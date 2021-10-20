dayton logo
X

Baby animal alert: Photos released of The Wilds’ brand new rhino

In the early morning hours of Oct. 5, a female southern white rhinoceros calf was born at The Wilds non-profit safari park and conservation center in Cumberland, Ohio, east of Columbus.
Caption
In the early morning hours of Oct. 5, a female southern white rhinoceros calf was born at The Wilds non-profit safari park and conservation center in Cumberland, Ohio, east of Columbus.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
2 hours ago

Earlier this month, a new baby rhinoceros was born in Ohio and its zoo family is over the moon.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 5, a female southern white rhinoceros calf was born at The Wilds, a non-profit safari park and conservation center in Cumberland, Ohio, east of Columbus.

“We are very proud of the success of our rhino breeding program at The Wilds, especially since every birth is significant to the future of these species,” said Dr. Jan Ramer, senior vice president of Animal Care and Conservation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and The Wilds. “Rhinos continue to face many threats in their native ranges. We take great pride in providing the rhinos at The Wilds with exceptional care while also contributing valued expertise in the zoological community and inspiring our guests to help make a difference.”

In the early morning hours of Oct. 5, a female southern white rhinoceros calf was born at The Wilds non-profit safari park and conservation center in Cumberland, Ohio, east of Columbus.
Caption
In the early morning hours of Oct. 5, a female southern white rhinoceros calf was born at The Wilds non-profit safari park and conservation center in Cumberland, Ohio, east of Columbus.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

ExploreOpening date announced for Reza’s new coffee shop in Beavercreek

The currently unnamed rhino calf was born to rhino mamma, Anan. The Wild’s animal management team noted that Anan and her daughter are doing well and the calf is nursing and appears to be strong.

Anan, who was born at The Wilds in 2009, is an experienced mom, according to a release from The Wilds. This little one is Anan’s fourth calf and the third calf that father, Kengele, has sired. Kengele was born at the San Diego Safari Park in 1998 and has been living at The Wilds since 2012.

“The pairings of Anan and Kengele was recommended through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan,” according to the release. The SSP program is designed to maintain a sustainable population and genetic diversity of threatened and endangered species in human care. The recent birth brings the total number of rhinos in The Wilds’ southern white rhino herd to 16 — four males and 12 females.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 5, a female southern white rhinoceros calf was born at The Wilds non-profit safari park and conservation center in Cumberland, Ohio, east of Columbus.
Caption
In the early morning hours of Oct. 5, a female southern white rhinoceros calf was born at The Wilds non-profit safari park and conservation center in Cumberland, Ohio, east of Columbus.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Ohio’s fight for women’s suffrage explored in new film airing soon
2
Founder of Dayton Hikers completed fifth Appalachian Trail hike
3
BEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists
4
Opening date announced for Reza’s new coffee shop in Beavercreek
5
Festive remembrance: Celebrate Dia de Muertos in Dayton this weekend
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top