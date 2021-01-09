Lace up your skates: Indoor ice rinks open near Dayton

Whether it’s holding your child’s hand as they take their first wobbly steps on the ice or gliding effortlessly around the rink solo, ice skating is good for the body and soul.
“We have music playing and people just have a really good time,” said Tyler Poe, manager at South Metro Sports. “It’s awesome to get people out of the house to have fun and get some exercise.”
Skating provides a full-body workout, especially effective for the core and lower body. It can help improve both flexibility and balance. Skating can also be a major mood booster and provide much-needed stress relief.
And nothing says winter quite like lacing up a pair of skates and taking a spin around the rink with family or friends. But — like most other things — COVID-19 has impacted the ice skating community, so much so that Five Rivers MetroParks recently announced that the MetroParks Ice Rink at RiverScape will remain closed for the entire 2020-21 skating season.
Not to fear, there are still plenty of skating opportunities in the area with indoor rinks in Centerville, Kettering, Troy and Springfield. All of the facilities have open skating opportunities, although there likely will be some noticeable changes.
Capacity is a major issue that has been addressed with significantly reduced numbers of skaters permitted in facilities. The Kettering Ice Arena recommends advance online reservations, although walk-ins are accepted on the rare occasions when a session isn’t full.
“When an open-skate session fills up the same day you post it online, you know it’s a popular activity,” said Tony Habart, Kettering Ice Arena manager. “People are tired of being home and this is a place they feel safe.”
With limited capacity, skaters can more easily maintain social distancing, but mask requirements are still in place. Rinks have also implemented increased sanitizing routines for rental skates as well as high-touch surfaces.
“I take a lot of pride in making it a fun and safe experience for everyone who walks in the door,” Poe said.
Ready to give it a try?
⛸️ Kettering Ice Arena
2900 Glengarry Drive, Kettering
What: Open skating (reservations required), group and private lessons, rink rentals.
Safety: Limited capacity; reservations required; masks required on and off the ice; increased sanitizing.
Cost: Residents $4, nonresidents $8; skate rental $3
Info: Call 937-296-2587 or visit www.playkettering.org/ice-skating-facilities
⛸️ South Metro Sports Ice House
10561 Success Lane, Centerville
What: Open skating, group and private lessons, hockey, rink rentals
Safety: Limited capacity (first-come-first-served basis); masks required; increased sanitizing
Cost: Children (under 18): $7, adults: $8; skate rental $2
Info: Call 937-885-7590 or visit https://smetrosports.com/IceHouse
⛸️ Hobart Arena
255 Adams St., Troy
What: Open skating, family skate, group rates
Safety: Limited capacity, masks required when not skating
Cost: Youth and adult $6, seniors (60 and older) $4; skate rental $3
Info: Call 937-339-2911 or visit www.hobartarena.com/
⛸️ NTPRD Chiller
301 W. Main St., Springfield
What: Open skating, birthday parties, skating and hockey classes
Safety: Limited capacity, online pre-registration required, masks required off-ice, increased sanitizing
Cost: Admission is $6, all ages; skate rental $3
Info: Call 937-323-RINK (7465) or visit https://www.ntprdchiller.com/
Credit: Bill Lackey