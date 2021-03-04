Become a cardboard cutout and benefit the Plaza Theatre

The first cutout to take a seat was of Doug Sorrell, one of the Plaza Theatre’s emeritus board of directors.

An image of the theater’s mascot, Pinkie, a fiberglass horse wearing a mask, will take a spot next week. The horse keeps watch over the Plaza’s lobby and once stood on the marquee of The Western Store, Sorrell’s family business.

A likeness of Charlie, a black and brown puppy, will also help keep people apart, along with images of human friends of the theater.

Supporters of the Plaza Theatre can purchase a cardboard cutout of themselves to help ensure social distancing. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The cardboard cutouts cost $50 and can be purchased on the Plaza Theatre website. Submitted photographs must be high-resolution and follow the theater’s guidelines.

When COVID-19 protocols are lifted, and social distancing is no longer needed, the cutouts will be available to take home.

Proceeds will help fund maintenance of the historic 101-year-old building.

“It’s a way to show community support in Miamisburg and the whole Miami Valley,” Struckrad-Smolinski, said. “The cutouts may not be able to laugh or smile, but at least they are there in support.”