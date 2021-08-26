Brunch alert! Jollity preparing to launch Saturday-only service

“So, same concept as behind our (dinner) menu — trying to make things that are very approachable, with some foreign techniques and some foreign ingredients,” Weiner said.

Upon opening just a few months ago, Jollity was anticipating beginning a brunch service around October. However, with the apartments above the restaurant being completely full and other businesses opening close by, the timing was opportune.

“Me and Chef Brandon, who will be cooking brunch every week, (arrive) here at 8 a.m. on Saturdays, so we might as well be open and serve people because so many people come to the door every Saturday (saying), ‘Are you open?’” Weiner said. “And it’s like, ‘No, no, we don’t open till 5 p.m.’ So, after three months of doing that every Saturday it was, like, let’s just be open.”

Due to a desire to have at least one full day off along with his staff, Weiner said there are no plans for Jollity to begin Sunday brunch service or lunch service any day of the week, though it’s been requested by numerous guests.

“We figured this would kind of help appease the downtown crowd that really wants us to either open earlier or be open for lunch — and I like cooking brunch,” Weiner said.

Caption Jollity, located at 127 E. Third St., will begin its first brunch service next Saturday, Sept. 4. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

"