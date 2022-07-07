Ambassador for Creole culture, Zydeco music to perform at Levitt Pavilion

Simien stresses Zydeco is not Cajun music, which comes from New Orleans’ Caucasian culture. Creole comes from the Black and mixed-raced people in rural southern Louisiana and has influences from Spain, Africa, West Indies, Germany and other countries. Cajun music has its urban roots in jazz and blues. Creole music is more inspired by the sounds of West Africa and the Caribbean.

“Creoles and Cajuns are totally separate groups of people,” Simien said. “They’re totally separate cultures. The Creoles, our story has gotten told in so many inaccurate ways. I’m from the source of the music and my family has been here for eight generations and that motivated me to set the record straight. Everybody wants their story told correctly, no matter what culture you come from. It’s something we can all feel a part of.

“Simiens have been in Louisiana since 1766,” he continued. “My ancestors are from all over the world. I’m part French, African, Native American, German, Italian and Irish. I’ve got jambalaya DNA. The music and food are infused by all of those cultures and the whole Creole way. Because it’s multilayered, multicultural and multiracial, people from different parts of the world can claim a piece of it. All of those influences came out in the music, the food and the way of life.”

Gem City connection

Dayton has been a regular stop for Simien since he first started performing at Canal Street Tavern in the late 1980s. He has also made numerous stops at Fraze Pavilion and the Trolley Stop. This is his first appearance at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton but he’s no stranger to the network of Levitt venues.

“It’s always good to have a diverse city,” he said. “A lot of people go one-sided on these festivals and shows. I’d like to see more diversity and Levitt Pavilions all around the country always meet that part of the mission. Playing outside is always a great vibe and it’s good that people can come out for a free show. Live music is something that brings people together more than anything on the planet. It’s such a good scene when you see people of all ages, from all walks of life, just digging on the music.”

Zydeco comes alive

After being sidelined from touring for a year-and-a-half during the pandemic shutdown, Simien, like his fans, is relishing the return of in-person concerts.

“I had been on the road since 1985,” he said. “This was the first time I was able to spend longer than two months at a time at home without having to leave. That was a good feeling, but it didn’t take long to miss communing with the people. I really missed playing music and looking out at the audience and seeing people just smiling and enjoying themselves. I hope we never have to experience anything like that again. People really missed the music. The crowds are bigger than ever, and people are enjoying it that much more. They realize how much live music means to them. When it’s gone, a big part of your existence is missing.”

HOW TO GO

Who: The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season presents Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

Artist info: terrancesimien.com