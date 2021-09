BEST OF DAYTON: The reigning CHAMPS who remain the best

Arts, Entertainment and Music

BEST ARCADE/GAMING

🥇WINNER: Scene75

6196 Poe Ave., Dayton | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Canal Street Arcade & Deli

308 E. 1st St., Dayton | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: DK Effect

1600 E. Third St., Dayton | Website | Facebook

BEST ART GALLERY

🥇WINNER: Dayton Art Institute

456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Front Street Studio Gallery

1001 E. 2nd St. Bldg 100, Dayton | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Edward A. Dixon Gallery

12 S. Ludlow St., Dayton | Website | Facebook

BEST BOWLING ALLEY

🥇WINNER: Beaver-Vu Bowl

1238 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Poelking Lanes South

8871 Kingsridge Drive, Centerville | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Poelking Woodman Lanes

3200 Woodman Drive, Kettering | Website | Facebook

BEST COMEDY CLUB

🥇WINNER: Dayton Funny Bone

88 Plum St., Beavercreek | 937-429-5233 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Wiley’s Comedy Club

101 Pine St., Dayton | 937-224-5653 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: The Black Box Improv Theater

518 E. 3rd St., Dayton | 937-369-0747 | Website | Facebook

BEST CONCERT VENUE

🥇WINNER: Rose Music Center at The Heights

6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Fraze Pavilion

695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Schuster Center

1 W. 2nd St., Dayton | Website | Facebook

BEST COUNTY FAIR

🥇WINNER: The Great Darke County Fair

800 Sweitzer St., Greenville | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Montgomery County Fair

645 Infirmary Road, Dayton | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Greene County Fair

120 Fairground Road, Xenia | Website | Facebook

BEST DANCE GROUP

🥇WINNER: Celtic Academy of Irish Dance

85 Woodman Drive, Dayton | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Dayton Ballet

126 N. Main St., Suite 210, Dayton | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

840 Germantown St., Dayton | Website | Facebook

BEST FESTIVAL

🥇WINNER: Dayton Celtic Festival

Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Troy Strawberry Festival

Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Yellow Springs Street Fair

Website | Facebook

BEST FISH FRY

🥇WINNER: Kettering Alter High School

Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Carroll High School in Dayton

Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Our Lady of the Rosary

Website | Facebook

BEST FOOD TRUCK EVENT

🥇WINNER: Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies

Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Bites in the Heights at Rose Music Center

Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Miami County Food Truck Rally

Website | Facebook

BEST GALA

🥇WINNER: Dayton Art Institute Art Ball

Website

SECOND PLACE: Humane Society of Greater Dayton Pet Afflaire

Website

THIRD PLACE: Wright State ArtsGala

Website

BEST GOLF COURSE

🥇WINNER: Yankee Trace

10000 Yankee St., Centerville | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: NCR Country Club

4435 Dogwood Trail, Kettering | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Beavercreek Golf Club

2800 New Germany Trebein Road, Beavercreek | Website | Facebook

BEST HAUNTED ATTRACTION

🥇WINNER: Land of Illusion

8762 Thomas Road, Middletown | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Lewisburg Haunted Cave

4392 Swishers Mill Road, Lewisburg | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Kings Island Haunt

6300 Kings Island Drive, Kings Mill | Website | Facebook

BEST HOLIDAY TRADITION

🥇WINNER: The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill

75 Water St., Clifton | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: A Carillon Christmas

1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Rike’s Christmas windows at the Schuster Center

1 W. 2nd St., Dayton | Website | Facebook

BEST INTERACTIVE GAMING VENUE

🥇WINNER: Top Golf

9568 Water Front Drive, West Chester | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Wild Axe Throwing

3251 Seajay Drive, Beavercreek | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Breakout Games Dayton

8120 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp. | Website | Facebook

BEST LOCAL ARTIST

🥇WINNER: Leslea Hipp

SECOND PLACE: Tiffany Clark

THIRD PLACE: Michelle Carr

BEST LOCAL BAND/MUSICIAN

🥇WINNER: Summer Highway Band

SECOND PLACE: Until Rust

THIRD PLACE: The Fries Band

BEST LOCAL PODCAST

🥇WINNER: Fifth & Ludlow

SECOND PLACE: The Brohio Podcast

THIRD PLACE: Hall Around Town (Scott Hall)

BEST LOCAL THEATER GROUP

🥇WINNER: The Human Race Theatre Company

126 N. Main St., Dayton | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Dayton Playhouse

1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Black Box Improv Theater

513 E. 3rd St., Dayton | Website | Facebook

BEST MOVIE THEATER

🥇WINNER: Cinemark at The Greene

4489 Glengarry Drive, Beavercreek | Website

SECOND PLACE: The Neon

130 E. 5th St., Dayton | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Cinépolis Dayton

10251 Penny Lane, Miamisburg | Website

BEST MURAL

🥇WINNER: Gateway to the Oregon District mural

SECOND PLACE: Love You — Suicide Awareness mural

THIRD PLACE: Dayton Funk mural

BEST MUSEUM

🥇WINNER: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson Air Force Base | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Dayton Art Institute

456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

2600 DeWeese Pkwy., Dayton | Website | Facebook

BEST OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATION

🥇WINNER: Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest

Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Minster Oktoberfest

Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Springboro Oktoberfest

Website

BEST PLACE FOR A BACHELOR PARTY

🥇WINNER: Top Golf

9568 Water Front Drive, West Chester | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Diamonds Cabaret

960 Miamisburg- Centerville Road, Miami Twp. | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Wild Axe Throwing

3251 Seajay Drive, Beavercreek | Website | Facebook

BEST PLACE FOR A BACHELORETTE PARTY

🥇WINNER: Masque

Currently closed and seeking to reopen in new location | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Raise Your Brush

