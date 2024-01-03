2024 Dayton Ale Trail features 31 breweries in region

Participants have the full calendar year to visit 31 participating breweries including newly added breweries like Bellbrook Brewing Company in Bellbrook, Full Circle Brewgarden in Englewood and Gravel Road Brewing Company in Middletown. Participants will receive a stamp on their passport with a purchase at each brewery.

Once the passport is filled, participants go to Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E 4th St. in Dayton, to redeem their prize. The 2023 prize is a sling bag with the Dayton Ale Trail logo.

Below is a list of participating breweries:

Alematic Artisan Ales

Bellbrook Brewing Company

Bock Family Brewing

Branch & Bone Artisan Ales

Bushrod Brew Works

Carillon Brewing Co.

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

The Dayton Beer Company

Devil Wind Brewing

Eudora Brewing Co.

Fifth Street Brewpub

Figleaf Brewing Co.

Full Circle Brewgarden

Gravel Road Brewing Company

The Hairless Hare Brewery

Heavier Than Air Brewing Co.

Little Fish Brewing Co.

Lock 27 Brewing

Loose Ends Brewing

Lucky Star Brewery & Cantina

Moeller Brew Barn

Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company

N.E.W Ales Brewing

Nowhere In Particular Cabinet of Curiosities

Southern Ohio Brewing

Star City Brewing Company

Toxic Brew Co.

Trail Town Brewing

Wandering Griffin Brewery & Pub

Warped Wing Brewing Co.

Yellow Springs Brewery

“We encourage everyone to grab a passport and start early,” Moore said. “December 31st (2024) will be here in no time at all.”

His favorite part of having the Dayton Ale Trail is hearing stories and seeing posts/pictures from people venturing out of their normal watering hole to see what all breweries across the region have to offer.

More than 1,300 people completed the 2023 Dayton Ale Trail, Moore said.

Something new that people can look forward to is a Dayton Ale Trail online swag store. It is currently under development, but Moore said anyone will be able to order Dayton Ale Trail merch and other branded items to be shipped right to their doors.

Mike Muncy, head brewer at Hairless Hare Brewery, and Jesse Gaither of Minuteman in Centerville has helped Moore organize this year’s trail. For more information about the Dayton Ale Trail, visit its Facebook page (@daytonaletrail).