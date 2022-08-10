15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Details: Since it was founded in 1983, Germanfest Picnic has celebrated German and German-American culture with food, music, cultural displays and more. Dayton German Club presents the 39th annual outdoor event on the edge of the Historic St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood. There is a Polka Mass at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-429-9251 or www.germanfestdayton.com

2. Rose Music Center

Combined Shape Caption Tower of Power (pictured) and Lettuce on Friday, Aug. 12 and Ziggy Marley’s tribute to his father, Bob Marley, on Saturday, Aug. 13 are among the upcoming concerts at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Tower of Power (pictured) and Lettuce on Friday, Aug. 12 and Ziggy Marley’s tribute to his father, Bob Marley, on Saturday, Aug. 13 are among the upcoming concerts at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: Tower of Power and Lettuce, two different generations of funky bands, kick off a busy few days at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights, on Friday, Aug. 12. Next up is eight-time Grammy Award winner Ziggy Marley, who presents a live tribute to his legendary father, Bob Marley, on Saturday, Aug. 13. Rose Music Center welcomes Boz Scaggs with special guests the Robert Cray Band and Jeff LeBlanc on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Cost: Tickets begin at $23.50

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

3. Art on the Lawn

Combined Shape Caption Art on the Lawn, presented by Village Artisans at Mills Lawn School in Yellow Springs on Saturday, Aug. 13, features work from visual artists and artisans from Ohio and surrounding states. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Art on the Lawn, presented by Village Artisans at Mills Lawn School in Yellow Springs on Saturday, Aug. 13, features work from visual artists and artisans from Ohio and surrounding states. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Mills Lawn School, 200 S. Walnut St., Yellow Springs

Details: After being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns, Art on the Lawn in Yellow Springs returns to Mills Lawn School. Village Artisans presents the outdoor fine arts and crafts festival featuring work from visual artists and artisans from Ohio and surrounding states.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-767-1209 or visit villageartisans.org

4. Fraze Pavilion

Combined Shape Caption The Menus are scheduled to play at Fraze Pavilion Aug 12. FILE Credit: FILE Credit: FILE Combined Shape Caption The Menus are scheduled to play at Fraze Pavilion Aug 12. FILE Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley presents eclectic cover band the Menus in concert on Friday, Aug. 12. The Fraze summer season continues with Get the Led Out: The tribute to Led Zeppelin on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and the double bill of TLC and Shaggy on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Cost: Ticket prices vary

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

5. Dayton Potato Festival

Combined Shape Caption The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival returns to Courthouse Square in Dayton on Saturday, Aug. 13, with area food purveyors offering different dishes featuring the versatile spud. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Combined Shape Caption The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival returns to Courthouse Square in Dayton on Saturday, Aug. 13, with area food purveyors offering different dishes featuring the versatile spud. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Courthouse Square, Main and Third streets, Dayton

Details: Potatoes N’ Such, the second annual Dayton Potato Festival, returns to Courthouse Square. Area food purveyors will be offering different dishes featuring the versatile spud.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-203-5289

6. Levitt Pavilion

Combined Shape Caption The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season continues at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton with guitar-playing singer Jackie Venson (pictured) on Friday, Aug. 12 and Cincinnati funk group Freekbass & the Bump Assembly on Saturday, Aug. 13. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season continues at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton with guitar-playing singer Jackie Venson (pictured) on Friday, Aug. 12 and Cincinnati funk group Freekbass & the Bump Assembly on Saturday, Aug. 13. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion continues to offer a diverse roster of talent such as guitar-playing singer Jackie Venson on Friday, Aug. 12 and Cincinnati funk group Freekbass & the Bump Assembly on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

7. Bacon Fest

Combined Shape Caption Delicious dishes served at Bacon Fest last year at Kettering's Fraze Pavilion included pulled pork bacon nachos, bacon banana cream pudding, bacon wrapped turkey legs and Cuban sandwiches. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN Combined Shape Caption Delicious dishes served at Bacon Fest last year at Kettering's Fraze Pavilion included pulled pork bacon nachos, bacon banana cream pudding, bacon wrapped turkey legs and Cuban sandwiches. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

When: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: The Restaurant Raiders present Bacon Fest 2022 on Saturday, Aug. 13. The ninth annual event features food from local restaurants and live music from area bands.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

8. Art on the Commons

Combined Shape Caption Enjoy a selection of fun, free activities as well as engaging demos by talented Rosewood instructors at Art on the Commons Sunday, Aug. 14 at Lincoln Park Civic Commons. CONTRIBUTED Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT Combined Shape Caption Enjoy a selection of fun, free activities as well as engaging demos by talented Rosewood instructors at Art on the Commons Sunday, Aug. 14 at Lincoln Park Civic Commons. CONTRIBUTED Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14

Where: Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Rosewood Arts Center and the Kettering Arts Council present the 34th annual Art on the Commons.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

9. St. Brigid Parish Festival

Combined Shape Caption The St. Brigid Catholic Church in Xenia will host their annual St. Brigid Parish Festival Aug. 12-14. Credit: St. Brigid Catholic Church Facebook Credit: St. Brigid Catholic Church Facebook Combined Shape Caption The St. Brigid Catholic Church in Xenia will host their annual St. Brigid Parish Festival Aug. 12-14. Credit: St. Brigid Catholic Church Facebook Credit: St. Brigid Catholic Church Facebook

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12 through 14

Where: St. Brigid Parish Festival, 312 Fairground Rd., Xenia

Details: This community event features food, rides, adult and kid booths, gambling and more.