169 N Main St,, Centerville | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: The Barrel House

417 E. Third St., Dayton | 937-222-4795 | Website | Facebook

BEST PLACE FOR A BIRTHDAY PARTY

🥇WINNER: Scene75

6196 Poe Ave., Dayton | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

2600 DeWeese Pkwy., Dayton | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Magic Castle

4990 Wilmington Pike, Kettering | Website | Facebook

BEST PLACE TO ENTERTAIN THE KIDS

🥇WINNER: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

2600 DeWeese Pkwy., Dayton | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs | 937-325-0629 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Scene75

6196 Poe Ave., Dayton | Website | Facebook

BEST PLACE TO HEAR LIVE MUSIC

🥇WINNER: Levitt Pavilion Dayton

134 S. Main St., Dayton | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Blind Bob’s

430 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-938-6405 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Yellow Cab Tavern

700 E. 4th St., Dayton | Website | Facebook

BEST PLACE TO PLAY POOL

🥇WINNER: Kings Table Bar & Grill

2348 Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Airway Billiards

2611 Needmore Road, Dayton | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Mack’s Tavern

381 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp. | 937-813-7217 | Website | Facebook

HONORABLE MENTION: Southern Belle

134 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | Facebook

BEST ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION

🥇WINNER: Dublin Pub

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Flanagan’s Pub

101 E. Stewart St., Dayton | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Harrigan’s Tavern

4070 Marshall Road, Kettering | Website | Facebook

Bars, beer, breweries and nightlife

BEST BARTENDER

🥇WINNER: Matt Ross, The Barrel House

417 E. Third St., Dayton | 937-222-4795 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Randi Hamblin, Kings Point Pub

4660 Wilmington Pike, Dayton | 937-296-1915 | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Chad McKanna, Buffalo Wild Wings (Kettering)

262 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-424-3999 | Website | Facebook

BEST BEER, WINE OR LIQUOR SHOP

🥇WINNER: Arrow Wine & Spirits

615 Lyons Road, Centerville | 937 433-6778 | 2950 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-298-1456 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Belmont Party Supply

2621 Smithville Road, Dayton | 937-252-4724 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: The Barrel House

417 E. Third St., Dayton | 937-222-4795 | Website | Facebook

BEST BLOODY MARY

🥇WINNER: Tank’s Bar & Grill

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | Facebook | Website

SECOND PLACE: Blind Bob’s

430 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-938-6405 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Trolley Stop

530 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-461-1101 | Website | Facebook

BEST COCKTAILS

🥇WINNER: The Century Bar

18 S. Jefferson St., Dayton | 937-223-3382 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Wheat Penny

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-496-5268 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Salar

400 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-203–3999 | Website | Facebook

BEST CRAFT BEER BAR

🥇WINNER: The Barrel House

417 E. Third St., Dayton | 937-222-4795 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Bunkers Sports Bar and Grill

893 E. National Road, Vandalia | 937-890-8899 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Chappys Social House

7880 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp. | (937) 439-9200 | Website | Facebook

BEST DANCE CLUB

🥇WINNER: Masque

Currently closed and seeking to reopen in new location | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Julia’s Nite Club

8939 Kingsridge Drive, Miami Twp. | 937-439-2422 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Ned Peppers

419 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-224-4888 | Website | Facebook

BEST DIVE BAR

🥇WINNER: Tank’s Bar and Grill

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | Facebook | Website

SECOND PLACE: Hole in the Wall

423 E. Fifth St., Dayton | (937) 813-2033 | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Mack’s Tavern

381 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp. | 937-813-7217 | Website | Facebook

BEST GAY BAR

🥇WINNER: Masque

Currently closed and seeking to reopen in new location | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: MJ’s on Jefferson

20 N. Jefferson St., Dayton | 937-223-3259 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: The Stage Door

44 N. Jefferson St., Dayton | 937-223-7418 | Facebook

BEST HAPPY HOUR

🥇WINNER: Trolley Stop

530 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-461-1101 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Mack’s Tavern

381 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp. | 937-813-7217 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Bennett’s Publical Family Sports Grill

67 S. Main St., Miamisburg | 937-866-4200 | Website | Facebook

BEST KARAOKE

🥇WINNER: Blind Bob’s

430 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-938-6405 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Soft Rock Cafe

877 E Franklin St., Centerville | 937-438-3093 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Masque

Currently closed and seeking to reopen in new location | Website | Facebook

BEST LOCAL BREWERY

🥇WINNER: Warped Wing

26 Wyandot St., Dayton | 937-222-7003 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Yellow Springs Brewery

305 N. Walnut St., Yellow Springs | 937-767-0222 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

760 N. Main St., Springboro | (937) 790-3450 | Website | Facebook

BEST LOCALLY MADE BEER

🥇WINNER: Warped Wing Trotwood Lager

26 Wyandot St., Dayton | 937-222-7003 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Yellow Springs Brewery Boat Show

305 N. Walnut St., Yellow Springs | 937-767-0222 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Crooked Handle Brewing’s Roadside Peanut Butter Porter

760 N. Main St., Springboro | (937) 790-3450 | Website | Facebook

BEST LOCALLY MADE SPIRITS

🥇WINNER: Belle of Dayton

122 Van Buren St., Dayton | 937-250-1837 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Buckeye Vodka

827 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | 937-287-7076 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Stillwrights

5380 Intrastate Drive, Fairborn | (937) 879-4447 | Website | Facebook

BEST MARGARITA

🥇WINNER: Elsa’s

Elsa’s On the Border, 1227 Wilmington Ave., Dayton | 937-938-7372

Elsa’s East Restaurant & Cantina, 3618 Linden Ave., Dayton | 937-252-9635

Elsa’s Kettering Sports Grill, 1216 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-294-9210

