7 popular wineries lined-up for first-ever Darke County Wine Festival this fall

Wine will be flowing for a good cause this fall in Darke County.
The first-ever Darke County Wine Festival is scheduled to take place Saturday, September 25 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Greenville, inside the Coliseum at The Darke County Fairgrounds, located at 800 Sweitzer St. The festival is hosted by and to benefit The Darke County Humane Society.
Seven local wineries are currently planned to attend, including The Winery at Versailles, Meranda-Nixon Winery, Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery LLC, Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar, Old Mason Winery and Vineyard Inc., A. R. Winery and Brandeberry Winery.
More wineries could be added, and organizers said they will update the event page as more vendors and wineries are finalized. Wine will be poured in 1 ounce samples and by the glass. Attendees can also purchase sealed bottles to-go.
Tickets are available on the festival’s Facebook event page at facebook.com or via www.eventbrite.com. The festival will take place in two sessions, with both VIP and general admission tickets available:
🍷Session one:
-$30 VIP tickets: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
-10 tasting tickets, a logo glass and the opportunity to sample and purchase one extra hour, prior to all other guests. The first 100 VIP guests will receive a cloth wine tote with goodies and coupons from vendors.
-$25 general public tickets: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
-8 tasting tickets and a logo glass
🍷Session two:
-$30 VIP tickets: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
-10 tasting tickets, a logo glass and the opportunity to sample and purchase one extra hour, prior to all other guests. The first 100 VIP guests will receive a cloth wine tote with goodies and coupons from vendors.
-$25 general public tickets: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
-8 tasting tickets and a logo glass
“This fun and unique event is held to raise much needed funds for The Darke County Humane Society, Greenville, Ohio,” stated organizers on the event website.
The Darke County Humane Society is a non-profit, no-kill facility that operates on private donations and fundraisers.
Attendees under 21 are allowed, and there’s no charge for admission. However, participants must have a paid bracelet and a festival-supplied logo glass to partake in samplings. Photo IDs are required at the festival entrance.