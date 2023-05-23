Frios Gourmet Pops celebrates growth in Dayton area, new partnership

When Frios first opened, they were seen in Dayton, Fairborn, Oakwood, Kettering, Moraine and Bellbrook as well as at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. They have since expanded to Vandalia, Huber Heights, Riverside, Yellow Springs, Xenia, Centerville, West Carrollton and Miamisburg. As a multi-unit franchise owner, DeLeon plans to debut her second sweet ride in 2024 with the hiring of additional staff.

The DeLeons were the first Frios Gourmet Pops franchisees in Ohio. A new franchisee owner has plans to bring Frios Gourmet Pops to Columbus, Augustina said.

With festival season kicking off, gourmet popsicle fans can expect Frios Gourmet Pops at multi-day events like the Troy Strawberry Festival, Lebanon Blues Festival, Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival and Beavercreek Popcorn Festival. The DeLeons have notably invested in a new battery system that is eco-friendly and allows them to keep their freezers running.

DeLeon credits networking with the local community as one of their reasons for success. She said within the first three months of operating she knew they needed a second van.

Augustina previously worked in broadcast media and event marketing. She also was a small business owner for 10 years. Armando is a retired U.S. Air Force Officer.

Frios Gourmet Pops offers gluten, dye, nut, wheat, soy and dairy free options. No sugar added and vegan options are available as well. Frios will be a part of the Hunger Days Food Truck Rally on Thursday, May 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hobson Freedom Park in Fairborn.

For more information, visit Frios Gourmet Pops on Facebook, Instagram or their website.