together for more than 30 years, the pair also received an Academy Award nomination in the “Best Documentary (short subject)” category for their 2009 HBO film “The Last Truck,” about the closing of the GM plant in Moraine.