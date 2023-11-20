2nd Street Market to open day before Thanksgiving for last minute needs

Stock-Up Wednesday, a longtime tradition at 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton, is returning from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 22.

The market is open an extra day for shoppers to grab last minute recipe needs, prepared foods, desserts, decor, gifts and much more.

“It gives people an extra chance to shop and pick up necessary items they need before heading into the holiday season.” said Lauren Lemons, Five Rivers MetroParks’ marketing and public engagement specialist.

This tradition started well before Five Rivers MetroParks took over the market, said market manager Lynda Suda. Many of the original meat and bread vendors needed a place for customers to pick up holiday pre-orders, so they met them in the parking lot. This led to Stock-Up Wednesday being organized.

Stock-Up Wednesday is another chance for people to shop local and source their foods from area famers and vendors. If you’re preparing to cook a Thanksgiving dinner, 2nd Street Market has several vendors ready to take cooking Wednesday lunch/dinner off your hands.

2nd Street Market, located at 600 E. Second St., is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.metroparks.org or the market’s Facebook page.

Market note: The market is throwing a surprise 90th birthday party for the “grandfather” of the market, Russell Garber of Garber Farms, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.