Elsa’s South Restaurant & Cantina, 6318 Far Hills Ave., Centerville | 937-439-3897

Elsa’s Corner Cantina, 6204A Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Twp. | 937-310-1373

Facebook | Website

SECOND PLACE: El Meson

903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrollton | 937-859-8229 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: El Toro Bar & Grill

Multiple Dayton-area locations | Facebook | Website

BEST PLACE TO HOOK UP

🥇WINNER: The Barrel House

417 E. Third St., Dayton | 937-222-4795 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Julia’s Nite Club

8939 Kingsridge Drive, Miami Twp. | 937-439-2422 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Masque

Currently closed and seeking to reopen in new location | Website | Facebook

BEST TRIVIA

🥇WINNER: Bunkers Bar and Grill

893 E. National Road, Vandalia | 937-890-8899 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Blind Bob’s

430 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-938-6405 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Mack’s Tavern

381 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp. | 937-813-7217 | Website | Facebook

BEST WINERY

🥇WINNER: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

5220 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville | 937-900-9463 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: The Winery at Versailles

6572 State Route 47, Versailles | 937-526-3232 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Valley Vineyards

2276 US-22 & OH-3, Morrow | 513-899-2485 | Website | Facebook

Fitness, Outdoors, Parks and Recreation

BEST GYM

🥇WINNER: Turbo Zone Fitness

917 S. Suburban Road, Dayton | Website

SECOND PLACE: M-Power Gym

270 N. Dixie Drive, Vandalia | Website

THIRD PLACE: Femme Fatale Fitness

4623 Gateway Circle, Kettering | Website | Facebook

BEST PARK OR PLAYGROUND

🥇WINNER: Cox Arboretum MetroPark

6733 N Springboro Pike, Dayton | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark

1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Carillon Historical Park

1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton | Website | Facebook

BEST PLACE FOR A BIKE RIDE

🥇WINNER: Little Miami Scenic Trail

SECOND PLACE: Great Miami River Trail

THIRD PLACE: Xenia Station

BEST PLACE FOR A PICNIC

🥇WINNER: Cox Arboretum MetroPark

6733 N Springboro Pike, Dayton | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Carillon Historical Park

1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Hills & Dales MetroPark

2655 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | Website | Facebook

BEST PLACE FOR A WALK OR RUN

🥇WINNER: Sugarcreek MetroPark

4178 Conference Road, Bellbrook | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: RiverScape MetroPark

237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum

118 Woodland Ave., Dayton | Website | Facebook

BEST PLACE TO TAKE YOUR DOG

🥇WINNER: Montgomery County Bark Park Dayton

6790 Webster St., Dayton | Website

SECOND PLACE: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum

118 Woodland Ave., Dayton | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Deeds Point Dog Park

510 Webster St., Dayton | Website | Facebook

BEST YOGA STUDIO

🥇WINNER: Speakeasy Yoga

510 E. Third St., Dayton | Website

SECOND PLACE: Day Yoga Studio

1100 Brown Street, Dayton

1265 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

519 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia

Website

THIRD PLACE: Hot Yoga and Wellness Center

576 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville | Website

People and Places

BEST DAYTON DRAG KING

🥇WINNER: Johnny Justice

SECOND PLACE: Oliver Dixon

THIRD PLACE: Prinze Valentino

BEST DAYTON DRAG QUEEN

🥇WINNER: Scarlett Moon

SECOND PLACE: Amaya Sexton

THIRD PLACE: Carrie J. Summers

BEST DAYTON HISTORICAL NEIGHBORHOOD

🥇WINNER: Oregon Historic District

SECOND PLACE: St. Anne’s Hill Historic District

THIRD PLACE: South Park Historic District

BEST DAYTON LANDMARK

🥇WINNER: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

SECOND PLACE: Deeds Carillon (Carillon Historical Park)

THIRD PLACE: Dayton Art Institute

BEST HOTEL

🥇WINNER: Marriott at the University of Dayton

SECOND PLACE: Crowne Plaza Dayton

THIRD PLACE: Mills Park Hotel in Yellow Springs

BEST LOCAL CELEBRITY

🥇WINNER: Norm Lilly

SECOND PLACE: The Rev. Cool Carter

THIRD PLACE: Yvette “Diva” Williams

BEST LOCAL COMEDIAN

🥇WINNER: Scotty Mays

SECOND PLACE: Mike Shea

THIRD PLACE: Jessica Graue

BEST MASCOT

🥇WINNER: Heater (Dayton Dragons)

SECOND PLACE: Rudy Flyer (University of Dayton)

THIRD PLACE: Rowdy Raider (Wright State)

BEST REALTOR

🥇WINNER: Mark Ryan Group (RE/MAX)

SECOND PLACE: Andrew Gaydosh (Exp Realty)

THIRD PLACE: Cindy Buckreus (Coldwell Banker)

BEST SPOT TO TAKE A PHOTO FOR INSTAGRAM

🥇WINNER: Cox Arboretum MetroPark

SECOND PLACE: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum lookout

THIRD PLACE: Oregon District gateway mural

BEST TATTOO ARTIST

🥇WINNER: Caleb Neff, Blacklist Tattoo

SECOND PLACE: Anthony James, Monkey Bones

THIRD PLACE: Robbie Bauer, Rebel Rebel Tattoo

BEST VIEW OF DAYTON

🥇WINNER: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum

SECOND PLACE: Dayton Art Institute

THIRD PLACE: Carillon Historical Park’s Brethen Tower

FAVORITE CELEBRITY FROM THE DAYTON AREA

🥇WINNER: Dave Chappelle

SECOND PLACE: John Legend

THIRD PLACE: Rob Lowe

FRIENDLIEST RESTAURANT/BAR STAFF

🥇WINNER: Nick’s Restaurant

SECOND PLACE: The Barrel House

THIRD PLACE: The Root Beer Stande

MOST CHARMING SUBURB

🥇WINNER: Yellow Springs

SECOND PLACE: Oakwood

THIRD PLACE: Tipp City

Restaurants, dishes and sweet treats

BEST APPETIZER

🥇WINNER: Thai 9 Crab Rangoon

11 Brown St., Dayton | 937-222-3227 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Wheat Penny Oven & Bar Eggplant Fries

