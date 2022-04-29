dayton logo
Bungee fitness gym focusing on empowerment to open in Dayton

Freedom Fly Fitness, located at 976 Miamisburg Centerville Road, is a bungee fitness gym focusing on low impact, high intensity workout classes.

By Natalie Jones
31 minutes ago
Open house slated Saturday, April 30

A new type of fitness class that is all the craze on social media is coming to Dayton.

Freedom Fly Fitness, a bungee fitness gym located at 976 Miamisburg Centerville Road, is holding an open house Saturday, April 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Classes start on Monday, May 2.

“Bungee fitness is based around individuals that require low impact, but high intensity,” said owner Jennifer Kern. “The greatest thing is you don’t have to have coordination, you don’t have to have dance training and you absolutely do not have to be in the best shape of your life.”

Freedom Fly Fitness, a bungee fitness gym located at 976 Miamisburg Centerville Road, is holding an open house Saturday, April 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Classes start on Monday, May 2.

Freedom Fly Fitness, a bungee fitness gym located at 976 Miamisburg Centerville Road, is holding an open house Saturday, April 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Classes start on Monday, May 2.

Freedom Fly Fitness, a bungee fitness gym located at 976 Miamisburg Centerville Road, is holding an open house Saturday, April 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Classes start on Monday, May 2.

Kern owns the gym with her partner, K.C. Culbreath.

She explained that like most people, she saw bungee fitness on TikTok and within a week had her and Culbreath signed up for a class at Fly Bungee Fitness in Cincinnati. Ten days after the initial class, they created a LLC.

“I think with both of our backgrounds, we knew at some point in time in our life we were going to want to own a business, and this just happened to be the thing we could do,” Culbreath said.

Culbreath is a registered nurse and Kern is a veteran.

The aspect they like most about bungee fitness is that anyone can participate.

K.C. Culbreath (left) and Jennifer Kern (right), the owners of Freedom Fly Fitness, a bungee fitness gym located at 976 Miamisburg Centerville Road.

K.C. Culbreath (left) and Jennifer Kern (right), the owners of Freedom Fly Fitness, a bungee fitness gym located at 976 Miamisburg Centerville Road.

K.C. Culbreath (left) and Jennifer Kern (right), the owners of Freedom Fly Fitness, a bungee fitness gym located at 976 Miamisburg Centerville Road.

Freedom Fly Fitness features 45-minute classes that range from level one to level three. Level one teaches the basics. Level two adds weights and leg bands. Level three intensifies, Culbreath explained.

“It’s really danced based, music based, and it gives you that value where your impact is not felt like you would in a traditional workout routine,” Kern said.

Classes are $25. Those signing up for the first time can buy a class and get one class for free, the owners said. Freedom Fly Fitness also offers monthly memberships and class packages.

Dayton.com Reporter Natalie Jones tries bungee fitness.

“The only thing we ask is you show up with a positive attitude and the willingness to be able to laugh at yourself,” Kern said.

Culbreath said it feels very rewarding to see the open house is finally here.

“I just want to see somebody come in and think they can’t do it and show them how amazing it feels to do it,” Kern added.

For more information, visit www.freedomflyfitness.com or their Facebook page.

Freedom Fly Fitness, a bungee fitness gym located at 976 Miamisburg Centerville Road, is holding an open house Saturday, April 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Classes start on Monday, May 2.

Freedom Fly Fitness, a bungee fitness gym located at 976 Miamisburg Centerville Road, is holding an open house Saturday, April 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Classes start on Monday, May 2.

Freedom Fly Fitness, a bungee fitness gym located at 976 Miamisburg Centerville Road, is holding an open house Saturday, April 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Classes start on Monday, May 2.

Back to Top