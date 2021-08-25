Nitro Circus performs high-flying show at Day Air Ballpark this weekend

On Saturday, Aug. 28, Nitro Circus is coming to the home of the Dayton Dragons as part of the You Got This Tour. The show was previously scheduled for May 15, 2020, but was postponed until this weekend. All tickets for the original 2020 date will be honored, according to a Dragons release.

“After the tremendous disappointment of having to postpone our North American tour for the past year, we are so excited to get back out on the road and deliver action-packed fun to live audiences again,” said Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports and Entertainment, parent company of Nitro Circus. “Every live show is an immediate adrenaline rush that must be experienced in person. The Nitro Circus athletes have missed the roar of a live crowd and can’t wait to reconnect with our amazing Dayton fans this summer.”