Biggby Coffee to open latest Dayton area drive-thru in December

The couple moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan for eight years and fell in love with the Biggby coffee brand because of its family-friendly environment and overall personalization. When they moved back to Dayton in 2010, they wanted other people to enjoy the Biggby experience.

After opening the Dayton store, they opened a drive-thru only location in Huber Heights at 3821 Cloud Park Drive in 2022.

The Miami Twp. location will also be drive-thru only offering online ordering and DoorDash. The franchise owners are actively hiring for this location.

Customers can expect a variety of coffee drinks, creme freezes, smoothies, mocktails, iced drinks, tea drinks, energy drinks, hot chocolates and steamers that can be customized. They also offer food such as breakfast sandwiches.

Based in East Lansing, Michigan, the franchise started with a single store in March 1995. It has more than 350 cafes across 13 states, including Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The Meyer family serves as representatives for Biggby Coffee throughout the Dayton region — helping new franchisees open their own stores. Biggby has plans to expand to Kettering, Springfield, Bellefontaine, Sidney and Troy in the future.

The Miami Twp. location will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit the new store’s Facebook page.