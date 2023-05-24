Dayton-area baker moving to downtown Troy is a ‘dream come true’

After baking out of her home for about 20 years under Night Kitchen Cakes, the opportunity to open at 50 S. Dorset Road arose. Peoples has been at her current location selling a variety of cupcakes, specialty cake slices, signature cakes, classic cookies, gourmet cookies, macarons, brownies, cream horns, eclairs and many other pastries for about 18 months.

Peoples said she looked at opening a spot in downtown Troy about 10 years ago but couldn’t afford it at the time.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“A shop like this needs to be in downtown,” Peoples said. “The whole downtown has a different feeling to it. I’m so excited to be part of it.”

If all goes as planned, Peoples said she hopes to reopen at her new location towards the end of July. She is expecting to close her current location at the end of June.

Whenever she goes downtown, she says she feels a sense of community. She particularly enjoys the tree lighting ceremony around the holidays. This year, she will have a front row seat.

She described her children as her “best taste testers” and said they come into the bakery and hangout whenever they can. She said Rochester helps out as well by working with her on Saturdays and pitching in when he can on late nights.

Peoples said she works well over 100 hours each week at the bakery, but the customers keep her motivated.

“I could be having a horrible day and everything could be going wrong and I see someone’s reaction to something I made and that just makes my day,” she said.

Sweet Dreams Cake Shoppe plans to add online ordering, a loyalty club, seating, specialty cakes in their case, drinks, DoorDash, extended hours and much more at the new location.

The bakery is currently open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. For more information and updates, visit Sweet Dreams Cake Shoppe’s Facebook or Instagram pages. A website is coming soon.