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-496-5268 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Jimmie’s Ladder 11 Paisano Pasta Chips

936 Brown St., Dayton | 937-424-1784 | Website | Facebook

BEST ASIAN FOOD

🥇WINNER: Ozu852

852 Union Blvd., Clayton | 937-832-3000 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Thai 9

11 Brown St., Dayton | 937-222-3227 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: China Cottage

6290 Far Hills Ave., Centerville | 937-434-2622

3718 Wilmington Pike, Kettering | 937-294-4724

1983 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood | 937-854-8033

784 N. Main St., Springboro | 937-748-8866

Website

BEST BAKERY

🥇WINNER: ele Cake Co.

810 East Dixie Drive, West Carrollton

1279 North Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

3680 Rigby Road at Austin Landing, Miamisburg

937-384-2253 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Dorothy Lane Market

2710 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-299-3561

6177 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp. | 937-434-1294

740 N. Main St., Springboro | 937-748-6800

Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Ashley’s Pastry Shop

21 Park Ave., Dayton | 937-293-1719 | Website | Facebook

BEST BBQ

🥇WINNER: City Barbeque

2330 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-320-0000 |

Website | Facebook

5 E. Franklin St., Centerville | 937-312-1350 |

Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Company 7 BBQ

1001 S. Main St., Englewood | 937-836-2777 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Hickory River Smokehouse

135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City | 937-669-2271 | Website | Facebook

BEST BREAKFAST

🥇WINNER: Tank’s Bar & Grill

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | Facebook | Website

SECOND PLACE: Golden Nugget

2932 S. Dixie Drive, Kettering | 937-298-0138 | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: First Watch

4105 W. Town & Country Road, Kettering | 937-643-4077

5245 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville | 937-732-9013

2614-A Colonel Glen Highway, Fairborn | 937-431-9150

2824 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Miami Twp. | 937-435-3127

Website | Facebook

BEST BRUNCH

🥇WINNER: First Watch

4105 W. Town & Country Road, Kettering | 937-643-4077

5245 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville | 937-732-9013

2614-A Colonel Glen Highway, Fairborn | 937-431-9150

2824 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Miami Twp. | 937-435-3127

Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Another Broken Egg Cafe

3450 Rigby Road, Austin Landing, Miamisburg | 937-866-4510 | Website | Facebook

2453 Esquire Drive, Beavercreek | (937) 912-5074

THIRD PLACE: Dublin Pub

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822 | Website | Facebook

BEST BURGER

🥇WINNER: Tank’s Bar & Grill

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | Facebook | Website

SECOND PLACE: Slyder’s Tavern

836 Watervliet Ave., Dayton | 937-258-1222 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: The Hamburger Wagon

12 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg | 937-847-2442 | Website | Facebook

BEST CHEAP EATS

🥇WINNER: Tank’s Bar & Grill

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | Facebook | Website

SECOND PLACE: The Hamburger Wagon

12 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg | 937-847-2442 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Taqueria Mixteca

1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton | 937-258-2654 | Facebook | Website

2190 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood | 937-529-7535 | Facebook | Website

BEST CHICKEN SANDWICH

🥇WINNER: Chick-fil-A

Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Popeyes

Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | (937) 372-3202 | Website | Facebook

HONORABLE MENTION: The Chicken Spot

3261 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton | (937) 813-1618 | Facebook

This newly opened destination for chicken came in just a couple votes behind Nick’s Restaurant. This is definitely one to watch and one to try.

BEST CHILI

🥇WINNER: Tank’s Bar & Grill

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | Facebook | Website

SECOND PLACE: Skyline Chili

Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | (937) 372-3202 | Website | Facebook

BEST CHINESE FOOD

🥇WINNER: China Cottage

6290 Far Hills Ave., Centerville | 937-434-2622

3718 Wilmington Pike, Kettering | 937-294-4724

1983 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood | 937-854-8033

784 N. Main St., Springboro | 937-748-8866

Website

SECOND PLACE: Ozu852

852 Union Blvd., Clayton | 937-832-3000 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: CJ Chan

2747 W. Alex Bell Road, Moraine | (937) 259-8882 | Website

536 Wilmington Ave., Dayton | (937) 259-9866 | Website

BEST CHIPS

🥇WINNER: Mikesell’s Potato Chip Co.

333 Leo St., Dayton | 937-228-9400 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | (937) 372-3202 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Blind Bob’s

430 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-938-6405 | Website | Facebook

BEST CHOCOLATES

🥇WINNER: Esther Price Fine Chocolates

Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Winans Chocolates + Coffees

Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe

101 E. Alex Bell Road, Centerville | (937) 436-5066 | Website | Facebook

BEST COFFEEHOUSE

🥇WINNER: Ghostlight Coffee

Midtown: 800 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | South Park: 1201 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-985-2633 | Facebook | Website

SECOND PLACE: Winans Chocolates + Coffees

Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Boston Stoker

34 W. Second St., Dayton | 937-223-1224

8321 N. Main St., Clayton | 937-890-2345

1293 S. Dorset Road, Troy | 937-552-7965

215 N. Main St., Centerville | 937-439-2400

Website | Facebook

BEST DELI/SANDWICH SHOP

🥇WINNER: DiSalvo’s Deli

1383 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-298-5053 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Canal Street Deli and Arcade

