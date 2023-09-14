Boston Stoker celebrates 50 years with release of Vintage Collection coffees

Boston Stoker Coffee Co. is celebrating 50 years of business with the release of a new Vintage Collection of coffees.

“The Vintage Collection is a rare and exclusive opportunity to experience some of the most sought-after micro lots of coffee from around the world,” stated a company press release. “Each lot has been preserved immediately upon arrival from origin, frozen in vacuum sealed bags to maintain the freshness and rich natural flavors of the beans.”

The company will release a total of five Vintage Collection coffees:

☕ El Injerto, Vintage 2012

Origin: Huehuetenango, Guatemala

Projected Release: September 2023

☕ Tesfaye Roba, Vintage 2019

Origin: Yirgacheffe, Ethiopia

Projected Release: October 2023

☕ El Barril, Vintage 2015

Origin: Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua

Projected Release: October 2023

☕ El Zapote, Vintage 2015

Origin: Acatenango, Guatemala

Projected Release: November 2023

☕ La Esmeralda, Vintage 2008

Origin: Boquete, Panama

Projected Release: December 2023

Once each coffee is released, it will only be roasted once and sold on a first come, first served basis in very limited quantities.

“These limited release coffees are a time capsule showcasing that year’s flavor profiles created by the climate, processing, and varietal produced by some of the most exclusive farms in the world,” the release said.

Boston Stoker, a family-owned company, was founded by Don and Sally Dean as a pipe and tobacco shop in Englewood in 1973. The Deans started offering free, freshly brewed specialty coffee to their customers as a way to build their customer base.

“Before long customers began requesting to purchase the beans directly and the Deans followed the demand,” the release said. “In 1983, Don took a big step forward and bought a Probat coffee roaster, roasting five kilos at a time.”

From that point on, the company focused on the freshness and quality of coffee being produced. Where they source the beans from and the relationships built with farmers and coffee partners around the world are important to the company.

“There are so many different factors that affect the development of great lot of coffee” said CEO Henry Dean. “Much like the wine industry the lots produced each year can vary significantly. It starts with the varietal of plant selected, the farming practices followed at the farm, the climatic conditions throughout the growing season followed by the harvesting and processing methods selected before the beans are even ready to leave origin.”

Boston Stoker is owned and operated by the second generation of the Dean family. The company’s headquarters is located in Dayton at 205 E. First St. with coffee shop locations at 215 N. Main Street in Centerville, 8321 N. Main Street in Dayton and 1293 S. Dorset Road in Troy.

The Vintage Collection will be available via an online presale Sept. 22 through Sept. 24. For more information or to sign up for the presale email, visit www.bostonstoker.com/vintage.