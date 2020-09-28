TEDxDayton announces speakers for free, virtual event

Over four days, the 16 local speakers will give “talks to share the TEDx spirit of ideas worth spreading,” according to a news release. The dates of the virtual event are Nov. 10, Nov. 12, Nov. 17 and Nov. 19.

“Dayton has always been the home of ingenuity, innovation, and ideas worth spreading. This year our speakers have prevailed over the challenges of the pandemic and are ready to enlighten not only the people of Dayton, but all peoples of the world,” said Julie Servaites, speakers committee co-chair. “This will truly be an event to watch!”