308 E. 1st St., Dayton | 937-220-9333 | Facebook | Website

THIRD PLACE: Flyboy’s Deli

2515 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-723–6135 | Facebook | Website

BEST DINER

🥇WINNER: Mel-O-Dee Restaurant

2350 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle | 937-849-1378 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Hasty Tasty Pancake House

3509 Linden Ave., Dayton | 937-254-8431 | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: George’s Family Restaurant

5216 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton | 937-275-0705 | Facebook | Website

BEST DONUTS

🥇WINNER: Bill’s Donuts

268 N. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-0002 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Jim’s Donuts

122 E. National Rd., Vandalia | 937-898-4222 | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Stan the Donut Man

1441 Wilmington Ave., Dayton | 937-293-1080 | Facebook

BEST FAMILY RESTAURANT

🥇WINNER: Spaghetti Warehouse

36 W. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-461-3913 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Mamma DiSalvo’s

1375 E. Stroop Road, Dayton | 937-299-5831 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Doubleday’s Grill & Tavern

199 E. Alex Bell Road, Centerville | 937-436-4666 |776 N. Main St., Springboro | 937-514-7755 | Website | Facebook

BEST FINE DINING

🥇WINNER: The Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: The Oakwood Club

2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-293-6973 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Carvers Steaks & Chops

1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp. | (937) 433-7099 | Website | Facebook

BEST FOOD TRUCK

🥇WINNER: Zombie Dogz

Restaurant location: 1200 Brown St., Dayton | Website | See Facebook for food truck appearances

SECOND PLACE: McNasty’s

See Facebook for food truck appearances

THIRD PLACE: Greek Street Food Truck

See Facebook for food truck appearances

BEST FRENCH FRIES

🥇WINNER: Five Guys

1143 Brown St., Dayton | (937) 222-2325

3286 Pentagon Park Blvd., Beavercreek | 937-427-6590

1057 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville | 937-428-4897

10635 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg | 937-865-9199

Facebook | Website

SECOND PLACE: Penn Station

Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Dublin Pub

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822 | Website | Facebook

BEST GRILLED CHEESE

🥇WINNER: Tank’s Bar and Grill My Way Grilled Cheese

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | Facebook | Website

SECOND PLACE: Melt Bar and Grilled

2733 Fairfield Commons, Unit C, Beavercreek | 937-912-1880 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: McNasty’s food truck

See Facebook for food truck appearances

BEST HIDDEN GEM RESTAURANT

🥇WINNER: Christopher’s Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering | 937-299-0089 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | (937) 372-3202 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: The Florentine

21 W. Market St., Germantown | 937-855-7759 | Website | Facebook

BEST HOT DOG

🥇WINNER: Zombie Dogz

Restaurant location: 1200 Brown St., Dayton | Website | See Facebook for food truck appearances

SECOND PLACE: The Root Beer Stande

1727 Woodman Drive, Dayton | 937-640-1114 | Website | Facebook

Open seasonally

THIRD PLACE: Chicago Gyros and Dogs

3979 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek | 937-705-6072 | Website | Facebook

BEST ICE CREAM

🥇WINNER: Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs | 937-325-0629 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Graeter’s

2412 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood

2330 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

2 N. Main St., Centerville

Facebook | Website

THIRD PLACE: Ritter’s Frozen Custard

2531 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek | 937-320-0772

2226 Wilmington Pike, Kettering | 937-252-3355

Website | Facebook

BEST INDIAN RESTAURANT

🥇WINNER: Amar India

2751 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Miami Twp. | 937-439-9005 | 7070 Miller Lane, Butler Twp. | 937-387-6505 | Facebook | Website

SECOND PLACE: Jeet India

2750 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-431-8881 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Ajanta India Restaurant

3063 Woodman Drive, Kettering | 937-296-9200 | Website | Facebook

BEST ITALIAN RESTAURANT

WINNER: Mamma DiSalvo’s

1375 E. Stroop Road, Dayton | 937-299-5831 | Facebook | Website

🏆Dayton.com’s Best of 2017 Best Italian Food winner

SECOND PLACE: The Spaghetti Warehouse

36 W. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-461-3913 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Giovanni’s

215 W. Main St., Fairborn | (937) 878-1611 | Website | Facebook

BEST LATE-NIGHT EATS

🥇WINNER: Tank’s Bar & Grill

2033 Wayne Ave, Dayton | (937) 252-2249 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Lucky’s Taproom & Eatery

520 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-222-6800 | Facebook | Website

THIRD PLACE: 416 Diner

416 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-461-0416 | Website | Facebook

BEST LOCAL CHEF

🥇WINNER: Elizabeth Wiley at Meadowlark

SECOND PLACE: Dane Shipp at Lock 27

THIRD PLACE: Jack Skilliter at Corner Kitchen

BEST MAC & CHEESE

🥇WINNER: Chick-fil-A

1910 W. Main St., Troy, OH

3339 Benchwood Rd., Dayton

2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd. Spc. F225, Beavercreek

2360 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

480 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering

5301 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville

2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. #212, Dayton

1482 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton

7602 Trailside Dr., West Chester Township

Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Zombie Dogz

Facebook | Website | Brick-and-mortar store: 1200 Brown St., Dayton | See Facebook for food truck appearances

THIRD PLACE: Corner Kitchen

613 E. 5th St., Dayton | 937-719-0999 | Website | Facebook

BEST MEDITERRANEAN/GREEK DINING

🥇WINNER: Gyro Palace

57 S. Springboro Pike, Miamisburg | 937-436-2770 | Facebook

1124 Brown St., Dayton | 937-813-4004 | Facebook

Website

SECOND PLACE: Olive Mediterranean Grill

44 W. 3rd St., Dayton | 937-221-8399 | Facebook | Website

THIRD PLACE: Pasha Grill

72 Plum St., The Greene, Beavercreek | 937-429-9000 | Website | Facebook

BEST MEXICAN FOOD

🥇WINNER: Taqueria Mixteca

1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton | 937-258-2654 | Facebook | Website

