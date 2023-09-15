Beavercreek grad placed 3rd on Day 1 of ‘Jeopardy!’ Week 1 ‘Second Chance’ tournament finals

Hari Parameswaran, a 2019 Beavercreek High School graduate, placed third on Day 1 of the “Jeopardy!” Week 1 finals of the quiz show’s “Second Chance” competition which aired Thursday, Sept. 14.

The tournament offers former “Jeopardy!” contestants a chance to return to the game for a second go-round at becoming a champion. Parameswaran first appeared on April 28, 2021.

He faced Jill Tucker, an operations manager from Mulino, Oregon, and David Maybury, a magnetics engineer originally from Richmond, Virginia.

In the Jeopardy! round, Maybury was basically unstoppable, leading with $9,400. Tucker had $2,800 followed by Parameswaran with $2,200.

In Double Jeopardy!, Parameswaran found a Daily Double in the category Alliterative Geography. The clue:

“Called Stingray Harbour by James Cook in 1770, it was renamed for the abundance of new plants found there.”

Parameswaran, wagering a true Daily Double, correctly answered Botany Bay, raising his total to $4,400. He finished the round in third with $9,600. Maybury led with $17,000 followed by Tucker with $13,600.

The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category World Capitals:

“In English, name one of the two four-letter capitals with the same first and last letter, one in the Northern and one in the Southern Hemisphere.”

Answer: Apia and Oslo. Parameswaran incorrectly answered Doha and wagered $8,000, dropping him to $1,600. Tucker answered Oslo and wagered $6,000, raising her total to $19,600. Maybury chose Lisbon and wagered $10,272, dropping him to $6,728. The Thursday scores will be added to the totals after Friday’s game to determine who advances in the tournament.

During the interview segment, Parameswaran acknowledged the support he has received from his parents, especially his mother who was able to attend the taping.

“Both of my parents are longtime fans of the show, especially my dad who has always been trying to get on the show for a while,” he said. “They both really wanted to make it here. Unfortunately, my dad couldn’t come, but my mom is there in the audience right now. I’m really glad she could come watch me make it this far.”

Parameswaran attended the Georgia Institute of Technology, graduating in December 2022 with his B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He resides in Cupertino, California, where he works as a hardware engineer.

“Jeopardy!” airs at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN.