Agave & Rye releases fall menu with new tacos

Agave & Rye, a Tequila and Bourbon Hall with two locations in the Dayton area, is introducing a fall menu with brand new EPIC Tacos.
Two of the new specialty tacos include The Skywalker and The Rico Sauve:
- The Skywalker features Kung Pao Fried Chicken, Lo Mein Mix, Agave BBQ, Creamy Ranch and Spicy Crispy Carrots inside Puffy & Soft Flour Tortillas.
- The Rico Sauve featured Grilled Herbed Chicken, Cowboy Caviar, Sour Cream, Chunky Salsa and Cilantro within a Guac Love Cushion.
The new menu also includes the EPIC OG Tacos such as The Alderman, The Crown Jewel and other fan favorites.
Agave & Rye first opened its doors in 2018 in Covington, Kentucky. The restaurant’s closest locations to the Dayton area include 11 N. Main St. in Centerville, 2 N. Market St. in Troy and 7125 Fountain View Dr. in Liberty Twp. Agave & Rye is also planning to open a new location in Hamilton at the intersection of Main Street and South East Street, which formerly housed Ritzi’s Service Station.
For more information visit www.agaveandrye.com.