2190 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood | 937-529-7535 | Facebook | Website

SECOND PLACE: El Toro

Multiple Dayton-area locations | Facebook | Website

THIRD PLACE: Elsa’s

Elsa’s On the Border, 1227 Wilmington Ave., Dayton | 937-938-7372

Elsa’s East Restaurant & Cantina, 3618 Linden Ave., Dayton | 937-252-9635

Elsa’s Kettering Sports Grill, 1216 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-294-9210

Elsa’s South Restaurant & Cantina, 6318 Far Hills Ave., Centerville | 937-439-3897

Elsa’s Corner Cantina, 6204A Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Twp. | 937-310-1373

Facebook | Website

BEST NEW FOOD TRUCK

🥇WINNER: What The Taco?!

See Facebook for food truck appearances

SECOND PLACE: Billie Gold Bubble Tea

See Facebook for food truck appearances

THIRD PLACE: Smokin’ Double D’s

See Facebook for food truck appearances

BEST NEW RESTAURANT

🥇WINNER: Cooper’s Hawk Winery

5220 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville | (937) 900-9463 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Flyby BBQ

2733 Fairfield Commons suite A, Beavercreek | (937) 637-3001 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Black Rock Bar & Grill

2745 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek Township | (937) 988-0026 | Website | Facebook

BEST OLD-SCHOOL RESTAURANT

🥇WINNER: The Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | Facebook | Website

SECOND PLACE: Mel-O-Dee

2350 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle | 937-849-1378 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Hickory Bar-B-Q

1082 Brown St., Dayton | (937) 228-5252 | Website | Facebook

BEST ONION RINGS

🥇WINNER: The Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | Facebook | Website

SECOND PLACE: Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | (937) 372-3202 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Red Robin

6404 Miller Ln., Dayton | (937) 410-0073

2671 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek | (937) 320-9800

Website | Facebook

BEST PATIO

🥇WINNER: The Trolley Stop

530 E 5th St., Dayton | (937) 461-1101 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Little York Tavern & Pizza

4120 Little York Rd., Dayton | (937) 890-6700 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Basil’s on Market Dayton

312 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | 937-818-4390 | Website | Facebook

18 N. Market St., Troy | 937-875-2068 | Website | Facebook

BEST PHO

🥇WINNER: Linh’s Bistro

5532 Airway Road, Riverside | 937 252-1857 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: What Da Pho

3464 Pentagon Blvd. C, Beavercreek | (937) 956-6060 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Little Saigon

1718 Woodman Dr., Kettering | (937) 258-8010 | Website | Facebook

BEST PIZZA RESTAURANT

🥇WINNER: Marion’s Piazza

South Piazza, 711 Shroyer Road | 937-293-6991

North Piazza, 3443 N. Dixie Drive | 937-277-6553

Dayton Mall Piazza, 8991 Kingsridge Drive | 937-435-3300

Town & Country Piazza, 50 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-296-1177

Centerville Piazza, 241 N. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-3993

Beavercreek Piazza, 1320 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-429-3393

Englewood Piazza, 404 W. National Road, Englewood | 937-832-0333

Troy Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy | 937-339-2000

Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Old Scratch Pizza

812 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | 937-331-5357 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Joe’s Pizzeria

4313 Airway Road, Dayton | 937-253-8154 | Website | Facebook

BEST PLACE FOR A BUSINESS LUNCH

🥇WINNER: Coco’s Bistro

250 Warren St., Dayton | 937-228-2626 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Wheat Penny

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-496-5268 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Table 33

130 W. 2nd St., Dayton | (937) 999-3070 | Website | Facebook

BEST PUB

🥇WINNER: Dublin Pub

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Fifth Street Brewpub

1600 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-443-0919 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: The Pub at The Greene

39 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek | (937) 320-1199 | Website | Facebook

BEST RESTAURANT AT AUSTIN LANDING

🥇WINNER: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

3500 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg | (937) 865-9355 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: BJ’s Brewhouse

10563 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg | (937) 859-6000 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Dewey’s Pizza

3600 Rigby Road, Miamisburg | 937-859-7777 | Website | Facebook

BEST RESTAURANT AT THE GREENE

🥇WINNER: The Cheesecake Factory

56 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek | 937-320-9901 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: bd’s Mongolian Grill

4488 Glengarry Dr., Beavercreek | (937) 427-1900 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Pies & Pints

52 Plum St., Beavercreek | (937) 429-7437 | Website | Facebook

BEST RESTAURANT FOR A LARGE GROUP

🥇WINNER: Marion’s Piazza

South Piazza, 711 Shroyer Road | 937-293-6991

North Piazza, 3443 N. Dixie Drive | 937-277-6553

Dayton Mall Piazza, 8991 Kingsridge Drive | 937-435-3300

Town & Country Piazza, 50 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-296-1177

Centerville Piazza, 241 N. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-3993

Beavercreek Piazza, 1320 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-429-3393

Englewood Piazza, 404 W. National Road, Englewood | 937-832-0333

Troy Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy | 937-339-2000

Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Old Scratch Pizza

812 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | 937-331-5357 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: TJ Chumps

7050 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights | (937) 610-3900

559 S. Main St., Englewood | (937) 836-4300

1100 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn | (937) 318-1250

12 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg | (937) 859-4000

Website | Facebook

BEST RESTAURANT IN THE OREGON DISTRICT

🥇WINNER: The Dublin Pub

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Thai 9

11 Brown St., Dayton | 937-222-3227 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Wheat Penny

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-496-5268 | Website | Facebook

