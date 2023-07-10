5 summer festivals happening this weekend across the Dayton area

Dayton festivals this weekend are foodie-focused with five separate events celebrating all things yummy. From Dayton’s Mac N’ Cheese Fest to Honey Harvest, there are several food truck rallies and food festivals happening across the Dayton area this week.

Check out five summer festivals coming up July 14 and 15.

Mac N’ Cheese Fest

WHEN: Friday, July 14

WHERE: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

INFO: The second annual Mac N’ Cheese Fest in downtown Dayton will celebrate National Mac N’ Cheese Day at Yellow Cab Tavern from 5-9 p.m. Friday’s event is one in a series of food truck rallies at Yellow Cab Tavern, and Mac N’ Cheese Fest will feature everything from traditional mac n’ cheese, seafood mac, mac n’ cheese calzones, and so much more. For more information, visit https://www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com/macandcheese.

Pineapple Fest

WHEN: Saturday, July 15

WHERE: Austin Landing, 3601 Rigby Road #310, Miamisburg

INFO: Another new food festival is headed to Austin Landing. Celebrating all things pineapple, the festival from 3-10 p.m. Saturday will include several local food vendors, live music from bands Classic Jam and Party Punch. Guests 21 and older can also enjoy a pineapple-centered beer garden. For more information, visit https://austinlanding.com/event/pineapple-fest.

Blueberry Festival

WHEN: Saturday, July 15

WHERE: Berryhill Farm, 127 E. Krepps Road, Xenia

INFO: Berryhill’s first Blueberry Festival will go on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Complete with food trucks, photo booths, kids activities, local vendors, live music, pick your own blueberry events and more. The Blueberry Festival cost $5 to attend, and children ages 4 and younger are free. For more information, visit Berryhill Farm’s event page on Facebook.

Honey Harvest

WHEN: Saturday, July 15

WHERE: Glen Helen’s Camp Greene, 3452 Grinnell Road, Yellow Springs

INFO: The Greene County Beekeepers Association will hold its Honey Harvest festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festivities at the camp grounds include a honey extraction demonstration, question sessions with a beekeeper, local vendors, honey samplers, food trucks, activities for the family and more. For more information, visit https://gcbeekeepers.org/.

Springfield Noodle Fest

WHEN: Saturday, July 15

WHERE: Mother Stewart’s Brewing, 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

INFO: The Springfield Noodle Fest from 5-9 p.m. will feature noodles from all around the world from local food vendors in this entry in Mother Stewart’s Brewing food truck rally series. The brewery’s beer garden patio will be open for guests during the event. For more information, visit the brewery’s event page on Facebook.