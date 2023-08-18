GET ACTIVE: Chair One Fitness provides exercise for all ages, ability levels

Everything changed in an instant for Alice Ernst.

“I had either been a student of dance or a dance teacher my whole life until I was in a car accident,” Ernst said.

The pain that followed made her usual fitness regimen unsustainable.

“I felt super frustrated,” Ernst said.

Everything changed when the Dayton fitness enthusiast stumbled upon Chair One Fitness, a chair-based dance fitness program designed for anyone who has challenges standing during a fitness class, including people with chronic pain, an injury or disability.

“I’m not exaggerating when I say Chair One Fitness changed my life,” she said.

From watching an online video to becoming a certified instructor in 2018 and brand ambassador in 2021, Ernst was all in. In addition to helping her recover from the accident, the classes were also instrumental after her hip replacement in 2020.

“I’m off the cane, moving better and feeling better,” Ernst said. “When I tell people these classes are for everybody, I mean everybody.”

Ernst, 56, now shares her passion for Chair One Fitness with people of all ages and abilities throughout the Miami Valley. She currently teaches classes at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, the Salvation Army Kroc Center and Dayton Metro Library Northmont branch and will soon add classes in Troy. Roderer Shoe Center will offer a free Chair One Fitness Class at its Kettering store on Aug. 27.

Chair One Fitness 101

Classes are 30 minutes long and start slow with a warm-up song followed by about seven upbeat songs for a full-body workout.

Arms, legs, hips, abs – participants burn calories and get a well-rounded workout without ever leaving their chair.

“And I always offer modifications, so no one will ever feel overwhelmed,” Ernst said.

Chair One Fitness benefits

From increased mobility and improved range of motion to calorie burning and camaraderie, the classes offer multiple benefits.

“Our main age group is usually seniors so this class also helps with improving movement for daily living,” Ernst said. “And it’s a lot of fun.”

To learn more about Chair One Fitness classes, visit https://chaironefitness.com/ or Fitness with Alex on Facebook.

Give it a Try - Free Chair One Fitness Class

What: Upbeat chair-based dance fitness program with activities of daily living incorporated into fun dance moves.

Who: Ideal for senior citizens, people with balance deficits, chronic pain, injuries, disabilities, suffering from obesity, or anyone looking for a new, upbeat workout.

When: Aug. 27 from 6-6:30 p.m.

Where: Roderer Shoe Center, 316 E. Stroop Road, Kettering