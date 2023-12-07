Big Brothers Big Sisters, Macy’s to host holiday breakfast at Mall at Fairfield Commons

“Following a banner kick-off partnership year with Big Brothers Big Sisters, we are energized to see our colleagues and customers rally around our commitment to empower young people” said Bobby Amirshahi, senior vice president of Macy’s, in a press release. “This work aims to inspire the next generation of leaders to achieve their highest potential.”

The “Little Breakfast” is held for children deemed “littles” by Big Brothers Big Sisters. The 20 children planning to attend will be treated to a full breakfast provided by a nearby restaurant. Frisch’s catered the “Little Breakfast” held Dec. 3 at the Dayton Mall, but Saturday’s caterer has yet to be announced.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Event and Communications Coordinator Anne Kane says children receive a certain amount of Macy’s gift cards following the breakfast to purchase gifts for their families. She also noted the children enjoyed the Dec. 3 event.

“They all came prepared with a list of what they wanted to get their family for Christmas, and then they look around Macy’s for those gifts” Kane said.

In addition, one of the larger nationwide aspects of the “Mission Every One” program is the “Best Mentor” initiative in which Macy’s stores and BBBS locations with adults that volunteer for the “bigs” mentor position are given access to financial bonuses and, according to the press release, internal recognition.

Kane also discussed the impact of Macy’s round up program which allows shoppers the chance to round up to the nearest dollar and donate the extra change to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“The dollars from that round up make a really big difference for our program” said Kane. “Those trickle down to the local level. We see a good percentage of that number when people round up at the local Dayton Mall or Fairfield Commons Mall Macy’s.”

For those interested in supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley, make sure to visit the Macy’s at the Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., or The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons, before Dec. 24.