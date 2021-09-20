dayton logo
BEST OF DAYTON: Nominate HERE for your favorites!

Caption
What to know about the Best of Dayton 2021 contest on Dayton.com and DaytonDailyNews.com.

What to Love
By Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Welcome to Best of Dayton!

We’re asking you to help us pick the best places, people and businesses in 100 contests that cover five categories: Food, Restaurants and Dining; Bars, Breweries and Nightlife; Arts, Entertainment and Music; People and Place; and Shopping Gifts and Services.

Here are the important dates:

» Nominations: Sept. 20-Oct. 4

» Voting: Oct. 18-Nov. 8

» Winners announced: Sunday, Dec. 12

You can nominate or vote up to once per day in each contest below.

Thanks for helping us choose the Best of Dayton! Click here to read our contest guidelines.

