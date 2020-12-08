X

Local Oscar-winning filmmakers, with grandchildren in tow, thank Miami Valley healthcare workers

Julia Reichert and grandchildren Beau and Dory thank healthcare workers outside of Miami Valley Hospital on Thanksgiving Day.
Julia Reichert and grandchildren Beau and Dory thank healthcare workers outside of Miami Valley Hospital on Thanksgiving Day.

Credit: Steven Bognar

Credit: Steven Bognar

What to Do | 44 minutes ago
By Ashley Moor

The Oscar-winning duo, Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar found a way — again — to give back to the Dayton community, this time on Thanksgiving Day.

ExploreCelebrating Hanukkah with a 2020 twist

With their grandchildren Beau and Dory in tow, the pair behind the Academy Award-winning documentary “American Factory” made signs of support and stood outside Miami Valley Hospital to personally thank the hospital’s “healthcare heroes” who were working through the holiday.

ExplorePlaywright so impressed by local theater group, he gives them OK to stream pandemic-themed show all month
Oscar-winning duo Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar (along with their grandchildren) stand outside of Miami Valley Hospital to thank the healthcare workers on Thanksgiving Day.
Oscar-winning duo Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar (along with their grandchildren) stand outside of Miami Valley Hospital to thank the healthcare workers on Thanksgiving Day.

Credit: Steven Bognar

Credit: Steven Bognar

ExploreMake a difference: Volunteers, items needed for Homefull’s new mobile grocery

“What a wonderful example Julia and Steve set for their grandkids, but also it was such an awesome expression of support to our staff,” said Sharon D. Howard, director of site communications at Premier Health, the parent organization of Miami Valley Hospital.

Reichert and Bognar, residents of Yellow Springs, are long-time pillars of Dayton’s art and film community. They received the Oscar in the documentary feature category for “American Factory” at the Academy Award ceremony Feb. 9, 2020. They shared the award with Jeff Reichert.

A couple together for more than 30 years, the pair also received an Academy Award nomination in the “Best Documentary (short subject)” category for their 2009 HBO film “The Last Truck,” about the closing of the GM plant in Moraine.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.