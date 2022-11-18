GET ACTIVE: Family fun at the MetroParks Ice Rink

To make the fun accessible to everyone, reduced admission and skate rentals are available for those who utilize SNAP/EBT benefits. Customers simply present their SNAP/EBT card to receive a 50 percent discount.

“We’re incredibly happy to work with the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation to help remove financial barriers, facilitating equitable access for everyone to experience family time on the ice and remain active outdoors during the winter,” Curtis said.

Skating basics: From young first timers to adults who haven’t laced up their skates in decades, there is a MetroParks Learn to Skate program for you.

The children’s course is geared toward 5 to 8-year-olds and the youth program is designed for ages 9 to 13. Older teens and adults can register for the teen/adult class.

“Lessons are a three-part series, offered monthly,” said James Carter MetroParks business operations coordinator. “The focus is on how to feel comfortable on the ice.”

Fun and games: There is also plenty of fun to be had at the ice rink even if you’d rather not skate. RiverScape Ice Rink will again play host to both broomball and curling throughout the winter.

The Dayton Broomball Association will host a broomball league for all skill levels from Jan. 2-Feb. 15. Not sure if broomball is for you? Check out the Try Broomball session on Nov. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information visit the Dayton Broomball Association on Facebook.

Curl Troy – an organization created to support and grow the Olympic sport of curling in the Miami Valley – will again host its winter league at RiverScape MetroPark. To learn more about curling opportunities, visit https://curltroy.org.

Holiday shopping: The ice rink can be a one-stop shop for fun and gift giving. The Comfort Tent will again host select 2nd Street Market vendors and artisans at the Holiday Mini Market Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tasty treats from participating 2nd Street Market food vendors will also be available at the Riverscape Café in addition to their regular menu.

Open skating: Ready to lace up your skates? The rink is open daily – with holiday hours on Christmas and New Year’s Eve and Day. Daily hours can be found at metroparks.org/icerink.

Theme nights kick off in January including Dayton Funk Night (Jan. 13), ‘90s Night (Jan. 20), Queen (Jan. 27) and Diva Night (Feb. 3). Need to chase the chill away? The Comfort Tent, adjacent to the rink, provides skaters with a warm place to take a break from the winter weather.

“We want to encourage people to get outside during the winter months and have fun,” Carter said.

MetroParks Ice Rink Opening Weekend

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Hours: Friday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $7 daily, skate rental is $3. Children younger than 3 are free with a paying adult.

Info: Visit www.metroparks.org/ice-rink/.