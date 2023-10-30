Best of Dayton BBQ winner adds smoked, fried chicken wings to menu

BBQ fans get ready! After much demand, City Barbeque is adding Smoked and Fried Wings to its menu.

“City Barbeque’s fans have been asking for smoked wings for years, and the concept is fulfilling the ask with the best wings folks have ever had,” a press release from the restaurant said. “The new Smoked & Fried Chicken Wings are brined, tossed in the brand’s signature BBQ rub, smoked over local hickory, and quickly fried for an irresistible crisp.”

The wings are served with housemade buttermilk ranch and pickles and are available in six, 12 or 18 pieces.

City Barbeque is also bringing back Brisket Chili, Brisket Chili Cheese Fries and Brisket Chili Loaded Mac & Cheese. The restaurant describes its Brisket Chili as a thick, hearty chili loaded with beef brisket, five different chilis and black beans. It’s topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese and pickled jalapeños.

These items will be available for a limited time, the restaurant said.

In this year’s Best of Dayton contest, City Barbeque took home first place in Best BBQ.

The Columbus-based business has restaurant locations in the Dayton area at 6549 Miller Lane in Dayton, 2330 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, 5 E. Franklin Street in Centerville and 2001 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering. For more information about City Barbeque, visit www.citybbq.com.

