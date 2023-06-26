New self-pour tap house to open this week in West Carrollton

The Slap’n Lizard, a self-pour tap house in West Carrollton, is opening its doors to the public for a soft opening from 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.

Owners Joe and Michelle Kennedy of Clayton said the soft opening will continue 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday until a grand opening on Saturday, July 8. The tap house will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The Slap’n Lizard Tap House features 50 self-pour taps including four wines, six domestic beers and 40 craft beers, ciders and seltzers. They also plan to have a sampling of bar food like wings and pretzel bites.

When customers come into the 5,600-square-foot space they will check in, show a driver’s license and give a credit or debit card to receive a RFID card to operate the taps.

Customers can pour themselves as much or as little as they want and be charged by the ounce. A typical ounce could cost between 20 cents and $2 depending on the price of the keg and what type of beverage it is. The RFID cards do have a limit of 32 ounces. If a customer reaches the limit, they will have to check in with an employee to determine if their card will be reactivated at that time.

Popular beverages among their family and friends have been the Hard Peach Ring Lemonade from Fifty West Brewing Company and Strawberry Magic from Ciderboys Hard Cider, the couple said.

Joe, originally from Piqua, said the self-pour taps is an opportunity for people to try different beers and get out of their comfort zone. After his retirement from the Army in 2014, he and Michelle, who is originally from Tipp City, moved outside of Asheville, North Carolina where there was a large craft brewing scene.

“We started venturing out (and) trying different beers because we were those people that stuck to one beer and that’s what we drank,” Joe said.

After helping a friend brew beer, he eventually started brewing his own. The couple said they previously looked into opening a brewery but decided to open a self-pour tap room to display beers from all over.

They said they are looking forward to meeting people in the community and having a family-friendly atmosphere for people to hangout. The tap house also has a covered outdoor patio that is dog-friendly.

The Slap’n Lizard Tap House is located at 2082 S. Alex Road. For more information and updates, visit the establishment’s Facebook page.