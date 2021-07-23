Beach vibes: Dayton Mall plans free outdoor family-friendly concert

“We are thrilled to welcome families to enjoy a fun afternoon out at Dayton Mall while raising money for such a great cause,” said Dave Duebber, General Manager at Dayton Mall. “August 7 is also Tax-Free weekend and we encourage guests to come early and save their seats and do some Back-To-School shopping at Dayton Mall.”

Starting at 4 p.m., a special “Surf Party” will begin and will include singing, dancing and interactive events. The Beach Party event is hosted in partnership with KidX Club, an organization that sponsors free events to encourage creativity, learning and curiosity, according to a Dayton Mall release.

“The Beach Party Concert is a fundraiser with proceeds from beer and wine sales benefitting the non-profit organization Fisher-Nightingale House,” according to the release. “The Fisher-Nightingale Houses are dedicated to providing an opportunity for military families to stay together and support each other when a loved one is undergoing medical treatment.”