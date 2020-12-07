Take in Dayton’s historic holiday splendor on this Oregon District virtual home tour

Dayton created what is now the Oregon District in 1972. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. Most of the historic buildings and homes are in Federal to Queen Anne home styles.

The home tour will be streamed on the 2020 Virtual Grand Holiday Tour of Homes and the Oregon Historic District Facebook pages.

The Oregon District Holiday Tour, an annual pilgrimage for lovers of historic homes and architecture, will go virtual this year.

A tour will begin each half hour at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and noon. Online guests will be able to ask questions via the Facebook Live comments section. The video tours will be available to stream after an initial, live premier.

The annual event is a fundraiser for the neighborhood’s non-profit organization that covers community expenses such as upkeep in Newcom Park and residential street lighting. This year, guests can also make an online donation to the Oregon Historic District Society.