Cost: Free

More info: www.stbrigidxenia.org/parish/

10. Dayton Funk Festival

Combined Shape Caption The Department of Recreation presents the Dayton Funk Festival at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring current local and regional acts like Big Gil & the Funky All Stars, LYD and the Larry Humphrey Band. CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE Credit: CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE Credit: CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE Combined Shape Caption The Department of Recreation presents the Dayton Funk Festival at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring current local and regional acts like Big Gil & the Funky All Stars, LYD and the Larry Humphrey Band. CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE Credit: CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE Credit: CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE

When: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The City of Dayton’s Department of Recreation celebrates the city’s musical heritage with the Dayton Funk Festival. The Next Phaze kicks off the day at 1:15 p.m., followed by Big Gil & the Funky All Stars at 3 p.m. Music continues until 9 p.m. with performances by Thump Daddy Funk Band, LYD and festival closer the Larry Humphrey Band.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-333-8400 or www.downtowndayton.org

11. Elevation Worship

Combined Shape Caption Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music accept the award for best contemporary christian music album for "Old Church Basement" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Elevation Worship performs Friday, Aug. 12 at the Nutter Center. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music accept the award for best contemporary christian music album for "Old Church Basement" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Elevation Worship performs Friday, Aug. 12 at the Nutter Center. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Premier Productions presents the Elevation Worship Summer Tour featuring Kari Jobe and Cody Carne for a night of worship and celebration.

Cost: Tickets start at $29.75

More info: www.nuttercenter.com

12. Fridays on Prouty with Berachah Valley Bluegrass

Combined Shape Caption Bluegrass band Berachah Valley will perform Friday, Aug. 12 in Troy. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Bluegrass band Berachah Valley will perform Friday, Aug. 12 in Troy. CONTRIBUTED

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Where: Prouty Plaza, 1 W. Main St., Troy

Details: Berachah Valley will provide music from the movie “Mayberry Man,” which will be screened. The cast of “Mayberry Man” will be in attendance.

Cost: Free

More info: www.troyhayner.org

13. “A Poetic Medley: Dunbar 150 Tribute”

Combined Shape Caption Poet/spoken word artist Sierra Leone spearheads "A Poetic Medley: Dunbar 150 Tribute" Aug. 13 at the Dayton Metro Library. Credit: GLENNA JENNINGS Credit: GLENNA JENNINGS Combined Shape Caption Poet/spoken word artist Sierra Leone spearheads "A Poetic Medley: Dunbar 150 Tribute" Aug. 13 at the Dayton Metro Library. Credit: GLENNA JENNINGS Credit: GLENNA JENNINGS

When: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Dayton Metro Library’s Eichelberger Forum, 215 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Metro Library and Oral Funk Poetry Productions salutes Paul Laurence Dunbar’s 150th birthday. This event, spearheaded by Sierra Leone, president, artistic director and co-founder of OFP Theatre and Production Company, features Mama Sol, Shaun Diggs, William Boatwright, Jr., Rico Romalus Parker, Marva Williams-Parker, Christopher Smith, and Vibe5 Band.

Cost: Free

More info: daytonmetrolibrary.org

14. “The Spellin’ Bee”

Combined Shape Caption A cabinet card portrait of author Paul Laurence Dunbar as a young man in 1890. Dunbar was born in Dayton in 1872 to former slaves and was the first African American poet to receive critical acclaim for his work. He died in Dayton Feb. 9, 1906. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE OHIO HISTORY CONNECTION Combined Shape Caption A cabinet card portrait of author Paul Laurence Dunbar as a young man in 1890. Dunbar was born in Dayton in 1872 to former slaves and was the first African American poet to receive critical acclaim for his work. He died in Dayton Feb. 9, 1906. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE OHIO HISTORY CONNECTION

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug 12

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Directed by Carolyn Seymour, this one-act play is an adaptation of the poem by Paul Laurence Dunbar. The play features 10-20 young performers ages 7-18. The performance will feature music by Scott Joplin and Eubie Blake and social dances like the cakewalk, the Charleston, and more.

Cost: A $5 donation is encouraged

More info: website

15. “Oliver!”

Combined Shape Caption Springboro Community Theatre presents "Oliver!" through Aug. 14. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Springboro Community Theatre presents "Oliver!" through Aug. 14. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14

Where: North Park Amphitheater, 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro

Details: Springboro Community Theatre presents Lionel Bart’s tuneful musical based on the Charles Dickens novel “Oliver Twist.” Songs include “Consider Yourself,” “Reviewing the Situation” and “As Long As He Needs Me.”

Cost: Free

More info: 937-203-0927 or borotheatre.org

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.