BEST RESTAURANT IN YELLOW SPRINGS

🥇WINNER: Winds Cafe

215 Xenia Ave, Yellow Springs | (937) 767-1144 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Peach’s Grill

104 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs | (937) 767-4850 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Ye Olde Trail Tavern

228 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs | (937) 767-7448 | Website | Facebook

BEST RESTAURANT TO TAKE AN OUT-OF-TOWNER

WINNER: Marion’s Piazza

South Piazza, 711 Shroyer Road | 937-293-6991

North Piazza, 3443 N. Dixie Drive | 937-277-6553

Dayton Mall Piazza, 8991 Kingsridge Drive | 937-435-3300

Town & Country Piazza, 50 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-296-1177

Centerville Piazza, 241 N. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-3993

Beavercreek Piazza, 1320 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-429-3393

Englewood Piazza, 404 W. National Road, Englewood | 937-832-0333

Troy Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy | 937-339-2000

Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: The Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Oakwood Club

2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-293-6973 | Website | Facebook

BEST SANDWICH

🥇WINNER: Jimmie’s Ladder 11 Ladder 11

936 Brown St., Dayton | 937-424-1784 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Dublin Pub The Ruck

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: DiSalvo’s Deli meatball sub

1383 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-298-5053 | Website | Facebook

BEST SEAFOOD

🥇WINNER: Jay’s Seafood

225 E. Sixth St., Dayton | 937-222-2892 | Facebook | Website

SECOND PLACE: Sweeney’s Seafood

28 W. Franklin St., Centerville | 937-291-3474 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Bonefish Grill

2818 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton | (937) 428-0082 | Website | Facebook

BEST SOUP

🥇WINNER: Dublin Pub potato soup

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Nick’s Restaurant Guinness Onion

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | (937) 372-3202 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Blind Bob’s Pickle Soup

430 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-938-6405 | Website | Facebook

BEST SQUARE-CUT PIZZA

🥇WINNER: Marion’s Piazza

South Piazza, 711 Shroyer Road | 937-293-6991

North Piazza, 3443 N. Dixie Drive | 937-277-6553

Dayton Mall Piazza, 8991 Kingsridge Drive | 937-435-3300

Town & Country Piazza, 50 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-296-1177

Centerville Piazza, 241 N. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-3993

Beavercreek Piazza, 1320 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-429-3393

Englewood Piazza, 404 W. National Road, Englewood | 937-832-0333

Troy Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy | 937-339-2000

Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Cassano’s

Multiple locations across the Miami Valley | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Joe’s Pizzeria

4313 Airway Road, Dayton | 937-253-8154 | Website | Facebook

BEST STEAK

🥇WINNER: The Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Oakwood Club

2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-293-6973 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Texas Roadhouse

5611 Merily Way, Huber Heights

2600 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn

Website | Facebook

HONORABLE MENTION: The Paragon

797 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton | (937) 433-1234 | Website | Facebook

This decades-old establishment has an old-school charm and serves up some of the best steaks in the area.

BEST SUSHI

🥇WINNER: Ozu852

852 Union Blvd., Clayton | 937-832-3000 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Thai 9

11 Brown St., Dayton | 937-222-3227 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Kabuki

848 S. Main St., Centerville | (937) 435-9500 | Website | Facebook

BEST TACO

🥇WINNER: Taqueria Mixteca

1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton | 937-258-2654 | Facebook | Website

2190 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood | 937-529-7535 | Facebook | Website

SECOND PLACE: El Toro

Multiple Dayton-area locations | Facebook | Website

THIRD PLACE: Rusty Taco

1822 Brown St., Dayton | (937) 938-7384 | Website | Facebook

HONORABLE MENTION: Victor’s Tacos

1438 N. Keowee St., Dayton | (937) 224-3293 | Website | Facebook

With locations in Dayton, Springfield and Xenia, this no-frills taco shop has become a local legend.

BEST VEGAN DINING

🥇WINNER: Wheat Penny

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-496-5268 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Christopher’s Restaurant

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering | 937-299-0089 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Lucky’s Taproom

520 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-222-6800 | Facebook | Website

HONORABLE MENTION: Butter Cafe

1106 Brown St., Dayton | 937 985-9917 | Website | Facebook

For the past several years, locals and outsiders alike have flocked to Butter Cafe for its vegan breakfast-inspired dishes.

BEST WINGS

🥇WINNER: Roosters

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights | 937-236-9464

3501 N. Main St., Dayton | 937-277-0114

103 N. Springboro Pike, Miamisburg | 937-433-4630

257 W. Central Ave., Springboro | 937-748-3017

400 W. Main St., Xenia | 937-376-4444

Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | 937 372-3202 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Lock 27 Brewing

329 E. First St., Dayton | 937-433-2739

1035 S. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-2739

Website | Facebook

MOST ROMANTIC RESTAURANT

🥇WINNER: Oakwood Club

2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-293-6973 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: The Melting Pot

453 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd Dayton | 937-567-8888 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Fleming’s

4432 Walnut St., The Greene, Beavercreek | 937-320-9548 | Website | Facebook

HONORABLE MENTION: Salar

400 E. 5th St., Dayton | (937) 203-3999 | Website | Facebook

Shopping and Services

BEST AUTO DEALER

🥇WINNER: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group

SECOND PLACE: Voss Auto Network

Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: White Allen

Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook

BEST AUTO REPAIR

🥇WINNER: Grismer Tire & Auto Service

Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Jeff Schmitt Body Shop

Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Kettering-Oakwood Automotive

1018 Shroyer Rd., Dayton | 937-299-2468 | Website | Facebook

BEST BANK OR CREDIT UNION

🥇WINNER: Wright-Patt Credit Union

Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Day Air Credit Union

Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: River Valley Credit Union

Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook

BEST BARBERSHOP

🥇WINNER: JC’s Barbershop

1282 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney | 937-489-8067 | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Centerville Barber — A Little Off The Top

162 W. Franklin St., Centerville | 937-260-5103 | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Vandalia Barber Shop

124 E. National Rd. #2102, Vandalia | 937-898-6421 | Website | Facebook

BEST BOOKSTORE

🥇WINNER: Barnes & Noble

2619 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton | 937-433-0750

The Shoppes of, 2720 Towne Dr. # 200, Beavercreek | 937-429-1660

Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Books & Co.

