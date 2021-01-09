X

Lace up your skates: Indoor ice rinks open near Dayton

Reduced capacity and mask wearing help create a safe skating experience at the Kettering Ice Arena CONTRIBUTED
GET ACTIVE | 4 hours ago
By Debbie Juniewicz, Contributing Writer
Local ice rinks strive to provide a fun and safe experience

Whether it’s holding your child’s hand as they take their first wobbly steps on the ice or gliding effortlessly around the rink solo, ice skating is good for the body and soul.

“We have music playing and people just have a really good time,” said Tyler Poe, manager at South Metro Sports. “It’s awesome to get people out of the house to have fun and get some exercise.”

Skating provides a full-body workout, especially effective for the core and lower body. It can help improve both flexibility and balance. Skating can also be a major mood booster and provide much-needed stress relief.

And nothing says winter quite like lacing up a pair of skates and taking a spin around the rink with family or friends. But — like most other things — COVID-19 has impacted the ice skating community, so much so that Five Rivers MetroParks recently announced that the MetroParks Ice Rink at RiverScape will remain closed for the entire 2020-21 skating season.

Not to fear, there are still plenty of skating opportunities in the area with indoor rinks in Centerville, Kettering, Troy and Springfield. All of the facilities have open skating opportunities, although there likely will be some noticeable changes.

Skaters at the Kettering Rec Center lace up their rental skates before taking to the ice. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
Capacity is a major issue that has been addressed with significantly reduced numbers of skaters permitted in facilities. The Kettering Ice Arena recommends advance online reservations, although walk-ins are accepted on the rare occasions when a session isn’t full.

“When an open-skate session fills up the same day you post it online, you know it’s a popular activity,” said Tony Habart, Kettering Ice Arena manager. “People are tired of being home and this is a place they feel safe.”

With limited capacity, skaters can more easily maintain social distancing, but mask requirements are still in place. Rinks have also implemented increased sanitizing routines for rental skates as well as high-touch surfaces.

“I take a lot of pride in making it a fun and safe experience for everyone who walks in the door,” Poe said.

Ready to give it a try?

Safety is a priority at the Kettering Ice Arena including mask wearing both on and off the ice CONTRIBUTED
⛸️ Kettering Ice Arena

2900 Glengarry Drive, Kettering

What: Open skating (reservations required), group and private lessons, rink rentals.

Safety: Limited capacity; reservations required; masks required on and off the ice; increased sanitizing.

Cost: Residents $4, nonresidents $8; skate rental $3

Info: Call 937-296-2587 or visit www.playkettering.org/ice-skating-facilities

⛸️ South Metro Sports Ice House

10561 Success Lane, Centerville

What: Open skating, group and private lessons, hockey, rink rentals

Safety: Limited capacity (first-come-first-served basis); masks required; increased sanitizing

Cost: Children (under 18): $7, adults: $8; skate rental $2

Info: Call 937-885-7590 or visit https://smetrosports.com/IceHouse

⛸️ Hobart Arena

255 Adams St., Troy

What: Open skating, family skate, group rates

Safety: Limited capacity, masks required when not skating

Cost: Youth and adult $6, seniors (60 and older) $4; skate rental $3

Info: Call 937-339-2911 or visit www.hobartarena.com/

⛸️ NTPRD Chiller

301 W. Main St., Springfield

What: Open skating, birthday parties, skating and hockey classes

Safety: Limited capacity, online pre-registration required, masks required off-ice, increased sanitizing

Cost: Admission is $6, all ages; skate rental $3

Info: Call 937-323-RINK (7465) or visit https://www.ntprdchiller.com/

NTPRD Chiller Ice Rink in Springfield.
