Baby animal alert: Photos released of The Wilds’ brand new rhino

In the early morning hours of Oct. 5, a female southern white rhinoceros calf was born at The Wilds, a non-profit safari park and conservation center in Cumberland, Ohio, east of Columbus.

“We are very proud of the success of our rhino breeding program at The Wilds, especially since every birth is significant to the future of these species,” said Dr. Jan Ramer, senior vice president of Animal Care and Conservation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and The Wilds. “Rhinos continue to face many threats in their native ranges. We take great pride in providing the rhinos at The Wilds with exceptional care while also contributing valued expertise in the zoological community and inspiring our guests to help make a difference.”