4453 Walnut Street, Beavercreek | 937-429-2169 | Website

THIRD PLACE: Half Price Books

3310 Pentagon Blvd., Beavercreek | 937-431-1820 | Website | Facebook

BEST BOUTIQUE

🥇WINNER: Heart Mercantile

438 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-250-6020 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Clash Dayton

521 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-259-8986 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Fox Gallery

18 N. Main St., Germantown | 937-855-0456 | Website | Facebook

BEST BRIDAL SHOP

🥇WINNER: David’s Bridal

7-15 Prestige Plaza Dr., Miamisburg | 937-434-8501 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Lillian’s Bridal

5763 Far Hills Ave., Dayton | 937-433-4494 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Modern on Market

12 S. Market St., Troy | 937-552-7288 | Website | Facebook

BEST CONSIGNMENT/RESALE STORE

🥇WINNER: Valley Thrift

1717 Woodman Drive, Kettering | (513) 657-4887 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Home 2 Home

THIRD PLACE: Clothes That Work

BEST FARMERS MARKET

🥇WINNER: 2nd Street Market

600 E. Second St., Dayton | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Yellow Springs Farmers’ Market

228 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Yankee Street Market

8487 Yankee St., Dayton

BEST FLORIST

🥇WINNER: Oberer’s Flowers

1448 Troy St., Dayton | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Furst The Florist

1306 Troy St., Dayton | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: The Flowerman

70A Westpark Road, Dayton | Website | Facebook

BEST GARDEN CENTER

🥇WINNER: Knollwood Garden Center

3766 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek | Website

SECOND PLACE: Meadow View Growers

755 N. Dayton-Lakeview Road SR235, New Carlisle | Website

THIRD PLACE: Stockslagers Greenhouse and Garden Center

14037 Dayton Eaton Pike, New Lebanon | Website

BEST HAIR SALON

🥇WINNER: Square One Salon & Spa

Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: The Red Salon

5847 Far Hills Ave., Dayton | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Queen Bee Salon and Spa

82 B Seaman Drive, Jamestown | Website

BEST HARDWARE STORE

🥇WINNER: Ace Hardware

Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website

SECOND PLACE: Greive Hardware

1219 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 3089 Far Hills Ave., Kettering | Website

THIRD PLACE: Barney’s True Value

3375 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek | Website

BEST JEWELRY STORE

🥇WINNER: James Free Jewelers

3100 Far Hills Ave., Dayton | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Ohio Silver Co.

245 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Elizabeth Diamond Company

7245 Far Hills Ave., Dayton | Website | Facebook

BEST LOCAL DJ (WEDDINGS/EVENTS)

🥇WINNER: No Limit Premier

SECOND PLACE: Darren Sawmiller “Now Everybody Dance” Entertainment

THIRD PLACE: Dayton Mobile DJ

BEST LOCAL PHOTOGRAPHER

🥇WINNER: From Above Aerial

SECOND PLACE: Misty Carr Photography

THIRD PLACE: Penny Collins Photography

BEST NAIL SALON

🥇WINNER: Lounge Nail Spa

SECOND PLACE: Platinum Nails

THIRD PLACE: The Salon on Rahn & Day Spa

BEST PET GROOMING

🥇WINNER: Oregon Tails

502 Wayne Ave., Dayton | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Urban Dog Day Spa

40 N. Main St. Suite 101, Miamisburg | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: GroomingDales Pet Salon & Day Spa

3821 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek | Website

BEST PET PRODUCTS STORE

🥇WINNER: PetSmart

SECOND PLACE: Pet Supplies Plus

THIRD PLACE: Pet Valu

BEST PLACE FOR UNIQUE GIFTS

🥇WINNER: Heart Mercantile

SECOND PLACE: 2nd Street Market

THIRD PLACE: This Old Couch

HONORABLE MENTION: The Little Exchange

BEST PLACE TO BUY DAYTON GIFTS

🥇WINNER: Esther Price chocolates

SECOND PLACE: Heart Mercantile

THIRD PLACE: Carillon Historical Park gift shop

BEST SPA

🥇WINNER: Square One Salon & Spa

SECOND PLACE: Woodhouse Day Spa

THIRD PLACE: 252 West Salon & MedSpa

BEST TATTOO SHOP

🥇WINNER: Rebel Rebel Tattoo

SECOND PLACE: Monkey Bones Tattoo

THIRD PLACE: White Anvil Tattoo

BEST THRIFT STORE

🥇WINNER: Valley Thrift

SECOND PLACE: Oregon District Goodwill

THIRD PLACE: TheZe Dealz

BEST TOY STORE

🥇WINNER: Yellow Springs Toy Company

252 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Learning Express

101 E. Alex-Bell Road, Centerville | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Blue Turtle Toys

2314 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | Website | Facebook

BEST VET

🥇WINNER: Bigger Road Veterinary Clinic

SECOND PLACE: Suburban Veterinary Clinic

THIRD PLACE: MedVet Dayton

BEST WEDDING VENUE

🥇WINNER: Dayton Art Institute

456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: The Steam Plant

617 E. Third St., Dayton | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: The Grande Hall

120 W. 2nd St., Dayton | Website | Facebook