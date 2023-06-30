5 new establishments opened this week in Dayton area

Several new establishments opened their doors for the first time this week! From a tequila and bourbon hall with “epic tacos” in Centerville to a rooftop restaurant and bar in Dayton, there is a lot to explore.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Agave & Rye 🌮

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Location: 11 N. Main St. in Centerville.

Details: Agave & Rye, a Tequila and Bourbon Hall delivering “epic tacos” and much more, held a soft opening on Monday and Tuesday with friends and family, followed by a grand opening on Wednesday.

The 5,400-square-foot restaurant is located in the space that formerly housed Panera Bread. It is filled with unique artwork that walks an intriguing line between fine art and street art, giving a feel of “urban grunge.”

The Centerville location seats 100 people outside and 158 people inside. Agave & Rye recently rolled out their summer menu across all locations featuring grilled street tacos and an employee favorite — strawberry jalapeño tequila salsa.

2. Chipotle Mexican Grill 🍴

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Location: 2010 Commerce Center Blvd. in Fairborn

Details: The Miami Valley’s newest Chipotle Mexican Grill opened on Wednesday in Fairborn.

This restaurant is the third location in the area to feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The Fairborn location opened about a week after Chipotle opened a new location in Springfield at 2242 S. Limestone St. and about a month after Chipotle opened a new location in Riverside at 4215 Linden Ave. Plans have also been submitted to the City of Centerville by Woodard Development to construct a Chipotle restaurant at 1033 S. Main St.

3. Slap’n Lizard Tap House 🍺

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Location: 2082 S. Alex Road in West Carrollton

Details: The Slap’n Lizard, a self-pour tap house in West Carrollton, opened its doors to the public for a soft opening from 3 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Owners Joe and Michelle Kennedy of Clayton said this week the soft opening will continue 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday until a grand opening on Saturday, July 8. The tap house will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The tap house features 50 self-pour taps including four wines, six domestic beers and 40 craft beers, ciders and seltzers. They also have a sampling of bar food like wings and pretzel bites.

4. Mami Fina’s 🌮

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Location: 10 N. Main St. Suite A in Waynesville

Details: Mami Fina’s, a new authentic Mexican restaurant offering birria-inspired dishes, tacos and more, opened in Waynesville on Wednesday.

Jorge Jimenez, who owns the restaurant with his family, said his father has worked in restaurants since he was a kid and they’ve helped open restaurants in the past. About five years ago Jimenez came to the Dayton area to visit family, and in February returned to Ohio from Arizona for the opportunity to open a restaurant.

Jimenez’s parents are from Jalisco, Mexico, and the recipes in the restaurant are the same recipes they cook at home.

Customers can expect a variety of tacos and burritos as well as different types of dishes like chimichangas and combo plates, Jimenez said. The restaurant will expand on the idea of birria tacos and offer birria burgers and wings.

5. The Foundry 🍸

Location: 124 Madison St. in Dayton

Details: The Foundry, a new rooftop restaurant and bar serving American gastropub-inspired dishes touched by fire, artisanal cocktails and local craft beers, opened Thursday.

The restaurant sits on the seventh floor of the AC Hotel at 124 Madison St. in downtown Dayton and has views overlooking Day Air Ballpark.

Guests can expect a wide variety of elevated wood oven dishes and seasonal cuisines touched by fire. Selections range from pizzas and burgers to small plates and starters.

The Foundry will also have an extensive cocktail selection among its beverage menu with a focus on bourbons and premium liquors.